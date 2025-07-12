ISRAELIRANWAR. More targeted attacks against the IDF in Gaza. Iran, Qatar Base Images Show $15 Million in Radar Damage

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in a statement to the press, said: “We call for an extension of the ceasefire between Iran and Israel without any violations. An apartment in a multi-story building in Tehran was hit by an ATGM or FPV drone operated by Mossad agents, Iranian sources wrote.

Israeli media, citing sources close to the Jewish community in Iran, reported that 10 Israeli citizens from Shiraz and Isfahan, summoned by security forces following the recent military conflict between the Islamic Republic and Israel, are still in custody. Operations to free the detainees are underway, but no clear information has yet been released on their outcome or legal status. In recent days, there had been talk of rabbis being imprisoned for providing information to Israel on Iran.

Other members of the Jewish community in Iran “have returned to their normal lives” after a wave of Security concerns and arrests. Reports last month indicated the detention of approximately 35 Jews in the cities of Shiraz and Isfahan, which caused a strong reaction and serious concern among Iranian Jewish activists in Israel and the United States. Iranian Jews have been advised to avoid any contact with relatives in Israel, activists said.

The recent arrests have raised renewed concerns about the persecution of religious minorities in Iran. Human rights activists warn that the Islamic Republic, facing growing external pressure, is resorting to arrests of ethnic and religious minorities as a tool of political pressure.

Israeli Defense Minister Katz’s threat to “Khamenei and the band of ayatollahs in Iran” during the wing-giving ceremony for new IAF pilots: “If we have to return, we will do so with even more force. Israel’s long arm will reach you in Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan, and wherever you seek to threaten and harm Israel. There’s no place for you to hide.”

New satellite images of Al Udeid Air Base show that a state-of-the-art U.S. military communications center was hit during the Iranian missile attack on June 23. The installation of this terminal at the base cost the United States $15 million and provides secure communications capabilities, including voice, video, and data services, connecting service members in the U.S. Central Command’s area of ​​responsibility with military leaders around the world.

According to satellite images, the radome and antenna of this communications system appear to have been destroyed. Trump had previously claimed that all Iranian missiles had been intercepted and that one missile had landed in a safe area. Apparently, this was not the case.

EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Kaja Kallas: “An agreement has been reached with Israel on humanitarian aid to Gaza, but we want to see it implemented.” “The goal is not to punish Israel,” but rather to improve the humanitarian situation on the ground. “The camp.”

Rumors are growing that the military in Gaza is inadequately equipped. The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth: “Without fire cover or shields, for the second time this month and from zero distance, Hamas released a video documenting the killing and attempted capture of reserve sergeant Avraham Azoulay, who was seriously wounded, without monitoring the presence of IDF security forces in the area.”

Ahronoth: “The documentation also shows another alarming phenomenon of the prolonged fighting in the Gaza Strip: the Israeli army is forced to use civil engineering machinery owned by contractors who rent bulldozers of various types to the army, since most of the military equipment has been mechanically corroded since October 7 and there are not enough left.”

Meanwhile, Netanyahu has referred to a “possible hostage deal in the coming days.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concluded a visit to Washington and said that an agreement could be reached in the coming days. Free the hostages. Israel plans to return half of the survivors and the bodies of half of the dead. The agreement includes a 60-day ceasefire.

Euronews reports that: “Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian are at a high-level EU meeting in Brussels and will be in the same room the day before the EU Council of Foreign Ministers discusses scenarios for addressing Israel’s accusations of violating international law.”

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 3:30 PM on July 11. “The commander of Hezbollah’s artillery forces in the coastal sector of southern Lebanon was killed in an airstrike,” the IDF announced. Hezbollah commander Muhammad Jamal Murad was hit in the Mansouri area, south of Tyre. According to the IDF, Murad was responsible for numerous rocket attacks against Israel and had been involved in efforts to restore Hezbollah’s artillery capabilities in the coastal sector in recent months. “Murad’s activities posed a threat to the State of Israel and constituted a flagrant violation of the Israel-Lebanon understanding,” the IDF added.

Israel advanced approximately 800 meters into the eastern outskirts of Blida. Israeli drones flew over the area on the morning of July 11. July in the southern suburbs of Beirut, this foreshadows further attacks. An Israeli drone fired a stun grenade at farmers working in a field in al-Dhaira, southern Lebanon. An Israeli helicopter dropped a bomb on a pickup truck before it crashed and exploded in the town of Kfar Kila.

Five people were killed under Israeli army fire in the Gaza Strip on the morning of July 11; 10 humanitarian aid recipients were also killed. Five people were injured by a bomb near the al-Nazla roundabout, in the northern Gaza Strip. Eight people were killed or wounded in an attack on the Halima al-Saadiya school, which houses displaced persons in Jabalia Al-Nazlah, in northern Gaza.

Al-Mayadeen reports that there was Israeli artillery bombardment on the northern areas of the Nuseirat camp, in the central Gaza Strip.

The situation in southern Gaza is very tense. The Al-Qassam Brigades announced: “A heavy mortar barrage hits Israeli troop concentrations in northern Khan Younis.” They also posted online: “New footage from Operation ‘Stones of David’ shows an ambush of Zionist forces in eastern Khan Younis.” Late in the evening of July 10, there was another security incident in Khan Younis. IDF units were ambushed in a building planted with several improvised explosive devices (IEDs), which exploded and caused the building to collapse. Evacuations are reported underway, amid intense firefights at the site.

Israeli and Palestinian media are reporting that several Israeli soldiers were killed or injured in the shelling of a building in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. The Israeli army acknowledges the death of a captain from the “Golani” Brigade in clashes in the southern Gaza Strip. Two deaths have been reported following Israeli shelling in the Al-Satar Al-Gharbi area, northwest of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Israeli forces are withdrawing and withdrew around noon from the area southwest of Khan Yunis after a two-day incursion. Widespread demolitions have been reported in the area. The IDF says the armed cell was spotted approaching forces of the 188th Armored Brigade during operations in the area in recent days. In the same area, the army says the brigade, along with the combat engineering unit, Yahalom discovered and blew up a kilometer-long Hamas tunnel.

On the morning of July 11, Israeli artillery shelling targeted several areas in the eastern neighborhoods of Gaza City; one person was injured.

According to Israeli media: A soldier was found dead in his car in Kfar Tapuah, southeast of Nablus, after being shot. West Bank. Palestinian sources report raids in several West Bank governorates, resulting in the arrests of 10 Palestinians. The IDF says it intends to reinforce the West Bank with two additional battalions after a new assessment. The decision comes after the deadly Hamas attack at the Gush Etzion junction. The attackers were former Palestinian Authority police officers.

