ISRAELHAMASWAR. New attempt at agreement for the release of hostages. Mossad and CIA in Qatar. Lebanon: no city is under Israeli control. Dead and injured in the clashes

Under the direction of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Mossad chief David Barney will travel to Doha tomorrow for a meeting with CIA director Burns and the Prime Minister of Qatar. During the meeting, the parties will discuss various options for starting negotiations on the release of people kidnapped from Hamas captivity in light of recent events. Also in light of the release of the hostages, a high-ranking Russian diplomatic delegation has arrived in Tel Aviv.

The mayor of Metula, David Azoulay, has said that 30% of the settlers have no intention of returning, regardless of the outcome of the war, Israeli sources have reported that the Herbert Samuel Yaer hotel has been targeted by the Islamic resistance. A fire broke out in the hotel after a direct hit.

Channel i24 News laments that: “We see that Hezbollah is getting back on its feet and gradually returning to its activity, as it is constantly launching rockets.” The IDF confirms the deaths of five Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon, several soldiers are also reported injured. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant: “It is a difficult day for the Israeli people.”

In Lebanon, Lebanese Information Minister Ziad Al-Makary: “The Israeli enemy waited for journalists to take a night break to kill them in their sleep.” According to the government emergency committee in Lebanon: 346,529 Syrians and 153,282 Lebanese have fled to Syrian territory since September 23. The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that there would be 2,593 dead and 12,119 wounded since the beginning of the war. According to Lebanese media, after more than 23 days of attempted ground incursions and clashes with Hezbollah, Israel has failed to assert control over even a single border town in Lebanon.

Iranian leader Ali Khamenei has ordered the country’s entire army to prepare for a state of war with Israel, the New York Times reports. Khamenei has instructed the army to present several plans to respond to an Israeli attack on Iran, and the response will be determined based on the scale of the Israeli attack. Several Iranian sources have said that if an Israeli attack causes serious damage and casualties, Iran will respond, but if the attack is limited and focused on military installations and ammunition depots, Iran may do nothing.

Khamenei reportedly stressed that there would be some response in the event of an attack on oil, energy or nuclear facilities or in the event of the assassination of senior Iranian officials. Several sources in Iran, including two from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said that if Israel were to cause serious damage in an attack on Iran, Iran’s response could include launching a thousand ballistic missiles, escalating attacks by terrorist organizations in the region, and damaging energy and shipping routes in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Hezbollah in the late evening of October 24 called on Lebanese citizens in a letter: “O lovers of the Martyr Sayyed, we swear by the blood of all the martyrs and the Wounded, we swear by your patience and your suffering, the flag in our hands will remain raised and there will be days between us and the enemy, and the promise between us and you is the final victory, God willing.” Finally, they said they are not willing to return to Resolution “1701”: “The hand that stretches out the weapon of resistance will be cut off. Our weapons will not be delivered except into the hands of Hujjatullah, the Imam Mahdi”.

On 23 October, the UK Maritime Authority: “We have received a report of 5 vessels approaching a merchant ship 48 nautical miles south of Aden in Yemen”.

And now a look at the frontline updated at 15:30 on 25 October.

The Islamic Resistance attacked Merom Golan in the northern Golan. Israeli air strikes continued on the outskirts of Beirut during the night of 24 October.

The Israeli army targeted a compound in the village of Hasbayah where three Lebanese journalists were killed and three others were injured. One worked for al Manar and the other two for al Mayadeen both newspapers are in the sphere of Hezbollah. The IDF attacked press teams in Hasbaya, southern Lebanon. The IAF eliminated Abbas Adnan Moslem, the commander of the Aitaroun area in Hezbollah’s Radwan unit. Moslem was responsible for numerous terrorist attacks against communities in northern Israel and IDF troops.

During the day, the IAF struck over 200 terrorist targets in southern Lebanon.

The Islamic resistance claimed many claims: a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the settlement al Malikyah was hit twice within a few minutes. The resistance also hit Marwahine with two guided missiles, causing confirmed casualties, and also destroyed a Merkava on the outskirts of the city of Marwahin with a missile. And twice a gathering of enemy Israeli forces on the eastern outskirts of the city of Aitaroun was hit with artillery fire.

On the night of October 24, the Resistance claimed attacks against a group of Israeli soldiers east of the city of Markaba with a rocket launcher.

Sirens on alert in Shomrat, in Western Galilee, due to rockets launched by Hezbollah, which reportedly hit soldiers, resulting in deaths and injuries. Seven victims have been reported. A state of emergency has been declared at Nahariya hospital due to a security incident in Shomrat. The Islamic Resistance claimed responsibility for the attack. And another attack was claimed in Misgav Am. Missiles targeted a gathering of Israeli forces north of Kfar Giladi and also in Marj.

Sirens in action overnight in Margaliot, Dishon and Al-Malikiyah in the Upper Galilee. Missiles from Iraq in the direction of Eliat.

IDF: “Sirens were sounded in the areas of Wadi Ara, Menashe and Carmel due to projectiles crossing Lebanon into Israeli territory. Details are being reviewed.”

Intense Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. There are reportedly several deaths. The Al-Quds Brigades: “After our mujahideen returned from the battle lines north of the city of Beit Lahia, they confirmed that they were able to target an Israeli military vehicle with two projectiles (armor-piercing) planted in advance on Beit Lahia Street near the Barawi Station.” The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade shelled the northern Gaza Strip with military mortars and Israeli vehicles. IDF troops continued their operational activity in the Jabaliya area and eliminated dozens of Hamas fighters, dismantled Hamas infrastructure and located numerous weapons during the day.

