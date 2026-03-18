UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Kiev reopens Druzhba in exchange for the approval of the last clusters for EU accession. Shoigu: 56 countries are attempting to carry out acts of sabotage and terrorism against Russian infrastructure.

Trump, in a statement to NATO allies, said: “NATO is us. Putin is afraid of us, he is not afraid of Europe. He is afraid of the United States of America.” But from this openness, Europe is approaching the moment when it will have to “open channels of political dialogue with Russia.” Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated this, speaking at Chatham House.

Ukraine will resume Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia. Kiev has agreed to technical support and EU funding for the pipeline’s repairs, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. In exchange, Kiev secured the approval of the last three clusters for EU accession. The Ukrainian delegation in Brussels has received the conditions for EU accession in the last three rounds of negotiations, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced. Meanwhile, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos stated that all six rounds required for EU accession are currently open to Ukraine.

The European Union has offered Ukraine technical support and funding for the repair of the Druzhba oil pipeline; Kiev has accepted the assistance, according to the European Council press service. “European experts are ready to begin work immediately,” the statement read.

Regarding the pipeline, Zelenskyy promised in a letter to the European Commission to “repair” the damaged Druzhba pipeline within “1-1.5 months.” Reuters reported.

Six Ukrainians have been arrested in India for supplying drones to separatists: Six Ukrainian citizens and one US citizen have been arrested in India. The case is being handled by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The names of those arrested (in English transliteration): Matthew Aaron Van Dyke (USA), a security analyst; Hurba Petro; Slyviak Taras; Ivan Sukmanovskyi; Stefankiv Marian; Honcharuk Maksim; and Kaminskyi Viktor. According to investigators, the group entered the country on tourist visas, then moved to the northeastern states and illegally crossed the border into Myanmar. Van Dyke had been in Ukraine since 2022, operating through his organization, Sons of Liberty International. The organization’s website states that he “was involved in training Ukrainian units, demining operations, and developing anti-drone solutions.”

Indicators show a decline in internet connectivity in Odessa, consistent with power outages following nighttime Russian drone attacks on energy, port, and industrial infrastructure.

Due to the Middle East conflict, Kiev could face a shortage of air defense missiles within one to three months, according to RBC-Ukraine. According to the agency, Ukraine may need missiles for the Patriot air defense system in the short term, but the United States and the European Union may not have them available.

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu stated during an off-site meeting in the Urals Federal District: “Russia is currently facing 56 countries attempting to carry out acts of sabotage and terrorist attacks against its infrastructure.” “The Urals, which until recently were safe from Ukrainian air strikes, are now under direct threat,” Sergei Shoigu stated. The dynamics of weapons development, primarily unmanned systems, is such that any region of the Russian Federation is at risk. “In 2025, Kiev’s airstrikes against Russian infrastructure will almost quadruple. In 2025, 1,830 terrorist attacks were committed in Russia, a 40% increase compared to 2024 and a 6.5-fold increase compared to 2023. Threats to critical infrastructure are becoming even more concrete and widespread following events in the Middle East. The main targets of Kiev’s attacks are the Russian Federation’s military, transport, energy, and oil infrastructure.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “The Kremlin is not aware of any contact with Telegram’s management.” Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Gerasimov inspected the Southern Group of Forces during combat missions. The Joint Group of Forces took control of 12 settlements in the two weeks of March. The Southern Group is advancing, and Ukrainian forces are trying to prevent a breakthrough into the fortified area of ​​Slovyansk-Kramatorsk-Kostyantynivka. On the right flank, units of the Russian 3rd Army are are actively advancing along a broad front toward Slavyansk. The front line has shifted more than 12 kilometers west from Seversk. Over 60% of Kostyantynivka is under Russian control, with street fighting ongoing in the northeastern part of the city. The Russian offensive is underway in the town of Illinivka. Russia continues to establish security zones in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, with five cities captured in March.

In St. Petersburg, mobile internet shutdowns have been authorized for security reasons, the city government’s Information Technology and Communications Committee reported. Residents have been advised to use the city’s “SPB_FREE” Wi-Fi network with mobile phone authentication.

At the beginning of 2026, the Russian economy continued to slow, according to the March macroeconomic report from the Eurasian Development Bank (BES), published on the organization’s website. “Central Asian countries and Armenia maintained high growth rates, while the economies of Russia and Belarus continued to slow,” the report states.

In 2025, Russian GDP growth stood at just 1%, slowing after the record pace of the previous two years, the bank noted. Some sectors, such as trade and construction, continue to support the economy, but several sectors are experiencing slowdown. Production is declining due to declining demand and investment. In January 2026, the decline in the manufacturing sector led to a 2.1% contraction in economic activity, BES writes.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on March 17. Between 8:00 AM and 8:00 PM on March 16, 155 enemy drones were shot down, including those heading toward Moscow. In the evening, a fire at an oil depot near Labinsk, Krasnodar Krai, was still being extinguished following an attack. As night fell, a massive border crossing by enemy drones was recorded in the Bryansk sector.

The Russian military responded with targeted drone and missile strikes in Kyiv and against infrastructure. Energy sources.

In the Bryansk region, a Ukrainian drone attacked a gas station in Sevsk, and another drone struck a gas station in Suzemka. Drones carrying incendiary mixtures are also being used in the border area.

In the Kursk region, two Ukrainian drones attacked energy infrastructure, disrupting electricity supplies to villages in the districts of Glushkovo and Rylsky District.

In the Belgorod region, three civilians and a pilot from Orlan were injured. Regular air strikes were carried out in seven municipalities in the region.

In Kupyansk and further south, the situation remains unchanged. Attacks with heavy weapons and drones continue.

Russian units are fighting near Kostyantynivka, using aircraft and drones. The enemy still maintains control of the heights near Krasnohorivka and Chasiv Yar.

In the eastern sector of Zaporizhia, Ukrainian forces They continue to attack the border with the Dnipropetrovsk region. In Otradne, a Ukrainian Armed Forces armored personnel carrier was hit by a drone strike, but control of the area has not yet passed to the Ukrainians. Forces of the Eastern Group of Forces are continuing the systematic clearing of controlled territory to eliminate the presence of Ukrainian infantry, supplied by air, in the rear areas. Further south, Russian forces are advancing in Hrafske and Verkhnia Tersa, capturing several strongholds.

On the Zaporizhia front, Ukrainians launched five targeted strikes against the area of ​​the district hospital in the city of Vasylivka. Russian forces are targeting Ukrainians with drones in the gray zone up to Malokaterynivka.

In the Kherson region, the results of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ shelling over the weekend were made public on March 16. Kiev claimed the lives of one civilian and the Six people were injured in four different Russian-controlled villages.

Graziella Giangiulio

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