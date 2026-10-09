ISRAELIRANWAR. Iranian ships in Hormuz have been attacked again. The United States is poised to attack Iran, which claims to have a military response ready.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Iran has lost control of the Strait of Hormuz and that oil shipping volumes have returned to pre-conflict levels. Refuting the US Secretary of State’s data, IRGC Navy Deputy Commander for Political Affairs Ali Mohammadi, responding to US claims that oil and ships are transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, stated: “If indeed oil and ships are transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, why isn’t the oil market reacting proportionately to that claim? Because even the market understands that you are lying.” “If you had destroyed the IRGC Navy, why are you stationed 600 to 700 kilometers away and not approaching the Strait of Hormuz?” The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy exercises complete control over ship movements in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Sea of Oman.

Reuters agrees with Iran. “Attacks on oil tankers in Hormuz reach highest weekly peak since the start of the war against Iran. At least 12 attacks were recorded against tankers carrying oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the Strait of Hormuz during the week of September 28 to October 5, the highest level ever recorded in a single week since the conflict began on February 28.”

The Joint Maritime Information Center, led by the U.S. Navy, has reported a continuing series of attacks, attempted attacks, and harassment, including drone overflights, surveillance, and VHF communications by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. This increase comes at a time when Gulf exporters are increasing their export flows.

The White House has asked the Pentagon to develop a plan for strikes against Iran before the midterm congressional elections, scheduled for November 3, The Atlantic reports , citing two US administration officials. According to the sources, US President Donald Trump intends to reduce fuel prices and demonstrate progress in the conflict with Iran before the elections. The scope and targets of any potential attacks are still being finalized. US Central Command is developing the plans.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said on Iran: “We reached an agreement with the Iranian Navy. We agreed to share the ocean with them. They got the bottom half.”

Trump told reporters that “Witkoff is working to reach a deal with Iran and is making excellent progress.” “The war will be over very soon, and Iran has become a failed state. In the last three days, we have pumped more oil through the Strait of Hormuz than ever before in the history of the Strait.” According to Axios, the US military has been ordered to prepare for the possibility of resuming major combat operations in Iran, while Trump is evaluating the timing.

According to Scott Ritter, a former US Navy intelligence officer, “The Iranians will defeat us with fewer weapons.” “Weapons look good on parade, but in battle you need a weapon that works and is simple. The Iranians and Ansarullah have solved this problem, while America believes that the more money it spends, the better.”

In Cairo, Egypt, a Hamas delegation led by Zahir Jabarin met with an Islamic Jihad delegation led by Ziyad Al-Nakhalah. The two delegations discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and the escalation in the West Bank, as well as ways to advance the Palestinian national dialogue to strengthen the unity of our people and protect our national interests. Elior Levy for Channel Kan reported: “The Palestinian Authority has submitted an official request to Israel to operate in East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip ahead of the parliamentary elections; sources acknowledge that this is a tactical move by Abbas, driven by fear of defeat, with the aim of finding a justification for canceling the elections should the request be rejected by Israel.”

InIsrael’s election campaign continues to dominate the political scene, with former Israeli Knesset member Moshe Feiglin stating: “The enemy is Gaza, not Hamas. The child born tomorrow in Gaza will do exactly the same thing—God forbid—to the child born tomorrow in Jerusalem. There’s no other way. It’s what they live for. It’s what they learn with their mother’s milk. You won’t change them. You won’t educate them.”

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir: “We are too soft. This is where we disagree with Netanyahu. If someone threatens my son’s life while he is serving in the military, the house that person comes from must be razed to the ground. And if your daughter is a soldier, I want to protect her so that not a hair on her head is harmed: even if 1,000 terrorists die.” The Jewish Power party, led by Israeli regime National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, distributed noose-shaped buttons to students during a campaign event at a high school in Herzliya. The event was organized by the school ahead of the Knesset elections, with representatives or supporters of various parties presenting their positions. The noose-shaped buttons referenced Ben-Gvir’s proposal to introduce the death penalty for Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas has rejected accusations that it uses hospitals as a hiding place: “Israel’s repeated claims regarding hospitals, including that armed men emerged from Kamal Adwan Hospital, are false and baseless.” Official website

The Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces told the Police Commissioner and the head of the Shin Bet: “We cannot continue like this, and I cannot deploy a soldier every meter in the West Bank.”

Damascus denies reports of a military presence in Saudi Arabia : “No Syrian forces are currently directed to Yemen.” The Ministry of Defense wrote in a statement: “There are currently no Syrian forces directed to Yemen . ” Meanwhile, the Syrian government’s Ministry of Information announced in a statement: “Damascus’s policy in the region is based on stability , peace, and cooperation; there is no intention to open new fronts . ” The ministry reiterated, regarding Syria’s support for Saudi Arabia in addressing threats to its security, that “Damascus’s top priority is to rebuild Syria and strengthen government institutions . ” “Syria’s position is clear: we firmly support Saudi Arabia in addressing threats to its security and stability. However, Syria’s policy in the region is based on stability, peace, and cooperation, rather than on opening new fronts.”

During the night between October 7 and 8, operations at Riyadh airport were suspended for 30 minutes.

Late on October 7, an oil tanker sailing off the northern coast of Qatar reported being hit multiple times, the British Maritime Trade Centre said.

The United Arab Emirates recently handed over to Israel four Iranian citizens held in the country. The transfer reportedly took place via Abu Dhabi. The news appeared in Iranian media as Iran officially confirmed the release of several Iranian citizens from Emirati prisons.

Ansar Allah: “We reiterate for the last time our appeal and warning to all international airlines regarding the consequences of continuing flights in Saudi airspace.”

GPS signal disruption reported in Tehran province in Iran.

And now a look at the military landscape in the Middle East and Western Asia, updated at 2:30 PM on October 8. Israel claims to have launched 100,000 air strikes against Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iran since October 7.

Major Israeli attacks in Gaza during the morning of October 8. Israeli bombings targeted a tent west of Khan Yunis, killing one Palestinian and wounding 12. At the same time, Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire south of the city of Khan Yunis. Injuries were reported following an Israeli drone strike northwest of Gaza City. Israeli air force aircraft attacked a tent inside the “Egyptian” camp near the Al-Tawam roundabout, northwest of Gaza City, resulting in deaths and injuries. Zionist warships fired shells toward the northwestern areas of the Gaza Strip. Around 8:00 a.m. Italian time, intense gunfire from IDF vehicles occurred west of the town of Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Ambulances and emergency services in Gaza: Casualties caused by IDF fire outside their areas of control, in the localities of Mawasi, Khan Yunis, and Rafah. One person was injured following an Israeli artillery shelling of the Zaroub family’s home, which caught fire in Mawasi, Rafah. An artillery shell hit the third floor of the Za’arab building in the Al-Shakoush area, starting a fire. Seven victims, two of them in critical condition, arrived at the Red Cross field hospital after an Israeli shelling in the Al-Shakoush area, northwest of Rafah. Israeli artillery shelling hits the area northeast of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces launched a campaign of raids and arrests during an incursion into the town of Yatta, south of Hebron. Israeli forces raided the home of Moayad Shaaban, head of the Committee for Resistance to the Wall and Settlements, in Tulkarm. Settlers raided the Wadi al-Sha’er area, between the village of al-Lubban al-Sharqiya (south of Nablus) and the town of Salfit.

Israeli bombing continues in southern Lebanon. Artillery strikes against the town of Mansouri coincide with artillery bombardment of Wadi Zibqin. At dawn on October 8, Israel dropped flash bombs on the town of Al-Mansouri in Jabal Amel, coinciding with artillery bombardment of the town. Artillery bombardment hit the area between the towns of Haddatha and Haris. The following towns were hit by shelling: the outskirts of Baraashit, Wadi al-Saluqi, Sarbine, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, the area between Haddatha and Haris, and Wadi Zibqin. An Israeli drone entered the airspace of the southern suburbs of Beirut. Enemy unmanned aircraft violated Lebanese airspace and flew low over Tyre and the surrounding area.

The Lebanese army reported that a firefight occurred in the arid area of Arsal between members of an army unit and smugglers; no casualties were reported. The unit foiled the smuggling operation and seized five pickup trucks headed for Lebanese territory, loaded with approximately five tons of copper and tin, as well as a large quantity of tobacco.

Iran struck an Emirati oil tanker off the coast of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, causing a large fire. This is the second vessel struck outside the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours.

TheSana’a Ministry of Health (Houthi): “One civilian was killed and three others injured following a Saudi airstrike against a gas station in the Haran area, north of the city of Dhamar.” Over the past 24 hours, Saudi warplanes have carried out 156 airstrikes and missile attacks against civilian infrastructure in the capital Sana’a and in the governorates of Taiz, Saada, Al-Jawf, Marib, and Amran, in addition to missile launches from Najran and Jizan. The total number of airstrikes and missile attacks in Saudi aggression since the beginning of the escalation against our country has reached 1,798.

The Houthis shot down a Turkish-made “Bayraktar Akıncı” armed reconnaissance aircraft belonging to the Saudi enemy while it was in the airspace of the Taiz governorate.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for several ballistic missile attacks against Saudi rallies and demonstrations near the Qa’wah camp in the Ras al-Arah area. Deaths and injuries were reported, and several weapons depots were set on fire. The statement read: “This action coincided with another attack against Saudi enemy demonstrations and demonstrations south of Bab al-Mandab and in the areas of al-Suqya and Ras al-Arah.”

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree: “We hit King Khalid Airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile, which hit its target precisely, causing the disruption of airport operations.”

While Saudi Arabia-backed factions are making uncertain progress on the Al-Wazi’iyah front (west of Taiz Governorate), on October 8, Sana’a forces managed to recapture most areas of Al-Misrakh district (north of Taiz city) and the entire Al-Salw district. They also strengthened their grip on the strategic Quds front, in the south of the governorate, thus gaining full control of the internal supply lines connecting Taiz city to the districts of Hayfan and Al-Rahidah. Military sources confirmed to Al-Akhbar that the battle for Taiz’s rural areas is now nearing its conclusion and that the current objective is to liberate Taiz, after Ansar Allah has surrounded it on all four sides.

Yemeni sources indicated that the securing of the retaken districts eliminates all the geographic threats Saudi Arabia was counting on to regain control of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. They added that all areas bordering the strait, on the western coast and Mocha, up to the coasts of Ras al-Arah and Al-Madharibah, are now under the movement’s control. They also described Riyadh’s attempts to restore the situation as “impossible.”

Iran has intensified its actions against vessels violating regulations in the Strait of Hormuz; new reports are arriving almost every six hours. IRGC General Mohammad Reza Naqdi: “The limited range of our weapons is not due to technical reasons, but is a matter of policy. The range of Iranian weapons is determined by officials and the Supreme Leader, based on our needs. Whenever the Supreme Leader gives authorization, we will increase the range of our weapons in line with battlefield needs. Since our weapons are domestically produced, we can increase their range and power based on battlefield needs and requirements.”

A terrorist attack targeted an Iranian police vehicle in the Nosrat Abad area of Zahedan, where gunmen opened fire on the vehicle. Clashes erupted between armed forces and armed insurgents in Nosrat Abad, Zahedan. The Sistan and Baluchistan Police reported that one Iranian police officer was killed. Another terrorist attack targeted an Iranian army vehicle in Baluchistan province.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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