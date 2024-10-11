ISRAELHAMASWAR. Attack on Iran, all set. Hezbollah slows down the four Israeli divisions at the border. Hezbollah, Hamas leaders decimated

Biden says Israel must begin planning for what will follow the fighting on the Lebanese front, according to Axios correspondent Barak Ravid: “The Biden-Netanyahu call [on the Iran issue] will be decisive.”

In the 50-minute call, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The White House reported that in the call between Netanyahu and Biden: Biden stressed his strong commitment to Israel’s security and condemned Iran’s missile attack on Israel. The U.S. president also stressed the need for a diplomatic solution to return Lebanese and Israeli civilians to their homes. Biden discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the need to send aid to the north and reopen the Jordan crossing.

Today we will know when Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant will be able to attack Iran. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich: “I am very clear that we want to create a Jewish state that includes Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.”

“Israeli Defense Minister says his country will strike Iran with a “deadly, precise and unexpected blow” that the Iranians will not have time to understand anything. Minister Gallant: “Our attack on Iran will be deadly, precise and surprising. They will not understand what happened and how.”

Israeli authorities have admitted to the United States that they are investigating “hundreds and hundreds” of cases of possible violations by the IDF in the Palestinian conflict, the State Department said. Finally, we learn from the White House spokesperson: “Contrary to what the media say, Gallant was not invited to America by us, but he invited himself.”

On October 9, a meeting between Hamas and Fatah took place in Cairo, according to AFP. It seems that “representatives of Fatah and Hamas have reached an agreement to create a committee to jointly govern the Gaza Strip,” source Sky News Arabia. “The new committee will be composed of 10-15 members of the Palestinian National Authority who are not members of the various Palestinian armed factions,” source Sky News Arabia. Finally, from the same broadcaster we learn that: “The new committee will deal with the management of border crossings, health care, education and social development. It will also supervise humanitarian aid to residents.”

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasilij Nebenzja, said: “Israel, by not respecting UN resolutions, is deliberately undermining the decisions that the have allowed to become a state.”

US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns said there is no evidence that Iran has decided to develop nuclear weapons. If such a move were made by Tehran, the United States and its allies would likely be able to identify it soon after, he said at the Cipher Brief Threat conference in Sea Island, Georgia.

French President Macron announced that he will convene an international summit to discuss the situation in Lebanon. The summit will take place on October 24 and will focus on humanitarian assistance, strengthening the Lebanese army and government institutions.

Israeli airstrikes destroyed an Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces aid convoy intended for the Lebanese people, which included medical supplies for hospitals that had been stored in warehouses.

In Iran, after stressing the need to develop nuclear weapons to defend itself from Israel, the Iranian parliament also called for withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty in the event of an Israeli attack on Iran. Iranian parliament member Hasanali Ekhlaki Amiri has called for a review of the country’s defense doctrine, which prohibits nuclear weapons. A group of 39 Iranian lawmakers have appealed to the country’s Security Council to allow the creation of nuclear weapons due to the threat from Israel.

According to Russian sources: “There is a 70 percent chance that Iran already has nuclear weapons. So, if this theory is correct, the pace at which Iran discloses information about nuclear weapons will increase as Israel gets closer to action.” However, some delays by the United States and Israel could be caused by trying to determine what Iran has or give it time to disclose it. Iran has warned of Israeli retaliation and said the October 1 attacks will be belittled by its response to any Israeli retaliation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as part of his trip to the Arab country. They discussed the latest developments in the region and the war in Lebanon and Gaza.

According to the IDF, since the start of the ground operation, more than 1,100 airstrikes have been carried out in southern Lebanon, including ammunition depots, launch sites, tunnels, observation posts and sniper positions. These strikes were not only part of preparatory flights for a ground operation. about 300 airstrikes led by ground forces.

Simultaneously with the operation in the north, the Air Force attacked about 300 Hamas targets in the southern sector as part of assistance to the forces of the 162nd Division currently maneuvering there in the Jabaliya area.

The IDF also showed a video of the UAV interception over the Red Sea. According to Israeli media: 22 Israeli soldiers were injured in the last 24 hours, 20 of them on the border with Lebanon and 2 in the Gaza Strip.

On the 10th in the morning, the British Maritime Trade Centre reported a new attack by the Houthis against a commercial ship in the Red Sea, without casualties.

And now a look at the front updated at 13:30 on 10 October.

Explosions were reported at the al-Tanf base, on the border between Iraq, Syria and Jordan. According to Israeli media and the target in the attack in Damascus on 9 October was the assassination is Ziyad al-Nakhalah, leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Seven people died in the attack.

Hezbollah forces in a statement said they repelled Israeli military attempts to infiltrate Lebanese territory in border villages. In the evening and night between October 9 and 10, shelling was reported in Beirut. There was also a clash between Syrian refugees and Lebanese security forces trying to evacuate tents in one of the neighborhoods. The area of ​​Dahiyeh, Beirut, was hit.

According to the IDF, “IAF and IDF artillery struck and eliminated Ahmad Moustafa al-Haj Ali, commander of the Houla Front in the Hezbollah organization, responsible for hundreds of rocket and anti-tank attacks toward the Kiryat Shmona area.” And again “killed Mohammad Ali Hamdan, commander of the Hezbollah anti-tank unit in the Meiss El Jabal area, responsible for extensive anti-tank rocket attacks toward communities in northern Israel.”

The IDF also reported that the IAF airstrike between October 9 and 10 hit several weapons depots in the Dahieh area of ​​Beirut and weapons depots and additional Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

The clash with Israeli forces advancing in the Al-Mashirfa area of ​​Ras al-Naqoura resulted in the damage and destruction of two Israeli vehicles. Hezbollah sources reported that the Hezbollah and Axis of the Resistance attack near Ras al-Naqoura against Israeli soldiers targeted 60 soldiers, 5 Merkava tanks, as well as other vehicles.

From Iraq on the night of October 10, drones arrived against Eliat, an unknown number of which appears to have entered and evaded the C-DOME missile defense system.

IDF: “Sirens have been sounding in Kiryat Shmona and surrounding areas in northern Israel for some time, we recall that since October 9, the evacuation of the site has been requested.” IDF: “Following the sirens that sounded in the Upper Galilee area, approximately 40 projectiles were identified crossing Lebanon towards Israeli territory, some of which were intercepted and several fell in the area.”

Hezbollah has released footage showing a reconnaissance drone, called “Hodhod,” that was able to photograph important military bases and headquarters of the Zionist regime in the “Haifa” and “Al-Karmel” regions without being detected and intercepted by the Israeli army’s radars and finally returned safely to its home in Lebanon. Hezbollah’s information from the Hodhod drone shows that Israel has military installations on top of Haifa University. According to Hezbollah channels, this information makes Haifa University a legitimate target for resistance drones and cruise missiles.

A security incident was reported in Haifa: 3 Israelis injured in a knife attack: footage from the site shows the stabbing attack in Karkur. The Israeli police is investigating the motive behind the incident.

The Axis of the Resistance claimed responsibility for the following attacks on October 10: rocket launchers against a group of Israeli soldiers near the Al-Marj site, in Beit Hilal and in Ma’yan Baruch.

Rocket launchers also used against Israeli forces: Kfar Giladi targets Israeli tank as it advances toward Ras al-Naqoura with guided missiles, setting it on fire and destroying it, leaving its crew dead and wounded.

From Gaza, the IDF says it is continuing operations against Hamas. In the Jabaliya area, IDF soldiers eliminated more than 50 Hamas men throughout the day. Forces located large quantities of weapons, including AK-47s, an RPG, and ammunition. In Rafah, IDF troops dismantled a rocket launcher, additional weapons, and underground tunnels for terrorists. In central Gaza, forces eliminated additional Hamas men, located weapons, and dismantled terrorist infrastructure.

In an IDF statement, the IAF learned: “The IAF conducted an attack against Hamas men operating inside a command and control center in the Deir al-Balah area. The command and control center, which was embedded in a compound that previously served as the “Rufaydah” school, was used by Hamas to plan and execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.” The Al-Quds Brigades claimed the downing of three Israeli drones while carrying out intelligence missions in the skies of Khan Yunis. According to Israeli media, a difficult security incident for Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip. Regarding this latest news, the Al-Qassam Brigades reported a firefight with Israeli soldiers west of the Jabalia camp, in the northern Gaza Strip. It was reportedly an ambush by the al-Qassam Brigades. The attack involved 12 military vehicles and a truck loaded with soldiers. After the IED explosions Qassam group approached the soldiers killing them. Confirmation from Israeli side is expected.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/