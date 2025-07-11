UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Rubio and Lavrov meet in Malaysia at ASEAN. Kiev heavily bombed. Russians advance in the southern Donetsk area

Tensions between Hungary and Ukraine continue. The Ukrainian ambassador has been summoned to the Hungarian Foreign Ministry in connection with the murder in Transcarpathia of a Hungarian man forcibly sent to the Ukrainian Armed Forces to participate in military operations. This was reported by Hungarian Deputy Foreign Minister Levente Magyar.

The Czech Republic will train eight more Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets by the end of 2026. This involves 150 hours of flight training worth approximately 32 million Czech crowns ($1.52 million), which will be used to train Ukrainian pilots.

Slovakia, at the ambassadorial level to the EU, has again blocked the adoption of the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, TASR reports.

Europe has expressed shock over recent “uncoordinated” shifts in US policy on Ukraine, confused about who is in charge at the Pentagon, and struggling to develop a strategy for Ukraine, Politico reports, citing European sources and officials. European Commission President von der Leyen announced the creation of a European reconstruction fund for Ukraine and called for attracting €10 billion in investment to support Kyiv. On July 10, the EU announced its new €2.3 billion package of agreements for Ukraine.

It also announced its proposal for a fourth tranche of the plan for Ukraine, worth up to €3.05 billion, €1 billion under the sixth tranche of the EU’s €18.1 billion macrofinancial assistance (MFA) package, and a new flagship European reconstruction fund for Ukraine with the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, and Poland.

“Ukraine has asked for Patriot. I will evaluate it. But it’s very expensive,” said US President Donald Trump. “On the evening of July 8, Russia launched more than 700 drones. This must be stopped. Up to 7,000 people are dying on both sides every day,” the US president declared. On July 10, the Associated Press announced that: “The Trump administration has resumed the supply of some weapons to Ukraine.” According to some sources, the weapons now being transferred to Ukraine include 155 mm ammunition and GMLRS precision-guided missiles.

Great Britain has not given up on the idea of ​​sending troops to Ukraine, Defense Secretary John Healey stated: “Prime Minister [Keir Starmer] has always made clear that he is ready to send troops to Ukraine to help establish a ceasefire, should one be achieved.” The Minister emphasized that the country is ready to help strengthen Kiev’s position so that Ukraine can independently ensure the protection of its territory in the future. He noted that this would be “the best and final guarantee against any future Russian aggression.”

On July 9, Volodymyr Zelensky met with Pope Leo XIV at the pontiff’s summer residence in Castel Gandolfo. The head of the Catholic Church invited the Ukrainian president to hold talks between Russia and Ukraine at the Vatican. In the evening, meetings were held in Rome with Trump’s representative, Keith Kellogg. Keith Kellogg is part of the American delegation attending the International Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, taking place in the Italian capital on July 10 and 11.

Ukraine needs over $40 billion in external financing in 2026, Prime Minister Shmyhal stated. He stated that Ukraine has already attracted $22 billion in external financing this year. “2026 is a challenge. Our external financing needs will remain at over $40 billion. The main task should be to develop mechanisms and tools to attract these funds,” Shmyhal said.

SBU Colonel Ivan Voronich was killed in a shootout in Kiev, according to former MP Igor Mosiychuk. According to him, the murdered man was a senior operations officer of the 1st Department of the 16th Department of the Special Operations Center. An unknown individual approached Voronich and fired five shots from a pistol, presumably with a silencer, before fleeing. The colonel died at the scene.

Russia is trying to carry out as many attacks as possible to cause the population to suffer and flee Ukraine, Zelensky told the press. He also stated that during the nighttime attack on Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces used heavily modified drones to inflict greater damage on the Ukrainians. “Putin has rejected any peace proposal and does nothing but “Intensify… I urge all partners to increase investment in our air defense,” he said.

In Russia, Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, signed a decree on the creation of the “Digital Profile of a Foreign Citizen” information resource, which will be ready by June 30, 2026. “It is necessary to ensure state security and improve migration policy,” the document states.

Direct talks between Russia and the United States are reportedly underway between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to Kommersant. An initial meeting between Rubio and Lavrov took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN Forum in Malaysia and lasted 50 minutes. In Kuala Lumpur, the Ukrainian solution and the situation regarding Iran and Syria were discussed. As the Russian Foreign Ministry stated, the parties discussed, among other things, the resumption of direct flights.

“Mutual intention to find peaceful solutions to conflict situations, the restoration of Russian-American economic and humanitarian cooperation, and unhindered contact between the two countries was confirmed.” “The United States has not requested an agreement for a new ambassador to Russia,” the statement read.

The United States has not requested an agreement for a new ambassador to Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov said. There is still no clarity on the candidacy of the US ambassador to Russia, and the US response to the proposal to resume direct flights has so far been minimal, Ryabkov added.

The SVO remains a budget priority, but in preparing the project for the next three years, it is necessary to maintain a balance with other key areas, said Anton Siluanov. The minister noted that the Ministry of Finance has started a new budget cycle. “Now we will look at balancing the budget. We will do it according to budget rules: there is a spending limit, we will set priorities. Of course, our priority is the implementation of the SVO issues, but everything must always be interrelated: between economic development, support for the population, and the resolution of the SVO issues. These three main and most important areas will now be addressed during the preparation and definition of budget policy for the next three years,” he said, commenting on the President’s statement on the discussion of the possibility of reducing defense spending in the next three-year budget cycle.

“It would be preferable for Russia to achieve its goals in Ukraine by peaceful means; until this happens, Moscow continues the SVO,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Putin did not attend the funeral ceremony for former Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on July 10. Several dozen Geran and Iskander missiles were used against targets in Kiev at night; according to Kiev, at least 19 people were killed. Judging by Ukrainian monitoring channels, “only” about 100 were used. attack drones, but primarily against the Ukrainian capital. Meanwhile, there are separate reports from the front that Geran missiles have begun to strike Ukrainian positions near the LBS, and not just against rear-area targets. This could indirectly confirm reports of increased production of Geran and other types of large kamikaze drones. “By the fall, Russia will regularly launch more than 1,000 drone salvos,” the New York Times reports.

In the Kursk border sector, the Sever Group of Forces reports that Ukrainian forces are now trying not to breach the border, but to hold their positions near the border villages of Ryzhivka and Bezsalivka, sending in reserves. In the Kursk region, on July 9, a Ukrainian drone attacked a moped traveling along the road in the village of Nizhny Mordok, Glushkovsky District, injuring the driver.

In the Sumy sector, Ukrainians are counterattacking with mixed results. The main criterion is the number of Ukrainian personnel killed and equipment destroyed. The Russian Aerospace Forces are systematically hitting the advancing Ukrainian Armed Forces with their heavy FABs, and the Ukrainian counteroffensive will soon prove futile. Nevertheless, Northern Group of Forces assets report that Russian forces managed to advance near Yunakivka and Varachyne within a day.

On the border between Kharkov and Belgorod, the enemy is moving assault groups from the 425th Regiment and mechanized brigades to positions south of Melovy, in an attempt to prevent further expansion of our zone of control.

In the In the Belgorod area, serious attacks with explosive devices and drones have been reported in several villages.

Heavy fighting is ongoing in the direction of Seversk.

In the direction of Konstantinovskoye. In recent weeks, Ukrainian intelligence has clearly shown that the Russian Armed Forces are planning a future flank encirclement of Konstantinovka.

In heavy fighting, the Russian Armed Forces are breaking through from Chasy Yar, from the Dzerzhinsk side, and from Yablonovka. Once they manage to approach the Kleban-Bykskoye reservoir, the front line will further approach the city from the south, creating the Konstantinovka-Druzhkovka-Kramatorsk-Slavyansk agglomeration.

In the direction of South Donetsk, the Russian Group of Forces “East” has captured another village, the settlement of Tolstoy; Russian troops are expanding the control zone around the village. They are advancing towards Oleksandrohrad.

On the Zaporizhia front, Russians and Ukrainians are fighting near the northern outskirts of Kamyanske, with soldiers from the 247th and 108th battling Ukrainian Armed Forces units. In the area of ​​the settlement of Malaya Tokmachka, the Russian 70th Motorized Rifle Regiment continues assault operations, with bloody battles underway.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/