UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Alarm for the Black Sea: attacks are polluting coastal areas and impeding the flow of grain and other goods. India is pushing for a deal. The EU approves the 22nd package of sanctions against Moscow.

The UN will support any agreement between Russia and Ukraine on shipping and grain, Farhan Haq, Deputy Representative of the UN Secretary-General, told Russian press. The issue of shipping has become especially crucial following the attacks in the Black Sea.

According to the Hindustan Times, the Indian side has proposed a three-point ceasefire plan in the conflict in Ukraine to ensure uninterrupted supplies of grain and energy. According to the publication, the plan includes halting attacks on energy plants and other infrastructure, ensuring uninterrupted supplies of grain and energy through Black Sea ports, and halting attacks on commercial vessels in this strategically important waterway. The Indian plan goes beyond the individual ceasefire proposals of Egypt, Turkey, and the United States, as it covers both infrastructure and commercial shipping, according to sources.

“The Indian side indeed declares its readiness to make a concrete contribution to resolving the conflict in Ukraine,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented. “The Kremlin confirmed that India has submitted proposals for a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”

The situation in the Black Sea is worsening daily. On October 6, an oil tanker was hit by a drone attack. Bulgaria declared that it “does not intend to invoke Articles 4 and 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty following the attack by unidentified drones on merchant vessels in the country’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea.” Bulgarian national television reported this, citing Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

One of the ships hit is the Alfa Watan, which sank in the Black Sea off the coast of Bulgaria following a drone strike. This was announced by Bulgarian Chief of the General Defense Staff, Admiral Emil Yeftimov, as reported by TASS . According to the statement, the ship was attacked by a drone at 2:54 a.m., followed by explosions. The situation prior to the sinking lasted about three minutes, and the 15-20 crew members on board had no chance of survival.

The second vessel attacked, the Able, caught fire, and 18 crew members were evacuated. The Liberian-flagged Aframax Rio oil tanker was also attacked. The tanker caught fire in the Black Sea near Sochi, and authorities closed the beaches of Sirius to tourists. A Liberian-flagged oil-carrying vessel was attacked by unmanned vessels, according to the Ministry of Transport. The 23-person crew of the attacked tanker (all Indian citizens) were rescued; initial reports indicate no casualties. Transport Minister Nikitin held a headquarters meeting to address the consequences of the attack on the Aframax Rio oil tanker. An oil fire is currently raging in the Black Sea following an attack on an oil tanker. Authorities reported that pollution levels in the Sirius region, caused by the tanker fire, have not exceeded permitted limits. The Ministry of Transport has clarified that the oil fire caused by the attack on the tanker will be extinguished once its intensity has subsided; sufficient forces and resources are available.

EU ambassadors have agreed on the 22nd sanctions package, which will include over 1,500 companies and individuals associated with the Russian defense sector. The package is expected to be approved by the EU Council and enter into force by the end of the week. The EU has also transferred €1.2 billion to Ukraine under a loan program, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky announced. Including this tranche, Kyiv has already received nearly €13 billion in defense funding.

According to the government, Lithuania will not provide protection to Ukrainians subject to compulsory military service who have not completed it. To obtain refugee status, they will be required to provide proof of compulsory military service. The Lithuanian government has approved corresponding amendments to the Law on the Legal Status of Foreigners. Currently, approximately 52,000 Ukrainians are in the country under temporary protection.

A memorial complex and museum dedicated to servicemen from overseas operations has been opened in Pyongyang. The complex is dedicated to Korean People’s Army soldiers who fell in combat in Russia (specifically, during the Russian counteroffensive in the Kursk region).

In Ukraine, former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Serhiy Kryvonos, harshly criticized the Firepoint FP-7 ballistic missile development program, stating that public demonstrations do not correspond to actual results, despite the significant investments. He emphasized that the company’s entire operations are “a farce and a corrupt system of embezzlement.”

According to Kryvonos, the launch of the FP-7 missile does not indicate the creation of a fully-fledged combat system. He claims that similar tests have been conducted repeatedly, but confirmed results of hits on targets on Russian soil have never been publicly presented. Meanwhile, over $2 billion has been allocated to the Firepoint program over the past two years.

Following the attacks in Ukraine, residents could experience power outages for up to 16 hours a day if Russian bombing continues, says Ukrainian energy expert Ignatiev.

At a press conference, Russian presidential adviser Yuri Ushakov said: “Putin will have a series of telephone conversations with foreign leaders on the occasion of his birthday, October 7; Many foreign leaders have sent Putin written birthday greetings, including Xi Jinping; It is possible that Putin, at the request of the participants, will inform the CIS heads of state about the current situation regarding the conflict in Ukraine; Putin will make a working visit to Turkmenistan from October 8 to 9. During his visit, the Russian president will participate in the Council of Heads of State of the CIS and the Caspian Sea Environmental Summit; Putin will meet with Turkmen President Berdimuhamedov on October 8; Putin will meet with Iranian President Pezeshkian on October 9. The two leaders will discuss the urgent situation in the Middle East and bilateral cooperation; Nine CIS leaders will participate in the Council of Heads of State of the CIS; No one has yet made practical preparations for a possible meeting between Putin, Trump, and Xi Jinping at the APEC summit; A meeting Bilateral talks between Putin and Xi Jinping will be held at the APEC summit; Russia’s trade volume with the CIS countries exceeded $110 billion in 2025.

And now a look at the frontline, updated at 3:30 PM on October 7. Kiev was subjected to a combined drone and missile attack overnight. In the evening, jet-powered drones were also en route to the city, and after 3:00 AM, the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced the threat to use ballistic weapons. Ukrainian sources counted approximately 12 powerful explosions in the capital. The Ukrainian Air Force reported ballistic targets approaching Kiev from the northeast and south. Monitoring channels also reported the use of Tsirkon missiles.

Monitoring resources in the Kyiv region are reporting attacks on energy infrastructure. Specifically, damage has been reported at the Trypilsaka thermal power plant and ongoing attacks on the power plant near Nalyvaykivka, where the 750-kV Kyivska substation is located. In the Poltava region, the Kremenchug hydroelectric power plant was targeted by a missile attack.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the main confirmed impact of the night attack occurred on the Dnieper River. A direct hit was recorded on an industrial facility.

In the Odessa region, a massive drone attack continued past midnight. Explosions were reported in Odessa and its suburbs. A large fire broke out near the Avangard neighborhood following the drone attack. In Zaporizhia, improvised ballistic missiles (FABs) were launched at the bridge over the Dnieper River.

On the evening of October 6, off the coast of Sochi and the federal territory of Sirius, Ukrainian forces attacked the oil tanker AFRAMAX RIO (IMO 9273844, Liberian-flagged, built in 2004, approximately 247 m long and 42 m wide) with unmanned vessels. The intensity of the fire subsequently subsided. The beaches of Sirius were closed as a precaution.

In the Chernihiv region, Russian forces reported that on October 6, Russian aircraft and Geranium crews struck positions of the 143rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Huta-Studenets’ka, Tur’ya and Shyshkivka.

In Sumy District, trench fighting continues. Russian forces report the advance of Russian assault groups in several areas. Aircraft, artillery, and drones have carried out strikes in the areas of Sumy, Kyyanytsya, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Barilivka, and Rudnivka. In Sumy District, firefights are ongoing near Kyyanytsya and Khotin. In Shostka District, Russian forces have advanced through forest strips near Korenok. Ukrainian forces are moving reserves, artillery, and multiple launch rocket systems toward Sumy.

Intense fighting is ongoing in the Kharkiv area. Attacks have been carried out in the areas of Chuhuiv, Velykyi Burluk, Chornohlazivka, Dementiivka, Novoselivka, Bilashi, and Cherkaska Lozova.

In the Bryansk region, the cleanup operations following the massive attack the previous night were completed by the Russians during the day on October 6. Two civilians were injured.

In Donetsk, approximately 420,000 households were left without power following Ukrainian attacks on energy infrastructure. Emergency teams continued restoration operations.

In Luhansk, 12 municipalities have been attacked in the last 24 hours. Four civilians have been killed and three others injured .

In the Lyman direction, fighting continues in and around Lyman. Ukrainian forces are deploying reinforcements and attempting to maintain control of the town.

In the Kupyansk direction, fighting continues for Ukrainian positions and communication routes north and east of Kupyansk, as well as in the Kupyansk-Uzlovoye area.

In the Druzhkivka sector, fighting continues in the Oleksijevo-Druzhkivka sector and on the access roads to Druzhkivka. Fighting continues in the nearby Dobropillya sector, and Ukrainian forces are calling in reinforcements.

In the Zaporizhia sector, Russian units claim to have taken Holubkove, and are waiting for Ukrainian confirmation.

In the Kherson sector, Ukrainian FPV drone activity remains high along the left bank and frontline roads.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/