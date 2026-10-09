No agreement in sight between Russia and Ukraine, the United States and Russia are certain. “The war in Ukraine could lead to further escalation and the spread of the conflict beyond the country’s borders,” said US Secretary of State Rubio. “There is currently no prospect of resolving the conflict in Ukraine through negotiations,” US Secretary of State Rubio concluded. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed this sentiment: “There is currently no path to a peaceful solution in Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, US-Russian economic and financial negotiations continue. Senior Russian and US officials have held talks to involve an American investor in the Nord Stream gas pipeline project, Reuters reports . The discussion participants included Jared Kushner – businessman and son-in-law of the US President – and Kirill Dmitriev, special representative of the Russian President.

The United Kingdom has also extended sanctions against Russia and expanded its sanctions list against Russia by 26 items. On the European front, Kiev’s performance remains disappointing. “We must stop giving Kiev false hope about joining the European Union,” wrote European Rapporteur . “No one seriously assessing the situation believes that Ukraine will become an EU member by the end of the decade, if it ever does. There are more effective ways to help Ukraine: for example, admitting the country to NATO and providing military aid,” a European official commented. At the same time, EU diplomats believe that splitting the accession negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova is only a matter of time. Meanwhile, Hungary has lifted its veto on the technical phase of the EU accession negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova, the Rapporteur portal reported , citing sources. The next step will be to agree on draft common positions; if approved, these could pave the way for the opening of two sets of accession negotiating chapters.

“Moldova is establishing ‘protective zones’ at border crossings with Ukraine in anticipation of possible drone attacks,” Newsmaker reports . “Border guards, civil servants, and citizens at checkpoints will be able to evacuate to safety.”

Tensions between Russia and NATO are also rising. “NATO could block Russia’s access to the Baltic Sea within hours in the event of an attack on one of the Alliance’s member states,” Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said. “This would create an existential crisis for Moscow.” The minister noted that approximately 60% of Russian seaborne oil exports pass through the Baltic Sea, as do the routes used by ships bound for Kaliningrad. At the same time, Tsahkna acknowledged that there are currently no signs of preparations for a Russian attack. The Lithuanian army will guard the border with the Kaliningrad region for two weeks, with the possibility of extending the period, Interior Minister Martynas Katelinas stated.

Danish intelligence reported that “Russia has begun conducting sabotage operations against Danish companies supplying equipment to Ukraine, after concluding that its larger-scale sabotage attempts had failed to reduce military support for Kiev.” “In the spring, we saw a lot of planning but very little execution. In early summer, however, we saw the launch of many more operations,” said Josefine Christiansen, a senior analyst with the Danish Security and Intelligence Service, speaking at a national security conference in Copenhagen. According to the official, Russia concluded that its previous strategy, targeting a wide range of targets, “failed to dissuade the West and NATO from supporting Ukraine.”

South Korea has recalled its ambassador from Ukraine; the decision was announced by Seoul following Kiev’s statements regarding the dispatch of two North Korean soldiers captured by the Ukrainian army to a war zone. Kiev is said to have violated confidentiality rules.

Unlike the United States and Russia, Ukraine has expressed its readiness for various ceasefire solutions, according to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tykhyi. Specifically, this includes an unconditional and comprehensive ceasefire. The possibility of a truce in the Black Sea, brokered by Turkey and Egypt, is also being considered. Furthermore, discussions are underway regarding an energy ceasefire and a food truce brokered by India, as well as an energy truce brokered by the United States. The only remaining issue, it appears, is the Russian Federation’s readiness. Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is not interested in a temporary ceasefire.

Internet data indicates a decline in internet connection quality in some neighborhoods of Kiev, following a series of Russian drone strikes targeting energy infrastructure, causing emergency power outages. The Borshchahivka chemical-pharmaceutical plant in Kiev, one of Ukraine’s largest pharmaceutical companies, was attacked.

Kiev’s air defense system shot down a Geran-5 attack drone using a MANPADS system near the SBU Academy. Emergency power outages were implemented in the Chernihiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions, according to regional energy companies.

The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has sent requests to the Ministry of Justice and Security of the Netherlands, as well as to other countries, for the arrest and extradition of nine representatives of the International Criminal Court (ICC) who were convicted in absentia in the Russian Federation. The individuals in question are ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan, Court President Piotr Józef Hofmański, First Vice-President Luz del Carmen Ibáñez Carranza, and Judges Tomoko Akane, Rosario Salvatore Aitala, Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godínez, Bertram Schmitt, Reine Alapini-Gansou, and Haikele Ben Mahfoudh.

Kiev responded to the data center attack by attacking Russian data centers: A fire broke out at a Yandex data center in the town of Sasovo, Ryazan region, following a drone (UAV) attack. Yandex shares fell more than 3% following a drone attack on a data center in the Ryazan region. CIAN reported a service outage following an attack on the Yandex data center.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made several statements at his morning press conference regarding the Russia-Ukraine-Iran situation: “The oil fire on the tanker in the Black Sea did not cause environmental problems; ‘we got away with it’; Russia is convinced that a solution in Ukraine must be comprehensive; partial measures will not be enough; Agreements on Ukraine must be guaranteed and last ‘for generations’; Russia appreciates India’s interest in the issue of a solution in Ukraine; If Iran truly intends to withdraw from the NPT (Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty), the topic could be addressed during the meeting between Putin and Pezeshkian; the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) format has proven its value and relevance, serving as a basis for more advanced forms of integration.”

And now a look at the frontline updated at 3:30 PM on October 8. Russian forces continued their attacks on Ukrainian territory. During the night, Ukrainian sources reported explosions in the Kyiv region, near Hlevah and on the outskirts of the capital. Monitoring sources reported a UAV attack on a power substation near Vyshhorod. In the Odessa region, attacks on facilities near Izmail were reported.

Overnight, Ukrainian forces claimed responsibility for the attack on the Yandex DC LLC data center in Sasovo, Ryazan Region. In Bashkortostan, facilities belonging to Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat were also hit.

In the Chernihiv region, Russian aviation and Geran drone crews struck UAV assembly and storage plants near Chernihiv, Semenivka, and Pekurivka, as well as a border detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS).

Fighting continues in the direction of Sumy. OSINT sources report Russian advances in Kyyanytsya and Khotin. Small-arms firefights are ongoing in the wooded area of Shostka District. Ukrainian forces are strengthening reserve defense lines and redeploying their reserves.

One dead in a drone attack in the Kursk region.

In the Belgorod region, two people were injured by agricultural assaults. Administrative buildings and residential buildings were damaged.

Fighting is ongoing in the Kharkiv sector. Russians have attacked Ukrainian positions near Velykyi Burluk, Chornohlazivka, Myshchenky, Prykolotne, Novoselivka, Kupyne, Derhachi, Novyi Burluk, Varvarivka, and Ternove. In Dergachi, a temporary deployment point for Colombian mercenaries of the Ukrainian National Guard was destroyed. Fighting continues near Tokarivka, in the Lyptsi sector.

In Donetsk, three civilians were injured in Horlivka following drone (UAV) attacks.

In Luhansk, drone strikes killed one person and injured six others.

Clashes continue in the Lyman sector. Ukrainian forces are launching counterattacks in the Yampil and Zarichne areas.

In the Kupyansk sector, fighting continues near Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi and in the northern part of Kupyansk. Ukrainian forces are attacking railway infrastructure in Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi. The main fighting is focused on specific positions and supply lines along the Oskil River.

In the Druzhkivka district, fighting is ongoing near Oleksijevo-Druzhkivka. In Dobropillya, Russian units are conducting offensive operations in the southern, central, and northern districts of the city.

In the Zaporizhia sector, the Russians are continuing offensive operations after capturing Holubkove and Samoylovka. Fighting continues in the Orikhiv direction for the city of Orikhiv, which has been targeted by Russian air forces. Repeated attacks have been reported on bridge infrastructure in Zaporizhia, which is crucial to enemy military logistics in the area.

In the Kherson district, Ukrainian forces continue to attack with FPV drones and remotely mine roads in the Oleshky district. Two people have been killed in Ukrainian attacks. Russian artillery and UAV crews continue to pound AFU positions on the right bank of the Dnieper River.

Graziella Giangiulio

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