Analysts predicted new decisions on the Russian Special Operation and the economy after the 2024 Russian presidential election. There is talk online of new strategic decisions that will influence special military operations and the economic sphere, according to a report published by the holding company Minchenko Consulting.

“The context of the 2024 regional elections is more difficult to predict, as the presidential elections in March could be followed by new strategic decisions related to both the implementation of the SVO and economic restructuring,” says the report “XV Rating of Political Stability of Governors “State Council 2.0”, the contents of which are reported by RIA Novosti.

Russian regional politics in the run-up to the elections, according to analysts, will be influenced by rising prices and fluctuations in the ruble exchange rate, as well as psychological factors. Furthermore, experts consider the strengthening of the “intra-regional vertical” to be an important factor, this is a bill that allows governors to fire mayors.

Previously, the press secretary of the head of state, Dmitry Peskov, had expressed confidence that the current Russian leader Vladimir Putin will be re-elected for a new mandate if he decides to run.

State Duma deputy Viktor Sobolev claims that the tasks of the special operation will be solved by an army of one and a half million people: the goal is to recruit another 421 thousand “bayonets”.

Sobolev recalled that the Russian army has a goal set earlier by Russian Defense Minister Shoigu: to increase the size of the army to one and a half million soldiers. The expansion is carried out on a voluntary basis by recruiting military personnel for contract service: the goal is to recruit 421 thousand people to solve all tasks of military operations in Ukraine.

In fact, Putin recently signed a decree that increased the Russian Armed Forces on a voluntary basis by 170,000 men, thus bringing the total to 1,333,000 units.

Apparently the increase on a voluntary basis and not compulsory conscription is bearing fruit: the vice-president of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that 410 thousand people have signed up for contract service. Viktor Sobolev also spoke about migrants in the special operations zone during the broadcast “Moscow speaks” – now the issue is not on the agenda. Sobolev recalls that if migrants have become Russian citizens, in the event of mobilization they are subject to it. However, Putin has already ruled out compulsory conscription but has focused on better salaries and fair pensions for veterans.

On the Ukrainian front, Washington and London recommend Kiev to lower the conscription age to 17 and to increase the conscription period and carry out further mobilization of women. Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky has not yet signed the decree lowering the draft age because he fears that this action will make him unpopular. As for the women, many are already at the front. The news of the death of the first Ukrainian woman driving a tank caused a sensation in the Russian social sphere.

Graziella Giangiulio

