The White House has announced that US Vice President Kamala Harris will participate in the “peace summit” in Switzerland. Meanwhile, the Swiss Senate has refused to allocate further aid to Ukraine in the amount of 5.6 billion dollars.

In the Ukrainian-Russian social sphere, Matteo Salvini’s statement caused a sensation: “I will tell Macron: go to Ukraine to fight, put on your helmet and don’t deceive the Italians,” said the Italian deputy prime minister. In the meantime, Rome has given the green light for the transfer of another SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine, according to Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

According to The Washington Post, “French President Emmanuel Macron is bluffing when he proposes sending military trainers to Ukraine, and he could find himself in an embarrassing position if Russian leaders call his bluff.”

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the attacks on Russia with German weapons are not an escalation, the attacks will provide an opportunity to protect Ukraine’s large cities, especially Kharkiv.

Rumors are circulating in Ukraine that Zelensky asked Commander-in-Chief Syrsky to carry out a counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces against the positions of the Russian Armed Forces. According to the Ukrainian social sphere, there are at least two objectives that Zelensky would like to achieve: “territorially effective and must take place before the ‘peace summit’ in Switzerland”.

And now a look at the front line updated at 5.00pm on June 4th.

In the direction of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian armed forces attempted for the third day to regain positions in Vovchans’k and in the direction of the settlement of Leipzig. Russian troops carry out air and artillery strikes and destroy crossings built by the Ukrainian military. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are launching attacks with the HIMARS MLRS in the rear of Russian troops. Yesterday the Russian air defense system in the Belgorod region was hit. Gradually, information about attacks by American weapons on the Russian region begins to arrive from the federal media.

In the Seversky sector of the front, Ukrainian channels announce the strengthening of the reserves of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for an attack in the direction of Bilohorivka. West of Avdiivka, Umans’ke and Netailove remain active areas of advance of the Russian Armed Forces there are battles in the approaches to the village Sokil.

In the direction of Donetsk, the Russian Armed Forces are fighting for Krasnohorivka, further south the battles for Paraskoviivka have been ongoing for several weeks with the task of reaching Kostyantynivka.

On the Zaporozhzhie front, Ukrainian troops maintain positions north of Robotyne. They report the advance of Russian troops on Nesteryanka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are using cluster artillery munitions, keeping the roads under fire control and making it difficult for Russians to rotate by carrying out multiple drone strikes.

In the direction of Kherson, forces of the Russian Airborne Forces and Marine Corps units continue to attack the islands in the floodplain of the Dnieper River, where small groups of Ukrainian military personnel are present with the aim of driving them out of the area. At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to create new points of tension on our coasts after the withdrawal of forces from Krynki: yesterday they reported a foiled attempt by Ukrainian marines to land in the area of ​​the settlement. Dnipro: Ukrainians are striking with FPV drones and launching MLRS in the places where our personnel should be concentrated.

The Belgorod region is under constant shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces. Near the village of Pervomaisky, Shebekinsk district. In the village A Murom, Shebekinsky urban district, the Ukrainians hit with a UAV on a moving civilian car, the driver was killed. In the village A Gruzskoye Borisovsky, a farm and a gas pipeline were attacked. Maysky, Nikolskoye, Olkhovatka, Yasnye Zori, the Tserkovny farm, Petrovka, Veselaya Lopan in the Belgorod district, the village of Dolgoe in the Valuysky urban district, Shebekino were attacked.

In the Kursk region, Gordeevka of the Korenevsky district, Krasnooktyabrsky, Kulbaki, Sergeevka and Elizavetovka of the Glushkovsky district, Gornal and Kurilovka of the Sudzhansky district are under attack. Drone attacks were recorded near Sudzha, Gordeevkm, Korenevsky district, Obukhovka, Glushkovsky district. Electronic warfare suppressed 20 Ukrainian drones.

In the DPR, the Ukrainians attacked Donetsk, Horlivka, Makiivka. One civilian was killed and six civilians were injured.

Graziella Giangiulio

