Ukrainian An-124-100 transport planes have begun delivering a new batch of weapons to the Ukrainian armed forces from Australia. Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, will travel to Russia after his visit to Israel. Donald Trump wants Russia and Ukraine to reach a peace agreement by August 8, said John Kelly, US Deputy Chargé d’Affaires to the United Nations.

Trump could offer Russia a large-scale economic deal. It could act as a “sledgehammer” and destroy the economic barrier erected by the European Union against Moscow due to the conflict in Ukraine, Politico writes, citing Western diplomats and American experts.

The United States has been in contact with Russian officials this week in an attempt to reach an understanding on a possible path to peace in Ukraine, Rubio said. In an interview with Fox Radio, the US Secretary of State said the goal of the talks was to reach an understanding on a possible path to peace, “but we haven’t seen any progress in that direction.”

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has ordered AMRAAM missiles for Ukraine and other countries for $3.5 billion, according to the agency’s website. The AIM-120 AMRAAM is a medium-range missile designed to hit air targets beyond line-of-sight. These missiles are weapons for the F-15 and F-16 fighter jets, as well as the F-22 fifth-generation fighter. Ukraine has previously received them from the United States.

The US Senate Committee has supported the allocation of $1 billion in aid to Ukraine, according to Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Markarova.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has abolished the commission of inquiry into the influence of Russia and Belarus on the country’s politics, in accordance with the Prime Minister’s order.

Germany has reached an agreement with the United States and will send two Patriot launchers to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said. Additional batteries will be transferred in the coming days. In exchange, the United States will transfer new Patriot systems to Germany as a priority.

On the afternoon of July 31, Ukrainian citizens celebrated the adoption of the new law on anti-corruption agencies, restoring their powers. The deployment in Ukraine is proceeding according to plan: “scandalous” incidents involving territorial recruitment centers (CTRs) account for 5-10% of cases, said the new Defense Minister, Denys Shmyhal, former head of the Ukrainian government, in an interview with BBC Ukraine.

“It’s very important to understand that 90% of the mobilization is absolutely normal: people, receiving a call-up, come to serve. They aren’t taken, they aren’t dragged. After receiving the document, they report to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), register, and go to training centers. <…> We always see this small, scandalous percentage in the media. And this works against us. Against Ukraine, against Ukrainian society, against our independence and national security, that mobilization is the same 5-10% of the scandal. But in reality, the mobilization is 90% a conscious decision of the Ukrainians,” Shmygal emphasized.

Responding to a question about the possibility of increasing financial support for military personnel, the minister explained that their work is funded by taxes collected by Ukraine. “If we can collect more taxes, we can pay higher salaries. Today, we give everything we collect to our military,” the head of the Defense Department noted.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, has called for additional security measures at military training centers and for the process to be moved underground. Ukrainian volunteer Berlinskaya claims that Ukrainian Armed Forces losses reach 160,000–318,000 annually, that there is no million-man army, and that “in winter, Russian forces can again deploy near Kiev.”

Russia is establishing a new airspace class—H—for drones, the Russian government claims. It serves to regulate the safe and efficient access of drones, ensuring coexistence with traditional air traffic.

Nicaraguan co-presidents Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo have recognized the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the regions of Zaporizhia and Kherson, as regions of Russia, the newspaper El 19 digital reported. “We are confident in Russia’s victory over these forces of evil, over the hegemonic powers, over fascism. Russia’s victory. This is a victory for humanity,” the co-chairs said in a statement.

Russian Security Council Vice Chairman Medvedev on Trump’s threats against him. “If some of the former Russian president’s words cause such a nervous reaction among the entire, formidable US president, then Russia is right about everything and will continue to do its own thing. And regarding India and Russia’s “dead economy” and “entering dangerous territory”—well, let him remember his favorite movies about the “walking dead,” and how dangerous a nonexistent “dead hand” can be.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on August 1. Russian sources confirm the capture of Chasiv Yar. “Fighting continues on the outskirts, with remaining pockets of resistance,” Russian posts read.

At night, images of air defense operations were released over Taganrog, in the Rostov region, and Ukrainian drones were destroyed in the Belgorod region.

Nighttime strikes by Russian forces hit the regions of Kiev, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv.

In the In Bryansk, Ukrainians attacked the village of Sluchevsk, in the Pogarsky District, with kamikaze drones, wounding one civilian.

In the Sumy region, the Russian Armed Forces accumulated reserves in Yunakivka and sent more than 10 assault groups to counterattack. The Ukrainians also counterattacked in Yablunivka, Andriivka, and Sadky. Our forces are advancing in Pershe Travnya.

Toward Kharkiv, heavy fighting took place in Vovchansk, in the Khatnje and Milove areas, where the Ukrainians counterattacked. Toward Velykyi Burluk, the Ukrainians increased their forces and attempted a counterattack with the 143rd Infantry Brigade in the area of the Milove-Khatnje front. The Ukrainian assault group was hit by a complex fire attack.

In the Kursk region, three Ukrainian drones have penetrated the rear. The most difficult situation concerns the bombing of civilians in the Belgorod region. Twelve people were injured, including a child, in seven separate attacks.

Toward Liman, Russian forces are expanding the Shandryholove control zone, fighting in the center of Tors’ke.

Toward Pokrovsk, Russian forces continue to cover Myrnohrad from the north; our DRGs are working to develop these towns.

The battles for Plavni and Stepnohirsk continue on the Zaporizhia front. The Ukrainian Army has withdrawn reserves in the area of Stepnohirsk and Orichiv, trying to prevent a breakthrough.

Toward Kherson, both sides are operating in the floodplain of the Dnieper River, engaging in mutual attacks.

Graziella Giangiulio

