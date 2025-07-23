ISRAELHAMASWAR. Europe calls for a halt to the war. Hamas will respond to the agreement today. Contact with a hostage lost. Tents bombed in Gaza. Two IDF men killed by Hamas

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said: “It is impossible to justify killing civilians seeking help in Gaza. I spoke with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar to emphasize the aid agreements and the need for the IDF to stop killing people and increase aid distribution points. All options are on the table, if Israel respects its commitments.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar arrived in Kiev to meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and President Zelensky. Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said: “Turkey has the most powerful navy in the Middle East and is working to match Israel’s air power: this is dangerous.”

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “We will consider further action against Israel unless we determine that this war, and particularly the suffering we see in Gaza, is nearing its end. The scale of the killing in Gaza is so great because Israel refuses to do what I and other foreign ministers have asked. You can’t reduce the 400 aid distribution points to four, you can’t reduce the 800-700 trucks needed each day to fewer than 40, without expecting a huge influx of food.” – “Netanyahu should listen to the Israeli people, 82% of whom desperately want a ceasefire,” – Office of the British Foreign Secretary

“Hamas is expected to transmit its response to the hostage ceasefire agreement to the mediators within the next 24 hours,” which is today. Saraya al-Quds spokesman Abu Hamza announced the loss of contact, since yesterday, with the group holding Israeli soldier Rom Braslavski, after Israeli forces infiltrated and besieged the areas where the prisoner is being held, and we still don’t know his fate.

From Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is warning Iranian citizens about “a “Increased recruitment attempts” by Israel via social media. Iran’s Ministry of Information and Technology says 22,000 cyber attacks were carried out against Iran during the 12-day war with Israel. “Iran will never give up nuclear enrichment, because it is an achievement of its scientists and a source of national pride,” said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir says the war with Iran “is not over yet.”

US Ambassador to Lebanon Thomas Barrack enters Ain El Tine, the palace of parliament speaker and Amal party leader Nabih Berri, to present the official Lebanese response to US proposals to disarm Hezbollah. The atmosphere was negative, insiders said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reported, speaking about Syria: “Ankara considers any attempt to divide and fracture Syria a threat to its national security and will inevitably intervene in such a situation.”

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 5:00 PM on July 22nd. Launch from Yemen intercepted by Israeli defense. “Additional air defense systems have been deployed throughout Israel,” Israeli media reported. An Israeli drone strike targeted Tayr Harfa, in southern Lebanon. One dead. According to the Lebanon Debate Correspondent: “A convoy of cars carrying Syrians carrying flags of the terrorist group Al-Nusra (al Qaeda) is traveling along the roads from Saadnayel towards Zahle, with no signs of checkpoints!” The town is in the Beqaa Valley. Lebanese security forces have arrested nine Syrian nationals in connection with the Mays El Jabal crime, which resulted in the death of citizen Ahmad Al-Shehab of the city of Habboush. Stolen valuables were found in their possession.

On July 22, a group of six Syrians were arrested in Chouf, Mount Lebanon. An Israeli airstrike targeted a car at the entrance to Tibnin, southern Lebanon. The Lebanese Army’s engineering unit inspected a house blown up by Israeli forces on Shuwat Hill, on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon, after their incursion into Lebanese territory early this morning.

In Syria, an Israeli drone strike targeted a Jawlani convoy in the city of Shahba, north of Sweida governorate, in Southern Syria. Kurdish HAT special forces vehicles spotted in the al-Hasakah region. An Israeli military incursion was recorded in the al-Qunaitra countryside in southern Syria on the night of July 21st. The Syrian Observatory reported that the death toll from clashes in Suwayda has risen to 1,265. Buses arrived to evacuate Bedouin families.

On the evening of July 21st, a building collapsed on a group of Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip. A second IDF soldier with the rank of sergeant has died in Gaza in two days. Rafah area.

Palestinian medical sources report 22 deaths and approximately 120 injuries, as Israeli forces targeted aid workers in the northern Gaza Strip since dawn on July 22nd. Three claims of attacks against Israeli forces by the Quds Brigades. Bombing of displaced people’s tents north of Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza City

The Israel Defense Forces launch a ground offensive in Dir al-Balah. An Israeli airstrike hits agricultural land near the Baraka Diwan in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip. A soldier serving in the Israel Defense Forces’ technology units was seriously injured after being hit by an anti-tank missile in central Gaza.

Attacks continue in the West Bank. Nablus is heavily hit.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

