UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Ramstein format postponed. Zelensky: end of war in 2025. Russians break through in Siversk

The Ramstein format meeting of national leaders, which was supposed to take place in Germany on October 12, has been postponed, Ukrainian Radio Liberty reported with links to sources at NATO headquarters. The next meeting of the contact group for the supply of weapons to Kiev (Ramstein format) is likely to be held on October 17 on the sidelines of the meeting of NATO defense ministers at the Alliance headquarters, a diplomatic source in Brussels told TASS.

EU leaders at the summit on October 17-18 will discuss preparing “negotiating positions beneficial to Ukraine” to discuss peace source Deputy Head of the European Commission. Rumors of a German-proposed peace plan denied: “Scholz has no peace plan, the news about its existence is not true” said the German Chancellor’s Office.

The EU Council has approved a new sanctions regime against the Russian Federation for alleged “destabilizing activities abroad”. Remaining in Europe, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó: “There is no possibility for Ukraine to join NATO and, behind closed doors, this position is shared by the overwhelming majority of the Alliance’s members”. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Ukraine cannot defeat Russia on the battlefield, he told Reuters. The Hungarian prime minister also stressed the need for a ceasefire to save lives.

Also on the subject of peace negotiations but on the Ukrainian side, the Office of President Zelensky said: “The second peace summit will not take place in November”. Ukraine wants to hold a second “peace summit” with the participation of the Russian Federation in December. The Ukrainian ambassador to Turkey told Reuters that the event will be held by the end of the year, while Ukraine rules out the possibility of bilateral negotiations direct flights between Kiev and Moscow for this event.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the Southeast Europe and Ukraine Summit in Croatia that “the situation on the battlefield creates an opportunity to make this choice – the choice of decisive action to end the war by 2025.” On Friday, October 11, the Pope will meet Volodymyr Zelensky in the Vatican. This is the third summit in this format: the first took place in Athens in August 2022, the second in February 2024 in Tirana. “The main goal of the meeting is to demonstrate the solidarity of the countries of the region with Ukraine, which has been resisting Russian aggression for more than two and a half years,” the publication notes.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has restricted the operation of Telegram on service devices, – MP Yurchyshyn. 81% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine, with the proper support of its allies, is capable of achieving success in the war, KIIS poll. 14% believe that Russia is irreparably strong, another 6% of respondents are unable to decide their opinion. KIIS notes that between December 2023 and September 2024, in all regions except the Western ones, there were fewer people who believed in the possibility of success. In particular, the greatest decline is observed in the East, where in December 2023 79% believed in the possibility of achieving success, and now 67%.

The number of conscripts in Ukraine has increased fivefold since the spring, says Christian Freuding, head of the special headquarters for Ukraine at the Federal Ministry of Defense. “We have an idea of ​​the Ukrainian conscription figures, and they have grown significantly since the spring, namely in the five-digit range,” he said. According to him, since this period the Ukrainian Armed Forces have received more artillery shells. According to him, the advantage of Russian artillery has decreased from eight to one to three to one.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said when pressed by journalists “that as soon as the West gives the green light to the Ukrainian Armed Forces to use long-range missiles, the Russian Federation’s retaliatory measures will already be in force.”

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov denied the information that Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to Donald Trump on the phone 7 times after the latter resigned from the US presidency in January 2021. “No, it’s not true,” a Kremlin spokesman told RBC.

And now a look at the front line as of 16:00 on October 9.

Russian troops have returned the settlements of Novaya Sorochina and Pokrovsky in the Kursk region, source: Russian Ministry of Defense. In the afternoon, it was learned that the settlement of Pokrovsky in the Sudzhansky district of the Kursk region was also returned under the control of the paratroopers of the Russian Armed Forces, according to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 47 Ukrainian drones on Russian territory during the night, source: Russian Ministry of Defense. 24 drones were shot down on the territory of the Bryansk region, 5 drones were destroyed on the territory of the Belgorod region, 2 drones each in the Kursk and Rostov regions, one in the Krasnodar region, and 13 over the Sea of ​​Azov.

On the night of October 8, Russian forces used at least three Iskander missiles in Poltava, six in Kremenchuk, and Kryvyi Rih reported the activation of seismic sensors (3.3 points) in connection with the destruction of an underground ammunition assembly plant. The strikes also hit enemy targets in the Odessa region.

In the direction of Sivers’k, Russian forces formed another frontal protrusion, occupying Hryhorivka (DPR). There are reports of battles for Serebryanka west of the village. Footage of the Russian flag in Verkhnokam’yans’ke, the liberation of which was previously announced, was published. Apparently, Russian troops broke through Ukrainian defenses on this sector of the front as well.

From Torets’k, they report the advance of Russian troops in the area of ​​Zabalka. Ukrainian resources characterize the difficult situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, reporting heavy fighting along the Druzhba, Vasily Stus, Tsentralnaya and Rudnichnaya streets.

In the Pokrovs’k direction, there are battles in the area of ​​Mykhailivka, west of Novohrodivka and Tsukuryne. Yesterday, units of the “South” group of troops continued to advance into the depths of Ukrainian defenses and liberated the village of Zhelanne Pershe in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

West of Vuhledar, Russian troops are gaining a foothold in Zolotaya Niva. Fighting continues towards Bohoyavlenka.

On the Zaporizhia front, they report that Russian units have consolidated in the southern part of the village of Kam’yans’ke.

In the Kherson region, as a result of a missile attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the village of Krasnoye in the Skadovsky district, a private house was completely destroyed. Two boys born in 2010 and 2012 were injured, who were playing in the nearby yard at the time of the impact. They have small shrapnel wounds.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/