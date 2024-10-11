UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Lavrov announces a new meeting of the Nuclear Five. Moscow bombs infrastructure in Odessa: three container ships hit

The United States does not lift restrictions on long-range strikes by the Ukrainian armed forces with Western missiles deep into Russia, taking into account the threat of escalation source the Pentagon. Another cold shower for Volodymyr Zelensky who today will meet the Pope at the Vatican after meeting Giorgia Meloni, and yesterday at Downing Street Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Zelenskyj is also expected to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the next 24 hours. Meanwhile Zelensky himself reported that the first point of the “victory plan” is the invitation of Ukraine to join NATO, he said this during the Ukraine-Southeastern Europe summit that ended on October 9.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine and NATO have begun to notice that Russian reconnaissance and target designator UAVs have begun to fly in the rear without being intercepted, which makes it possible to quickly launch missile strikes on valuable targets, as is the case with the Patriot defense system.

Vladimir Putin has signed the decree on the resignation of Anatoly Antonov from the post of Russian ambassador to the United States, and a new appointee is expected after the outcome of the elections in the United States.

Also on the subject of Russian-American relations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov denies the statements of former US President Donald Trump according to which under his administration the Russian Federation, the United States and China were close to an agreement on complete denuclearization. While Sergei Lavrov said that: “A new meeting of the Nuclear Five will be held in New York in the near future.” He did not specify the date.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Russian Federation has simplified the procedure for obtaining a certificate of participation in the Special Operation in Ukraine: from November 1, it will be available through the State Services. The document is also required for a number of social benefits of the Russian Federation.

Attacks were recorded in Russia at night: the suburb of Maykop was attacked by drones, there were no victims or injuries, the fire was extinguished by firefighters, the head of Adygea said. Infrastructure was not damaged in the Kuban during the massive night drone attack, no victims – local authorities reported. According to other sources reporting the same episode, at night, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a UAV attack on Russian regions. The operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory reported a large-scale fire; in the morning, data began to arrive about Ukrainian UAVs, whose attacks caused a fire in Maykop. In the Rostov region, 10 UAVs were destroyed and suppressed by electronic warfare. On the night of October 10, a Ukrainian missile was shot down by air defense forces in the Kursk region. In the Bryansk region, 1 Ukrainian drone was destroyed. In the Belgorod region, over the Belgorod district, our air defense system shot down 4 drones.

And now an update on the front line updated at 14:00 on October 10.

A 9M723 missile reportedly destroyed a Patriot battery in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The Russian Armed Forces continue to destroy ammunition transports and improvised floating arsenals in Odessa – on the evening of October 9, another container ship formally flying the Panamanian flag was hit. At 21:12, new air missile launches were carried out in the Odessa region, apparently hitting another container ship. According to the Russian social sphere, there were deaths and injuries on the container ship, because “the missile attack occurred at the time of unloading military equipment”. In particular, the port infrastructure of Chornomorsk was hit.

According to the Russian social sphere: “Russia has thus intensified ballistic attacks in the Odessa region and is trying to stop the construction of the maritime corridors”. “Last night’s (October 9, ed.) is the third ship damaged in four days under a foreign flag. We see that the intensity of ballistic attacks in the Odessa region has increased, and this is understandable. The Ukrainians want to cause damage or even try to suspend work at sea in the corridors that successfully exploit primarily Russian resources and help to repel Ukrainian attacks.” In the Kursk region, the Sever troop group reports, In the Sudzhansky district, Russian assault groups advanced and drove Ukrainian forces out of their positions in the forests near the Cherkasy Konopelka settlement. In the Glushkovsky district, Russian aviation and artillery fired on Ukrainian targets in the border area.

In the direction of Pokrovs’k, Russian forces advanced through the eastern forests to a depth of 400 meters. On the western outskirts of Tsukuryne, Russian troops occupied part of Dzherelnaya and Chelyuskina streets in an area up to 950 meters wide. At 11:00 a.m., a Ukrainian source reported that: “The Russian army advanced to Tsukuryne, Torets’k, Zolota Nyva and near Bohoyavlenka in the Donetsk region.”

In the direction of Vuhledar, the Russians reported that they repelled a Ukrainian counterattack in the area of ​​the settlement.

The Zaporozhzhie Front reported heavy fighting in Kam’yans’ke.

In the Kherson region, the urban-type settlement of Dnipryany is under continuous fire from Ukrainian mortars. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also actively use kamikaze drones.

In the Belgorod region, in the city of Shebekino, three civilians were injured as a result of Ukrainian shelling. In the village of Murom, explosive devices were dropped from a drone. In the city of Shebekino, an enterprise was attacked and a production and storage facility was burned. Another industrial plant was attacked by a kamikaze drone in the village of Baytsury, Borisov district. In the village of Tishanka, Volokonovsky district, explosive devices were dropped by a drone.

In the Donetsk DPR, one seriously injured due to the use of cannons by the Ukrainian side. In the village of Aleksandrovka, one seriously injured by Ukrainian shelling. In the village of Vladimirovka Volnovakhskogo, a third injured as a result of an artillery attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/