The Swiss People’s Party – SVP, which has the largest representation in parliament, called on the Swiss authorities to invite Russia to the “peace summit”, believing that its absence would damage the neutral status of the state. According to the Swiss right, while Switzerland’s peace efforts are welcome, its neutrality “is no longer recognized by all parties to the conflict” given Russia’s refusal to participate in the peace conference.

“This refusal is the consequence of the hasty partiality of the Federal Council after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine and Switzerland’s unconditional acceptance of EU sanctions. The Federal Council came under international pressure and unfortunately also abandoned the proven principles of Swiss neutrality,” says SVP. Thailand joins participants in the conference on Ukraine in Switzerland at the level of deputy foreign minister, Thailand’s PBS reported.

Biden does not believe in the effectiveness of the conference on Ukraine in Switzerland, to which Russia is not invited. The Global Times writes about it, citing the opinions of Chinese experts. The newspaper underlines that even the expected presence at the conference of US Vice President Kamala Harris instead of the head of the White House himself is only a “gesture of courtesy”.

According to the White House, President Joe Biden will attend the G7 summit to talk about “plans to discuss the use of frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine.” The United States will allocate $50 billion to Ukraine if the EU extends sanctions against the Russian Federation indefinitely, the Financial Times reported. The United States may issue new statements on the seizure of frozen assets of the Russian Federation after the meeting between Biden and Macron, Jake Sullivan said.

Sullivan, the US national security adviser, said Joe Biden will meet Volodymyr Zelensky in the next few days in France, on the sidelines of a ceremony celebrating the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings. Faced with Macron’s apparent announcement to send French military instructors to Ukraine, Sullivan made it clear that the United States does not intend to send instructors to Ukraine.

The U.S. Embassy in Kiev understands that military-aged individuals with dual citizenship of the United States and Ukraine may not be permitted to leave the country. Diplomats advise people in Ukraine with two passports who cannot travel abroad to “take refuge in their place of stay” and “observe all local regulations”.

The Netherlands joined Denmark in saying Ukraine could use F-16s to strike Russia. The Dutch kingdom has become the latest NATO country to announce its support for allowing Ukraine to carry out attacks on Russian territory using its weapons. More importantly, he joined Denmark in saying he has no objection to Kiev using F-16s to strike Russia.

Ukrainian sources report that the military police in Ukraine will financially “motivate” citizens to report draft dodgers and deserters, the bill reads. Note that military police officers will be able to enter accommodations, prohibit the circulation of military vehicles, search them and check people’s documents.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has arrived in Burkina Faso as part of his Africa tour promising new military trainers. “Russian instructors work here, their number will increase,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a news conference after his visit to Ouagadougou.

Speaking on the subject of peace with Ukraine yesterday, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikahil Galuzin said: “For negotiations on Ukraine, it is necessary to recognize the current territorial realities.” The former representative of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Ashton-Cirillo was included in the wanted list, as shown in the Ministry of the Interior database.

And now a look at the front line updated at 4.00pm on June 5th.

Since the early hours of the morning, there has been an air alert across the entire Ukrainian territory. The White House claims that Ukraine’s armed forces have strengthened their positions in a number of areas after receiving US assistance. This version was presented by Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan.

In response Russian troops took Paraskoviivka in the direction of Marinka – this is confirmed by both sides. The advance was 800 meters. The socket probably occurred during the night, allowing the advancing Russian forces to reach the north-eastern outskirts of Kostyantynivka. Russian troops have been in the southeast of the city for a week now. Kostjantynivka is the only supply route to Vuhledar, the loss of which will lead to the destruction of the front line in this area for Ukrainian tripe.

Another source reports: “In the last two days, according to the Russian social sphere, Russian troops have advanced 3,000 meters in the direction of road 00532 (the only supply route to Vuhledar), south of Kostjantynivka (direction Marinka) ”.

The success of the Russian troops has been confirmed by many sources west of Avdiivka, the area is being cleared before the advance on Karlivka west of Netailove. From the south direction of Donetsk, successes are reported in Paraskoviivka west of Novomykhailivka. Russian troops advance towards Kostjantynivka from the south, bypassing the obstacle represented by the water.

In the direction of Vremivka heavy fighting continues in Urozhaine. From the northern part of Staromaiors’ke they report the success of the Russian army units: the northern part of the settlement is cleared.

Russian troops advanced 1000 meters south-east of Syn’kivka (Kupjans’k direction) – this is confirmed by Ukrainian sources. In the direction of Kharkiv, battles are recorded in Vovčans’k. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have increased the number of counterattacks and is trying to regain lost positions. Battles take place on the territory of the Ahrehatny plant. However, on the left flank east of the city, the Russian armed forces entrenched themselves on the heights and took several Ukrainian supply routes under fire control. In the settlement of Lyptsi the Ukrainians are deploying reinforcements, the line of contact remains unchanged.

In the direction of Kherson there are battles in the island zone, Russian troops are trying to occupy all the islands. From the scene they report problems with a sufficient number of boats. Ukrainian troops are mining the land on its bank even more densely, digging trenches and walkways. The Russian Armed Forces are shelling Ukrainian positions across the Dnipro with FAB bombs carrying JDAMs.

Ukrainian attacks in the Belgorod region do not stop. Ukrainian UAV operators target civilian businesses and transport. In Shebekino, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) attacked a service bus with a UAV, on which employees of an agricultural company were travelling, 3 people were injured. A moving car was attacked by an AFU drone in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, Shebekino district. The home renovation site in the village of Golovchino, Grayvoron district, was attacked: two civilians were injured following the fall under the porch. In Shebekino, the AFU twice attacked a commercial truck with a UAV, the driver of the truck was injured. In Borisovsky district, in the village of Baitsury, a service bus of an agricultural enterprise was attacked, the driver was taken to hospital. There a drone attacked special equipment for transporting feed. A car in the village of Yasnyye Zori, Belgorod region, was attacked by a drone. The strikes also affected Stary Khutir, Valuyki district, Murom, Shebekino district, Bezymeno and Gora-Podol, Grayvoron district, the village of Oktyabr’skiy, Belgorod region.

In the Kursk region, Yelizavetovka, Kulbaki and Veseloye, Politotdelsky, Glushkovsky district, the Sudzha border crossing, the Zaoleshyonka settlement, Gornal, Kurilovka, the Oleshnya farm, Gordeyevka and Kauchuk, Korenevskoye district, Goptarovka, were bombed, Belovsky district. UAV attacks – near the village of Gorodishche, Rylsky district, the Kucherov farm and the village of Kondratovka, Belovsky district, the village of Gordeyevka and the village of Uspenovka, Korenevskoye district, the village of Popovo.

Graziella Giangiulio

