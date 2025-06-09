ISRAELHAMASWAR. 23 attacks in Beirut in one night. Tel Aviv: Let’s destroy Hezbollah areas

On June 5, the Lebanese army completed the closure of the large trench and the removal of the earth barrier erected by Israel in the Al-Sharaki vineyards, east of Mays Al-Jabal. The following night, 23 air strikes hit the southern part of Beirut. And for the first time since the ceasefire, the Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri took a stand against Israel.

“The aggression of “Israel” is not aimed at a single sect or region, but at all of Lebanon and its people, as well as Arabs and Muslims, targeting their most sacred places and their religious practices on the eve of Eid al-Adha. The position on the continuous violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty and international legitimacy by “Israel” is fully aligned with that of the President of the Republic in all national and sovereign aspects”.

Tensions are high, the population of southern Lebanon increasingly hates Israel, even those who do not like Hezbollah because of the constant bombing. UNIFIL goes around unaccompanied by the Lebanese army and is sworn at at best and everyone shows a certain intolerance for Israel’s policy of not wanting to abandon the five checkpoints in Lebanon.

Below is an article from the Israeli research center Alma Center, written by Tal Beeri and Zoe Levornik who explained the last six months of bombing in Lebanon from Israel’s point of view.

“On May 27, 2025, six months had passed since the declaration of a ceasefire with Lebanon. Since the beginning of the ceasefire, Israel has carried out daily attacks in response to threats and violations of the terms of the ceasefire by Hezbollah. The attacks have targeted Hezbollah military sites and Hezbollah operatives (eliminations)”.

In the past week alone, from May 21 to 27, 21 attacks were carried out (18 in South Lebanon and 3 in the Beqaa), along with 6 eliminations of Hezbollah operatives (3 from the Radwan Unit), demonstrating Hezbollah’s presence and activity in South Lebanon.

The analysis of the data we have conducted since the beginning of the ceasefire, on November 27, 2024, indicates that Israel has carried out a total of 371 attacks in Lebanon. […] Almost 50% of all attacks took place south of the Litani River, in area 1701.

The highest number of attacks to date were carried out in December 2024 and March 2025. In December, 84 attacks were carried out and in March, 80 attacks were carried out. In both months, rockets were fired from Lebanese territory towards Israel.

Since the ceasefire began, we have identified 84 confirmed eliminations of Hezbollah operatives (note: it should be noted that the IDF recently announced the elimination of over 140 operatives. In our data analysis, we refer only to operatives for whom official announcements with identifying details have been published). These operatives were involved in activities that included restoring infrastructure, renewing the operational organization, gathering intelligence, planning terrorist attacks, and transferring weapons.

The majority of these eliminations – 53.6 percent – ​​were carried out south of the Litani River, in the 1701 area. 44 percent of the eliminations took place north of the Litani and in the Beqaa region.

According to the data, the majority of the eliminated operatives belonged to Hezbollah’s geographic units: Nasser, Aziz, and Badr. Additionally, several Radwan Unit officers and commanders were eliminated (in May 2025 alone, 5 Radwan officers were eliminated), as well as those of Unit 4400 and Air Unit 127.

March 2025 saw the highest number of eliminations: a total of 24. As previously mentioned, there were two incidents of rocket fire from Lebanese territory towards Israel during this month.

In conclusion, based on the total number of Israeli attacks on Lebanese territory since the beginning of the ceasefire, it is clear that Hezbollah officers continue to be present and active in southern Lebanon (including Radwan Unit officers), with particular emphasis on the area south of the Litani River. It is also evident that many Hezbollah military sites have not been targeted by the Lebanese Army, despite statements and publications by the Lebanese government and army claiming to have taken control of about 90% of these sites south of the Litani River.

In any case, it seems that Israel has no confidence in the new Lebanese government, which is in negotiations with Hezbollah for rearmament. Israel’s policy of killing every element of Hezbollah or its operative units and also the killing of mayors, fathers, brothers, sons of Lebanon. And this only exacerbates relations between Lebanon and Israel instead of leading to normalization.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

