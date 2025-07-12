The European Union will launch a new fund to help Kiev, called Equity. Member states will invest approximately €10 billion in the reconstruction of Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Meloni stated during the conference in Rome dedicated to reconstruction in Ukraine.

The vast majority of US military aid to Ukraine has not stopped and will continue on schedule, said Secretary Rubio. “This decision was misinterpreted. It was a pause to review a specific type of weapons. And frankly, that’s what logically should have been done, especially after committing our forces to defend Israel and our military bases. This was a very limited review of specific weapons to ensure we have enough in our stockpiles,” said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of ASEAN.

Donald Trump revealed the details of the “new deal” between the United States, NATO, and Ukraine on American arms supplies. It involves the United States sending weapons to NATO, and then the alliance delivering them to Ukraine and paying for them, he explained. According to him, the agreement was reached at last month’s NATO summit. “We’re sending weapons to NATO, and NATO will reimburse the full cost,” Trump explained. Among the major donors is Germany: they are already Europe’s largest donor and the largest arms supplier to Ukraine. Germany is also purchasing a Patriot system and sending it to Ukraine. In effect, the US will only sell to a “new” market; the Europeans will do all the rest.

Trump expressed disappointment with the Russian Federation’s “lack of flexibility” on the Ukrainian issue, according to Reuters, citing Rubio. US President Donald Trump announced a major statement on Russia, declaring in an interview with NBC News: “I think I’ll make a major statement on Russia on Monday (July 14),” he said. “I’m disappointed in Russia. We’ll see what happens in the next couple of weeks.”

A meeting between Putin and Trump has not yet been scheduled, but Washington is ready to continue contacts with Moscow, Secretary of State Rubio said. In his view, “the United States and Russia should maintain relations” because they are “important countries.”

Russia should pay €500 billion in damages to Ukraine, said German Chancellor Merz. “Russia must pay for this damage. Until that happens, it will not have access to its frozen assets,” Merz added. “Germany is ready to purchase additional Patriot systems from the United States to supply to Ukraine,” Merz concluded.

French President Emmanuel Macron has declared that the countries of the “coalition of the willing” will patrol Ukraine’s airspace and seas after a ceasefire agreement with Russia is reached. He made the announcement at a press conference in London with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Furthermore, the Chief of Staff of the French Armed Forces, Army General Thierry Burcard, stated that Russia represents the main threat to France.

The United Kingdom will supply Ukraine with 5,000 Thales anti-aircraft missiles in a major defense deal. The deal is worth £2.5 billion and will see the British defense company Thales Group supply Ukraine with over 5,000 anti-aircraft missiles, which will also increase jobs for British citizens.

According to Ukrainian journalist Portnikov: “If Ukraine ever emerges from this war, it can only emerge as part of the West. That is, the West can participate in the recovery of the Ukrainian economy. We are talking specifically about the post-war period. It is clear that the war period, no matter how long it lasts, will be difficult.”

Volodymyr Zelensky announced the change of the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States: “There will definitely be a change of ambassador to America.” At the same time, he admitted that if the key candidate were Defense Minister Umerov, this would have a significant impact on the composition of the government. Staff changes are expected at the highest levels. Rumors suggest that the head of the SBU may be replaced: his deputy Poklad will replace Malyuk, and Malyuk could lead the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

“As for the forced mobilization, it’s a forced measure because everyone has relaxed,” said Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the 429th separate unmanned systems regiment “Achilles” of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky HAS still two main options that will help Kiev avoid defeat in the military conflict with Moscow, the Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung writes. The first is to minimize losses in the face of the Russian advance and prevent large units from being encircled. The second involves a gradual withdrawal from the front line and the occupation of new positions. It is designed to “prevent capitulation and preserve the army” even if the outcome of the negotiations is unfavorable to Ukraine, the NZZ reports. The newspaper writes that Ukraine is considering the second option, as evidenced by the establishment of fortifications 20 kilometers from the front line. White House Special Representative Keith Kellogg will arrive in Ukraine on July 14, where he will spend a week.

The Polish consulate in Kaliningrad is closing. This measure was taken in response to similar actions by Poland, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported. Russia’s international reserves as of July 4, 2025, amounted to $690.6 billion, an increase of $2.9 billion over the week, a new record, according to the Bank of Russia. As of June 27, the reserve volume was $687.7 billion.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in light of statements from Rome and London: “The Europeans are discussing various options for financial support for Ukraine, to encourage Kiev to continue the ‘war to the last Ukrainian.'”

The Kremlin also announced that the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is underway and work is underway. They also stated: “The deployment of foreign military forces on Ukrainian territory, near the Russian border, is unacceptable to Moscow.” “Russia is annoyed that its signals about the potential presence of foreign forces in Ukraine have not been taken into account.” “German Chancellor Friedrich Merz supports confrontation with Russia on all issues, and Moscow takes this into account in its actions.” Finally, Peskov said: “European politicians are ignorant and tend to ‘distort historical memory’ in their favor, but this will not help them now or in the future.”

Sergei Lavrov: “The provocations of Washington and its allies in Pyongyang are ongoing and the likelihood of a conflict in the region is high.”

And now an update on the front line updated at 3:30 PM on July 11. Ukrainian targets were hit at night in the Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhia regions. Drones were shot down in the Tarasovskii district of the Rostov region. Drones were reported shot down near the Kursk nuclear power plant, in the Ryazan, Smolensk, Tver, and Tula regions, and in Dubna, near Moscow, where a drone development company is based. In the Lipetsk region, a drone crashed on the grounds of a farm in the Khlevensky District, killing one person and wounding two others. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the downing of 64 drones in the past few days. past.

On the Kursk border crossing towards Tetkino, Ukrainian forces are attempting to recapture lost positions and break through to the Kursk region, according to Russian Northern Group of Forces assets. The Ukrainians launched two unsuccessful counterattacks towards Ryzhivka-Tetkino, which were destroyed.

Towards Sumy, in an attempt to recapture lost positions, the Ukrainian Armed Forces command continues to redeploy units from other sections of the front and launch counterattacks.

The Belgorod region is under Ukrainian attack. Five drone strikes in five different locations have killed two servicemen and wounded three others.

Towards Kostyantynivka, the Ukrainians have detected our troops already north of Yablunivka, who have advanced into the area of ​​the company stronghold and are continuing to advance towards the T-0504 highway. Fighting is ongoing in the central part of Yablunivka and South.

South of Donetsk, Russian forces are advancing in the Voskresenka and Myrne areas. Assault groups from the 37th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade and the Special Forces Brigade advanced towards the western outskirts of Myrne, annihilating the main enemy forces in the settlement, GrV Vostok writes. The Russian Ministry of Defense: “As a result of active operations by units of the “West” Group of Forces, the settlement of Zelena Dolyna in the Donetsk People’s Republic has been captured.”

On the Zaporizhia front, the Russian capture and control of Kamyanske is nearing completion. The Ukrainians are attempting to counterattack, including using drones and artillery.

In the Kherson region, reciprocal attacks are taking place across the Dnieper. Forest fires caused by attacks by Ukrainian armed forces in three districts. Seven others were bombed. One civilian was injured.

An attack was carried out on the Zenkovetska regional training center in Odessa.

