UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Scholz rejects point one of Zelensky’s victory plan: no to NATO membership. Putin: Western rhetoric is changing in our favor. Ukrainians leave Selydove

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine: “the first detachment of North Korean soldiers trained in Russia was sent to fight in the Kursk region. Today, there are about 12 thousand North Korean soldiers in Russia, including 500 officers and three generals.”

Rumors say that in this way Kiev is covering itself for numerous defeats in the Donbass region and the Kursk region of Russia. Maria Berlinskaya, founder of the Aerointelligence Support Center, said in an interview: “Now we are technologically losing to Russia in the war, although we once had the advantage,” said Maria Berlinskaya. “The Russians are rapidly learning, applying and expanding new practices, including Ukrainian ones. There is even talk of using drones.” “In war, in many areas of technology, there is such a tendency: Ukrainians invent, Russians copy and scale.”

“Therefore, in the cyber forces, I think it is very important not just to teach the enemy a lesson, to show that this is possible, and they will rush to create their own, but to really fill it with meaning, to select the best engineers.” Berlinskaya believes that Ukrainians need to fight more wisely and use people where they bring the greatest benefit.

In the Chernihiv region, measures are being taken to strengthen mobilization. Ukraine’s new Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga plans to visit South Africa this weekend as part of a five-country tour of the Middle East and Africa. According to his office, Sibiga has already visited Turkey and will visit Oman, Egypt and Angola before arriving in South Africa on October 27, 2024 for a two-day visit.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected the first point of Zelensky’s “victory plan”: “A country in a state of war cannot become a member of NATO. Everyone knows that,” ZDF “I believe that a new decision that goes beyond the scope of this decision is not necessary for now,” Scholz said in a program on state broadcaster ZDF. Scholz said it was important to realize that “a country that is in a state of war cannot become a member of NATO.” “Everyone knows that, there is no disagreement on this issue,” the Chancellor added.

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren issued a statement saying: “According to the information we have, Russia is deploying at least 1,500 North Korean attack aircraft on the battlefield in Ukraine.”

Andrei Miroshnik, a representative of the LPR, presented a report that Polish and US private military companies (PMCs) are ready in Ukraine, which, according to Miroshnik, shows the scale of Western intervention in the conflict.

Miroshnik said: “Through Polish and American PMCs, which serve as recruitment centers, about 15,000 foreign mercenaries from more than 100 countries have arrived in Ukraine. The use of PMCs in Ukraine is not just mercenary activity, but a complete violation of international law.”

Vladimir Putin’s interview with the Rossiya-1 channel received a lot of attention in the Russian social sphere, among which the statements read: “Moscow and Pyongyang will decide independently whether and how exactly to apply the article of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty on the provision of military assistance”; “Any outcome of the conflict in Ukraine should be in favor of Russia and based on the reality on the battlefield; Russia is ready to make reasonable compromises on the issue of the settlement in Ukraine; It is too early to say what the Russian Federation and Ukraine will agree on, there are no substantive negotiations; Russia should not relax in conducting a special operation and pay attention to discussions about enemy fatigue”.

According to Vladimir Putin: “The West is starting to realistically assess the situation around Ukraine and change its rhetoric towards Russia; the degree of confrontation between Russia and the West has not yet decreased; The Russian Federation is conducting offensive operations along the entire line of combat operations” One of the factors of success of the Russian army during the special operation is the synchronization of all its units.

And now a look at the Front Line updated at 14:00 on October 25.

In the Kursk region, Russian armed forces are advancing in the area of ​​the settlement. Novoivanovka and Plekhovo. The Ukrainian armed forces made 2 counterattacks: in the area of ​​the Novoivanovka settlement. Both were repelled. In the Glushkovsky district, Ukrainian forces made a new attempt to break through in the direction of the Novy Put settlement. From the area of ​​the village of Pavlovka, a column of Ukrainian forces crossed the border and fired at the forest belts near Novy Put. They were attacked by drones. They reported on the successes of the Russian forces in Darino.

For the first time in almost three months of fighting in the Kursk region, Ukrainian forces managed to shoot down a UAV “Pacer”. The Ukrainian group of 2,000 people, which Vladimir Putin announced was surrounded in the Kursk region, is allegedly in the Leonidov “cauldron”.

In the Sumy region, Russian aerospace forces struck Ukrainian targets in the area of ​​Mohrytsia, Basivka and in Loknya. The region continues to experience emergency power outages.

There are no significant changes in the Kharkiv direction: fighting in Vovchansk in the area of ​​multi-storey buildings, disruption of Ukrainian movements in the Lyptsi direction.

In the Kupyansk direction, against the backdrop of the advance of Russian troops towards the Oskil River, the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed Ukrainian crossings to deprive the Ukrainian Armed Forces of supplies and maneuvers.

Toretsk direction: the Russian army made new progress in Scherbynivka, slowly approaching the city center. On the other hand, the situation south of the city of Toretsk has been clarified: “over the past few days, the Ukrainian army has launched a series of successful counterattacks and managed to recapture a significant part of the Zabalka district.” Russian military sources. In the early hours of the day, Russian forces carried out a new assault. Russian units are attacking from two sides at once. From the side of the buildings of the “Central” mine where its waste heaps are being stormed. In the second, Russian units are moving along the river through Shcherbynivka, bypassing this Ukrainian fortified area (the local mine and its waste heaps) from the west. The loss of these positions will largely break the stability of the UAF defenses in the Torets’k agglomeration.

In the direction of Pokrovs’k, Russian forces have advanced to the center of Selydove. On the northern axis Russian troops have advanced through the dachas and forest edges to the bread factory and have completely taken possession of Terrikon. On the eastern axis Russian troops have reached Nahirna Street and have begun to storm the buildings of the 11th microdistrict. On the southern axis Russian troops have occupied the cemetery, hangars and the hospital area. According to the social sphere Ukrainian troops are preparing to leave Solydove.

The success of the troops in Novoselydivka is developing. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are using hundreds of drones a day to stop the advance of the Russian army.

North of Vuhledar, the gradual Russian advance towards Bohoyavlenka continues. West of Staromlynivka, Russian military sources reported on social media about an expansion of the Russian control zone.

In the Belgorod region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to target civilians. Shebekino, Grafovka, Oktyabrsky, Yasnye Zori are under attack. At night, several Ukrainian UAVs were shot down over the Belgorod region and the Yakovlevskij municipal district.

In the Donetsk DPR, one wounded by a UAV attack. The Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out 18 armed attacks and fired more than 45 rounds of ammunition. 155 mm artillery guns and attack UAVs were used.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/