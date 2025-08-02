ISRAELHAMASWAR. Hamas attempts to kidnap Israeli soldiers in Gaza. Continued raids in Lebanon. Trump displeased with Canada, Germany, and France over Palestinian statehood.

Trump reportedly told the press about Iran: “They are behaving terribly.” On Canada’s recognition of a Palestinian state: “I didn’t like it.” On the situation in Gaza: “It’s a terrible situation.” The US president claims that the decision by the United Kingdom, Canada, and France strengthens Hamas and represents the main obstacle to peace and a ceasefire. Trump disagrees with the leaders of France and Great Britain on the issue of recognizing a Palestinian state, the White House stated.

Trump imposed 15% tariffs on Israel overnight, despite expecting 10% tariffs. 41% on Syria and 35% on Iraq. American doctor Elidales Burgos, a volunteer in Gaza Strip hospitals, invites US envoy Steve Witkoff to visit Gaza and see firsthand the humanitarian situation in hospitals and among the displaced, rather than relying on Israel’s narratives.

Israeli journalist and analyst Avi Issacharoff: “Unfortunately, it seems we are about to face even crazier ideas in the context of the failed war against Hamas. Israel’s threat to annex land from the Gaza Strip is one of the craziest media ploys of the war. This will not push Hamas to change its position or surrender its weapons. It aims to please the “Israeli right,” Smotrich, and Ben-Gvir. This war is fundamentally a failure because it has failed to achieve its objectives.”

Former Israeli security officials, during a demonstration in front of the Ministry of Defense: “The war has been going on for 22 months without a goal. The war in Gaza must end, and our prisoners and soldiers must be returned from the battlefield. Israel is arming groups, including criminals, and this is leading to chaos in Gaza.” Israeli police assault protesters in Haifa and arrest several.

The Authority for the Families of Israeli Prisoners in Gaza states: “A comprehensive agreement is needed for the repatriation of all our prisoners in a single agreement. There is no room or logic, ‘militarily or morally,’ for selective or partial agreements.” Hamas posted online a video of Roma soldier Barslavsky, filmed before losing contact with him due to Israeli bombing. The young man was asking for water and food.

Slovenia becomes the first EU country to announce the suspension of arms exports to Israel. On August 1, planes from Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and, for the first time in over a year, Spain, Germany, and France, airlifted humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The Director of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Palestine: Israel’s aid distribution mechanism is ineffective.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson: “The situation in Gaza is disastrous, and Israel is failing to meet its obligations and fundamental agreements on humanitarian aid. Therefore, Sweden calls on the European Union to immediately freeze the trade clause of the Association Agreement; economic pressure on Israel must increase. The Israeli government must guarantee unrestricted humanitarian aid to Gaza.”

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated: “The process of recognizing a Palestinian state must begin now. Israel risks becoming an isolated state; Germany is trying to prevent this.” Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir declared, “Germany is returning to support Nazism” after today’s meeting between the German Foreign Minister and Netanyahu, amid speculation about Berlin’s possible recognition of the State of Palestine.

Iranian media outlets report that Iran has communicated to the United States through various channels that, if Israel were to start a new conflict, Iran would paralyze Israel within the first 48 hours by launching numerous heavy strategic missiles against vital Israeli targets.

Israel is withdrawing most diplomats from the United Arab Emirates due to threats against Israel.

And now, a look at the military scenarios updated as of 3:00 PM on August 1st. The British website Middle East Eye quoted an Arab diplomat as saying: “An Egyptian intelligence delegation has informed its American counterparts that the only way to stop naval attacks from Yemen is to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.”

Avichay Adraee, Israel Defense Forces colonel and head of the Arab media division of the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit met with Druze sheikhs in southern Syria.

In Lebanon, attacks continue against the same old structures, which have already been attacked countless times. The IDF says it intends to block any attempts at restoration and has recorded: Beqaa: 3 scattered raids on Brital; 1 raid on Sha’ra; 1 raid on the outskirts of Nasiriyah in the south (8 raids): Aishiyeh; Mahmoudiya; Jarmak.

Red alert in Sderot due to rocket threats from Gaza. A massive fire broke out at a gas platform in Ashkelon, the cause of which remains unknown.

From Gaza, the latest toll is: 41 dead as a result of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since dawn on August 1, including 19 aid seekers. In 24 hours, 83 dead and 554 wounded have arrived in Gaza hospitals. The Al-Quds Brigades promise to publish the last message before losing contact with Israeli soldier Rom Barslavsky.

The Al-Qassam Brigades: “Yesterday, we hit an IDF soldier while he was mounting a Merkava tank with a Qassam Ghoul rifle, and we shelled the surrounding area with several mortar rounds, near the Al-Arqam school, east of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City. They also claimed responsibility for the destruction of a Merkava in an attack on Tuesday in the Al-Qassabeeb area, north of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip. Our fighters monitored the landing of an evacuation helicopter.

Israeli helicopters launched a new airstrike southwest of Gaza City around the Al-Rayhan chalet, near the Islamic Compound in the Al-Sabra neighborhood.

Kan channel reported on yesterday’s ambush in Khan Yunis: “The footage was released by soldiers of the “Golani” Brigade, and the Israeli army is investigating how it was distributed. Army assessments indicate that Hamas was aiming to capture soldiers, something Hamas has attempted several times in recent weeks. Israeli Army Radio published a video of what it described as a “dangerous” incident following an attempt by 12 resistance fighters to ambush and capture Israeli soldiers in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Hamas has vowed to kidnap as many soldiers as possible in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the failure to reach an agreement with Israel.

Settlers set fire to a Palestinian property on the outskirts of the village of Bazariya, northwest of Nablus. Israeli media reported that settlers also burned homes in villages of Arabs serving with the Israeli army.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/