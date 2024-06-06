ISRAELHAMASWAR. 25 F35 fighters for Israel. Israel’s northern front is warmer

Israel has announced the signing of a $3 billion contract with the United States for the supply of 25 F-35I fighters. In the meantime, rumors of an Israeli intervention against Hezbollah by the middle of the month continue.

“We are ready to go on the offensive on the northern front with Lebanon and we are close to making a decision. We are approaching the point where a decision will have to be made and the IDF is prepared and very ready for this decision,” Herzi Halevi, Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces.

Israel has called up an additional 50,000 soldiers for mobilization, bringing the total number of reservists in the Israel Defense Forces to 350,000. According to press sources, 50,000 soldiers in addition to the 300,000 IDF soldiers may be used until August 1st. Unless there is a new update.

The Tel Aviv District Court has granted the Israeli government’s request to stop broadcasting and close the offices of the Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera in the country for 35 days starting May 5, the Ynet portal reported.

Netanyahu visited settlements burned by Hezbollah in Qiryat Shmona, and said Israel was ready to act with force in Lebanon.

The head of the Qiryat Shmona settlement sends a message against the Israeli Prime Minister.

In it, he claims that Netanyahu visited the settlement as part of a clown show [he implied this figuratively] and if he was truly interested in changing reality, he would have at least included the mayor in his meeting and tour.

He adds that he feels disappointed, especially as a member of Likud, of which Netanyahu is the leader. He adds that residents of the settlement are facing exodus, having left this settlement and been spread across hundreds of others across the country.

According to the Axios portal: The CIA director should be in Doha, and Biden’s Middle East affairs advisor should go to Cairo. The US House of Representatives has passed a bill to impose sanctions against ICC officials for issuing arrest warrants against Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials. The United States is ready to take part in the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

IRGC commander Hossein Salami in a statement said: “Israelis will pay for the death of Said Aviar,” the IRGC military adviser killed this week in an attack blamed on Israel in Aleppo, Syria.

Attack in Beirut in front of the US embassy. Three attackers, one was first injured and later died, two escaped, two Lebanese policemen were injured. The social sphere blames ISIS for the attack because one of the attackers had written on the tactical vest: Islamic State. However, the dynamics of the attack and the methodology are not those of Daesh.

And now a look at the front between Israel – Hamas updated at 5.00 pm on June 5th.

Pro-Iranian militias in Iraq say they have attacked a “vital target” on the Dead Sea coast with a drone. Feedback is awaited.

Israel has repeatedly attacked Lebanon after fires in recent days caused in northern Israel by Hezbollah munitions. An Israeli airstrike reported in the village of Khiyam and Kfarkila. Huge fires caused by the Israeli army between Aitaroun and Maroun al-Ras. According to the Lebanese social sphere they were caused by dozens of phosphorus projectiles which “are fired towards the area to create intentional fires”.

According to Israeli military journalists: “The battle with Lebanon could expand in a few weeks. Behind the scenes, real preparations are underway.” Further phosphorus attacks were recorded in the Kafarshouba hills in the afternoon. According to the social sphere close to Hezbollah: “There is currently a widespread effort to burn as much land and generate as much footage of the fires as possible, to show the Israeli public that ‘we burned Lebanon as they burned us’.”

Israeli air defenses are deployed at full capacity throughout Israel including the Arrow and Iron Dome systems. The Israeli army is reportedly starting new fires between Hula and Markaba using phosphorus shells. Finally, it is always reported in the Lebanese media that a small suicide drone from the Israeli army exploded in Naqoura. No casualties.

Hezbollah returned fire: “We targeted a deployment of enemy soldiers at Kibbutz Hanita with missile weapons. Several impacts recorded in Bir’am without hearing the sirens. Three victims reported in the Hurfeish area, following an attack from Lebanon; Israeli media reports 11 injured, one of whom is in serious condition.

To date, Hezbollah has claimed 8 attacks against Israel, including the artillery attack near the Al-Malkiah base; rocket attacks on: Birkat Risha; Soldiers near Hanita Forest; Samaqa Base near Kafarshouba Hills; Soldiers near Al-Malkiah base; Soldiers near the Zibdin base on the Shebaa farm. ATGM attack on Iron Dome launcher near Ramot barracks.

Suicide drone attack against soldiers near Al-Baghdadi base. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says the situation in the north “will not continue” after Hezbollah’s attack on Hurfeish. Israeli media confirmed the death of 2 IDF reservists and the wounding of 20 others in Hurfeish. The IDF spoke of: “some launches identified by Lebanon fell in the Hurfeish area of ​​northern Israel. The sirens did not sound, the incident is under investigation.”

Israel has bombed the southern part of the old Maghazi cemetery, in the middle of the Gaza Strip. Israeli artillery renewed its shelling north of the Nuseirat, Al-Mughraqa and Al-Zahraa areas, and vehicles fired east of Al-Bureij camp. “The IDF reported having located a launcher ready for use near the border fence.”

And again: “Last day, combat teams of the 7th Brigade and the Kfir Brigade began a divisional operation under the 98th Division simultaneously in Eastern Bureij and Eastern Deir al-Balah.”

The Al-Quds Brigades claim to have targeted Israeli groups east of the Bureij camp in the center of the Gaza Strip with a series of missiles.

Israeli planes targeted a house in the Qeshta neighborhood, south of Rafah. The Al-Quds Brigades: “our mujahideen are engaged in fierce clashes with Israeli soldiers and vehicles on the front line in the city of Rafah”.

