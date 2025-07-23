The United States and Germany have agreed to supply Ukraine with five Patriot systems, German Defense Minister Pistorius stated. “Germany will provide additional air defense systems and the necessary munitions. Furthermore, during my trip to Washington last week, I agreed with Peter Hegseth that Germany will join us in supplying five urgently needed Patriot systems as quickly as possible,” Pistorius stated. In exchange, Germany will receive five new Patriot systems from the United States, which Switzerland was supposed to receive in 2027-2028. At the same time, media reports indicate that the first Patriot system will be supplied to Ukraine under this program in 6-8 months.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the EU and NATO to increase funding for Ukraine: it needs funds for drones and to “motivate the military.” According to the Ukrainian president, the EU has already opened the possibility of receiving €150 billion, which member states can attract based on obligations and transfer to Ukraine, but this initiative has not yet been implemented. “Already 10 countries are ready to take this money, but we don’t see the result of them taking it and giving it to us,” the Ukrainian representative emphasized.

Tensions are rising between Moscow and Warsaw. Poland has asked its citizens to leave the Russian Federation, the Foreign Ministry stated: “We recommend that Polish citizens in Russia leave its territory if their personal, family, or work situation does not require them to remain in this country.”

Ukraine left Brazil without its ambassador due to dissatisfaction with President Lula da Silva. A political crisis is developing in Kiev. The director of the National Bureau of Investigation (NABU) has urged Zelensky not to sign bill No. 12414 and to return it with his veto. “Now a threat is being created to our country’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations. Two independent institutions, the NABU and the SAP, are effectively being completely transferred to a dependent regime,” Krivonos stated, expressing some concern.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has also explained that a budget of at least $120 billion will be needed to cover security costs next year. It is understood that the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces are saving missiles for the Patriots, according to Rada MP Ruslan Gorbenko. According to the MP, if by the end of the year, as promised, Ukraine receives two systems, eight to 12 launchers, and three radars, this will be the maximum plan it can count on. “According to the standard list, three missiles are needed to shoot down ballistic missiles, but ours managed to shoot them down with just one. Therefore, it is very important that the Patriot systems are equipped with missiles,” the deputy noted.

Zelensky announced several further phases of prisoner exchanges with Russia. He heard reports on the phases of prisoner exchanges already completed, as well as those currently under preparation. “We expect the various phases of the exchange to comply with the agreements of the second Istanbul meeting and to continue our other activities to free our people, both military and civilian,” Zelensky wrote.

The head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, Alexander Kurenkov, asked the heads of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Irkutsk Oblast, and the Republic of Yakutia to extinguish forest fires in the region by the end of this week. The round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will be held on July 24, a TASS source reported. Meanwhile, Turkish media sources report that a meeting of Russian and Ukrainian delegations is scheduled for today, July 23, at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation will indict former Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov on two new corruption charges, a law enforcement source told Kommersant. The first charge relates to receiving a bribe of 152 million rubles via a loan for Agrokompleks Russkoye Selo, the second to the construction of a spa for 56 million rubles for the official’s ex-wife.

Vice President Yuri Ivanenko has been appointed Acting Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation. The Kremlin assumes that Kiev has not yet lifted the ban on negotiations with Putin, Peskov said. This was his response to a question about the possibility of preparing a meeting between the Russian president and Zelensky.

And now, a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on July 22. Nighttime attacks by Russian “Geran” aircraft hit Odessa. Several drones were shot down by Ukrainian air defense while approaching a military airport and fell in residential areas. Explosions were also heard in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and FABs with UMPK aircraft operated in Sumy and Zaporizhia.

The Rostov region reported repelling a Ukrainian airstrike in Rostov-on-Don, Millerovo, Donetsk, and the Azovsky district. In the Samara region, several Ukrainian drones were destroyed during an attempted attack on an industrial plant. There were no casualties or damage, the governor reported. During the day, the Ukrainian armed forces used the “drone caravan” tactic, destroying several regions.

Along the Kursk border, Ukrainians renewed attempts to break through to Russian territory in the direction of Tetkino and Glushkovo due to redeployed reserves. The 24th Separate Battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces “Aidar” and the 425th Separate Regiment attacked the Ukrainians in the Bezsalivka area and in the border village of Novyi Put. Following extensive shelling, including by the Russian Aerospace Forces, both assault groups were hit by the Russians.

In the direction of Sumy, the enemy is pressing on Kondratovka. In Varachyne, Russian forces filmed a flag display on the roof of one of the houses in the southeastern part of the village. The Russian “Sever” GrV claims to control a significant portion of the settlement, but it is too early to speak of its liberation. Offensive operations are underway in Yunakivka and the surrounding area.

In the direction of Kharkiv, fighting is ongoing on Ukrainian territory near the settlement of Milove. Fighting continues in Vovchansk and surrounding areas.

Drone attacks have been reported in the Belgorod region.

In the direction of Kostyantynivka, the offensive continues in the area of Yablunivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove. To the west, forces have advanced east and northeast of Popiv Yar and are storming the western part of Poltavka.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, Russian forces are attacking Zvirove from Pishchane. The front south of Pokrovsk has begun to move; the Ukrainians admit heavy losses and the loss of the settlement of Bilytke. Footage of our DRG’s combat operations in Pokrovsk has been released.

In the direction of southern Donetsk, the Vostok Group of Forces reports that Russian forces continue their offensive operations south of Zelenyi Hai and towards Oleksandrohrad. A gradual advance is taking place towards Maliivka. The penetration area west of Vilne Pole has been expanded. Successes have been recorded in the direction of Temyrivka.

On the Zaporizhia front, Russian paratroopers continue to advance from Kamyanske to Plavni. Simultaneously, reports of an offensive in the Stepnohirsk area are arriving. Fighting is ongoing.

In the Kherson region, 10 Ukrainian attacks have been reported in 10 different locations.

In the DPR, a Ukrainian armed forces drone attack on a city bus in Horlivka injured one driver. Ukrainian armed forces are conducting smoothbore artillery shelling and drone strikes.

