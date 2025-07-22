UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Third round of prisoner exchange in Istanbul. Russian airports blocked for two days. Russia’s advance in Ukraine toward Dnipro continues.

NATO must be prepared for a two-front conflict with Russia and China, said General Grynkewich, NATO SACEUR and commander of US forces in Europe, calling 2027 a critical “year of tension.” China’s role in the Alliance’s area of responsibility remains unclear. Meanwhile, the Rammstein meeting was held online yesterday with the participation of the United States and NATO. Ukraine needs $6 billion to fill the gap in weapons production for the current year, Defense Minister Shmyhal stated at the Ramstein meeting. “This will allow us to produce more FPV drones, more interceptor drones to repel Shahid attacks, and additional long-range weapons, so that the war continues on Russian soil as well,” the Defense Minister stated. Shmyhal also called on his partners to allocate funds for Ukraine in their 2026 budgets and to contribute to the purchase of Patriot and PAK-3 missiles.

Trump reportedly told Zelensky that Ukraine must go on the offensive, according to the Washington Post. The US President reportedly stated this during their telephone conversation on July 4th. Trump later stated that Ukraine would not change the course of the war by “playing defensive.” Media also reported that, following the conversation between Zelensky and Trump on July 4th, Ukraine intensified air strikes on Moscow. Trump will introduce 100% tariffs on oil buyers from the Russian Federation, according to Senator Lindsay Graham.

The Patriot air defense system that Germany plans to send to Ukraine will only be ready in six or seven months. Europe must dismantle its stockpiles and order spare parts from the American defense industry. At the same time, Europe is already experiencing a shortage of air defense systems. Tense negotiations have been ongoing for several days over who can help Ukraine.

The Wall Street Journal: “The United States is pushing Germany to receive Patriot batteries and missiles at Switzerland’s expense, to ensure that Germany cedes its two Patriot batteries to Ukraine.” Germany plans to purchase Patriot missiles for Ukraine for €5 billion, according to Alice Weidel, leader of the German Alternative for Germany party. According to Weidel, the authorities could reduce electricity costs for the Germans, but instead “they are allocating €9 billion from German taxes to Ukraine.” She did not specify whether the €5 billion will be spent only on missiles or on installations as well. German authorities have not yet announced the exact amounts.

Azerbaijan is increasingly distant from Russia and ever closer to Ukraine. “Never accept occupation. That’s what we did. Don’t give up,” Azerbaijani President Aliyev told the Ukrainian people. Aliyev also stated that Azerbaijan is preparing documents to file a lawsuit in international courts against Russia for the downing of the AZAL plane. On July 20, another Azerbaijani mercenary, Faid Musayev, was buried in Kiev.

French President Emmanuel Macron, after a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, announced his intention to increase pressure on Russia, as he wrote on the X social network. “Together (with Western countries), we are increasing pressure on Russia to reach an unconditional ceasefire and start negotiations for a just and lasting peace,” the French president stated. According to Macron, support for Ukraine remains a priority for France and its partners. He recalled that at the Coalition of the Willing summit, held on July 17 with the participation of 30 countries and the United States, participants confirmed their willingness to continue providing assistance to the Ukrainian side.

The new composition of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council does not include the head of the Defense Ministry’s General Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov. This is a wake-up call for the head of military intelligence. Zelensky appoints 16 Ukrainian ambassadors. Brigadier General Gennady Shapovalov has become the new commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Former Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will lead the Ukrainian delegation to the Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul, says Rada Deputy Goncharenko. “Previously, Umerov also headed the delegation, but with the title of Defense Minister. Current Defense Minister Shmygal will not go to Istanbul,” the deputy also noted. National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov confirmed that he had proposed a meeting with the Russian side to discuss a ceasefire as early as next week, Zelensky said in his evening address. “Prisoner exchange. Return of children. Stop the killings. And we need a leader-level meeting to truly secure peace, a long-term peace. Ukraine is ready for such a meeting,” he emphasized. Zelensky also added that negotiations are underway for another prisoner-of-war exchange.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was visiting Kyiv on July 21.

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the Times’ publication of a possible meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in China in early September. He stated that the Kremlin was unaware of the possibility of the meeting. “A meeting between Putin and Trump is necessary to record the results of a great deal of work, but this work still needs to be done,” Peskov said.

Peskov also spoke about relations with Azerbaijan: “It is very important to us that Russians are respected in Azerbaijan. We hope that the difficult period in relations with Azerbaijan will pass. If Azerbaijan decides to sue the Russian Federation, Moscow will await the official verdicts,” Peskov said.

“The Russian Federation supports a third round of negotiations with Ukraine; as soon as an agreement on the dates is reached, the Kremlin will inform immediately,” Peskov said. The composition of the Russian negotiating team on the Ukrainian resolution has not changed. “There is no date yet for a new round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine; it will be agreed upon,” a TASS source said. “Kiev has indeed offered to hold a third round of talks next week,” a Russian RVNP source in the Russian negotiating team confirmed.

The third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul could take place on Wednesday or Thursday, July 23 or 24, the Turkish-language version of The Independent newspaper reports, citing diplomatic sources. The meeting will include “technical discussions on a limited range of issues,” the newspaper writes. The parties are expected to discuss humanitarian aid, prisoner exchanges, infrastructure security, and border protection measures.

State Duma MP Alexei Govyrin reported that military pensions will be indexed at 7.6% starting October 1.

And now a look at the front line as of 4:00 PM on July 21. Kiev was attacked throughout the night by “Geranium” air-launched missiles (Tu-95MS), and hypersonic “Kinzhal” missiles. The attack was large-scale, combined, and explosions were also heard in the regions of Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk. Another Kinzhal launch was reported on the morning of July 21.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continued to send drone squadrons into the central regions, one after another, paralyzing the operation of Russian civilian airports. Many flights were delayed, and some passengers were waiting for more than a day. Media reports are calling this the second aviation collapse in a month. Sobyanin continued to report on air defense activity against enemy drones for over a day. In the Rostov region, Ukrainians struck the Kamenolomni railway station, and drones were downed in Novoshakhtinsk, Shakhty, and Novocherkassk.

In the Kursk region, in the Sudzhansky district, a Ukrainian drone attacked a civilian car, injuring two young men.

Toward Sumy, Russian forces are fighting in Yunakivka and near Varachyne. Ukrainian forces continue to attempt to recapture lost positions in Kondratovka and on the outskirts of the settlement.

Toward Kharkiv, fierce battles are ongoing south of the village of Milove, in the area where Russian troops have advanced. The Ukrainians have relocated their reserves. On July 21, Russian forces launched an offensive in another direction in the Kharkiv region, aiming to draw Ukrainian reserves away from the direction of Kupyansk.

In the Belgorod region, 12 villages have been attacked by Ukrainian drones, with at least five people reportedly injured.

In the direction of Siversk, Ukrainian troops report that Russian forces have advanced along the forest strips south of Verkhnokamyanske. Fighting is ongoing.

In the direction of Kostyantynivka, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the settlement of Bila Hora in the DPR has been captured. On the other flank, fighting continues for Yablunivka.

Southwest of Pokrovsk, Russian forces have advanced west and north of Kotlyarivk.

In the direction of Muravka, towards the border with the Dnipropetrovsk region. Near Pokrovsk, fighting is ongoing in the area of Zvirove and Bilyt’ke. Efforts are underway to encircle Myrnohrad from the northeast. Fighting continues.

Towards the south of Donetsk, the Vostok Group of Forces is fighting near Zelenyi Hai, northwest of Voskresenka, in the direction of Oleksandrohrad. The Russians have captured forests along the approach to Temyrivka.

On the Zaporizhia front, active fighting is ongoing in the direction of Plavni, in the immediate vicinity of the recently captured Kamyanske. The air force is supporting the Russian troops’ operations, and both sides are using numerous drones. Anti-drone nets have been installed directly above the streets of the city of Orichiv, in the Kiev-controlled part of Zaporizhia Oblast. If drone attacks intensify, similar structures will appear in other frontline cities.

In the direction of Kherson, fighting is taking place in the floodplain of the Dnieper River on the islands, and mutual shelling is occurring. Ukrainian forces struck the Velyki Kopani market.

Russian missiles struck a Ukrainian gas platform in the Black Sea at night. Ukrainian troops stationed there fled the camp with the help of a rescue vessel.

