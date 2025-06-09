According to Russian social media analysts, “the Ukrainian side plans to actively expand the geography of attacks on Russian targets at sea.” The Washington Post writes that Ukrainian special services are preparing attacks on Russian ships in the Pacific Ocean. Journalists say that “the dirty war has just begun.”

According to the publication, the Ukrainian side is planning an operation involving the use of marine drones hidden in containers to strike Russian ships and their allies in the northern part of the Pacific Ocean.

At the same time, coastal facilities in the Far East may also be under attack. The possibility of striking Russian troops in Transnistria was also considered, but the opening of a new front was postponed.

A similar scenario, in which Ukrainian special services had considered attacks on military infrastructure in the Primorsky Krai, was considered two fateful years Russian analysts, and we talked about it in detail.

But due to limited resources and the complexity of conducting such maneuvers at the time, the plan was shelved. And now, with Ukraine increasing its combat capabilities, such a scenario is quite possible.

According to the Russian social sphere: “A similar situation developed in 2022 in the Black Sea, when Ukrainian special services, together with Western advisers, were preparing attacks on the Crimean Bridge with marine drones from cargo ships. But due to the technological complexity of the time, this option was also discarded.”

As for the Pacific Ocean, there are many targets to attack. Both ships, and factories, and airfields, monitored daily by the US and NATO satellite group, and reconnaissance aircraft. According to the Russian social sphere: “this data, despite all the rumors, is being transmitted to the Ukrainian side to plan its actions”. It all seems to be made possible, according to the same sources: “especially anger after Operation “Web”. Distance has long ceased to be an obstacle to military action. And now the time is approaching when the war moves not only to land, but also to the sea.”

Graziella Giangiulio

