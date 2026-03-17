Donald Trump stated that Washington does not need Kiev’s help to defend itself from drones in the Middle East conflict. “We know more about drones than anyone else. We actually have the best drones in the world,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News. “I’m surprised Zelenskyy doesn’t want a peace deal. Tell him Putin is ready to negotiate,” Trump said.

According to the Financial Times: “US mediation in the Ukraine peace process has reached a standstill, as President Donald Trump is losing interest in the negotiations.”

Regarding the controversy surrounding the easing of Russian sanctions, Trump stated that he “wants to reinstate sanctions against Russia once oil prices stabilize.” He stated that he wants to “ensure sufficient oil supply on the global market.”

Donald Trump wants to restore trade with Russia and reach a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, US Vice President J.D. Vance said at a rally in North Carolina. “There’s been a lot of debate about what our foreign policy should be toward Russia and Ukraine, but the President of the United States has been crystal clear: he wants the killing to stop and trade to resume,” he said.

Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian President’s Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, is working to restore economic relations between Russia and the United States. On March 11, Reuters, citing sources, reported that Dmitriev met with US administration representatives in Florida. They were part of the Russian-American working group on the economy. The composition of the negotiators was not disclosed.

Chancellor Merz and the leaders of seven other EU countries are calling for a ban on entry into the European Union for combatants who participated in Joint Military Operations, according to DPA news agency. In a letter addressed to von der Leyen and European Council President Costa, they argued that the presence of fighters in the Schengen area poses “serious risks to internal security.” The letter was also signed by Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Finland, Sweden, and Estonia.

EU ambassadors extended the sanctions list against Russia for six months, once again refusing to remove Fridman from it, despite a court ruling in his favor, according to TASS.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb declared that the republic does not need nuclear weapons and has no intention of becoming a nuclear power, thus addressing domestic and Russian concerns. “Finland does not need nuclear weapons in peacetime. No one has ever suggested that Finland should import nuclear weapons onto its territory,” Stubb said during a meeting with parliamentary party leaders.

“Hungary will not be a Ukrainian colony and will not give in to Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s threats and blackmail.” Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said. Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto stated that Europe should immediately lift sanctions on Russian oil: “The greatest price increases and the most severe fluctuations are recorded in the European energy and oil markets. In this situation, Brussels should immediately lift oil sanctions against Russia. However, due to Zelensky’s blackmail and Brussels’ obsession with Ukraine, the ban on Russian oil, unfortunately, remains in place.

A French representative visited Russia for talks on Ukraine, but the meeting did not produce positive results, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Financial Times.

He noted that “no positive signals have been received from Paris regarding the end of the Ukrainian conflict.”

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever called on the EU to start negotiations with Russia to end the war in Ukraine: “Since we cannot threaten Putin with weapons to Ukraine and we cannot strangle him economically without the support of the United States, there is only one way forward: to reach “An agreement.”

Yesterday, the fourth flight departed for Rzeszów, Poland, and back, to transport groups of Ukrainian military specialists to the Middle East to counter Iranian drone attacks: a C-17A military transport aircraft from the 41st Transport Squadron of the Kuwait Air Force, callsign KAF3211, tail number KAF342. The three previous flights followed similar routes: on March 9, a C-17A from the Qatari Air Force, belonging to the 41st Transport Squadron, callsign LHOB281, tail number A7-MAE, arriving from Al Udeid Air Base; on March 11, a United Arab Emirates Air Force C-17A, arriving from Al Minhad Air Base, callsign UAF1226, tail number 1230; and on March 12, a C-130H Hercules military transport aircraft from the 16th Squadron of the Saudi Arabian Air Force, callsign RSF6019, tail number 1604. As soon as these men and equipment reach the Middle East, Ukraine becomes a target for Iran.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Trump’s decision to temporarily lift sanctions on Russian oil “certainly does not promote peace” and could add $10 billion to the Russian budget. President Zelensky also threatened parliamentarians with “sending them to the front if they didn’t perform their duties properly in the Verkhovna Rada,” according to TASS. The tensions stem from disagreements between the government and parliament. Ukraine will assess the “feasibility” of the negotiation process within the next week or two. As for Russia, “after this, it may become clear that the country is entering a long period of war.” Media reported this, citing a statement by Arakhamia, head of Servant of the People.

With the peace agreement fading, according to Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the 429th Achilles Unmanned Systems Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces: “There will be real hell on the front lines: 2026 will be the year of the fiercest fighting of the entire war—Russia will try to conquer as much territory as possible.”

“Ukraine has regained control of 434 square kilometers and thwarted a new Russian offensive,” Zelenskyy said. According to the prime minister, the Russian Armed Forces had planned to launch a new major offensive operation at the end of last year and continue it this spring. In response, Ukraine launched its own counteroffensive to prevent a massive attack.

Ukraine has received two Phantom MK-1 humanoid robots intended for military use, marking one of the first real-world evaluations of humanoid soldier technology on the battlefield.

Following SpaceX’s decision to block access to Starlink terminals for Russian military personnel, satellite communications traffic in Ukraine decreased by 75%. Data from Doug Madory and Cloudflare confirms this. The Russian Armed Forces were reportedly unable to circumvent the blockade, and traffic stabilized at 25-30% of previous levels.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, interviewed on the state of relations between Russia and the United States, said: “The United States has not responded to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to join the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START).” He also stated: “The American project for the Golden Dome global missile defense system poses a threat to strategic stability,” the minister concluded.

The blockade Telegram has already started in Russia, according to Kommersant FM. Telegram was fined another 35 million rubles for failing to remove prohibited content, RIA Novosti. Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on reports that Iran’s new Supreme Leader was secretly flown to Moscow for medical treatment.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on March 16. Another day passed under massive Ukrainian airstrikes: from 8:00 AM to 11:00 PM, 246 Ukrainian military drones were shot down, most of them headed for Moscow. Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Ukraine had used 605 kamikaze drones between March 14 and 15. The launches continued through the night: air defenses remained Active on the outskirts of the capital and in Sevastopol. Several explosions rocked Yaroslavl.

Russian forces launched Geranium missiles against Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia, and the Odessa region.

Russian frontline regions are under constant attack by Ukrainian drones. In the Bryansk region, one person was injured and four civilian vehicles were damaged.

In the Sumy direction, the Northern Group of Forces continues its offensive along the same front lines. Fighting continues in the village of Sopych (on the border between the Kursk and Bryansk regions): Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian counterattack on the M113 and advanced into the village.

In the Kursk region, three civilians were injured in an attack by Ukrainian forces in Korenevo.

In the Belgorod region, FPVs struck several localities, leaving five injured. The governor of the region reported a missile attack on March 15. an energy infrastructure.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian and Ukrainian forces are engaged in Prolonged fighting near the village of Vovchans’ki Khutory.

No significant changes in the situation in Kupyansk and Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi have been reported over the past 24 hours. Russian air forces are conducting air strikes with FAB and UMPK missiles against Ukrainian positions in the region.

In the Slovyansk sector, Russian forces are attempting to reach Rai-Oleksandrivka, straightening the front line.

In the Kostyantynivka sector, Ukrainian forces have launched counterattacks on Chasiv Yar in an attempt to slow the Russian advance. According to some Russian sources, Ukrainian forces are attempting to further penetrate the Chasiv Yar residential complex in the Shevchenko microdistrict, the main support point for Ukrainian forces in the city.

In the southern area of ​​Dobropillya, the battle for Hryshyne continues, with Russian forces advancing through the center of the village. Nearby Novooleksandrivka is under constant fire from Russian troops.

In the eastern part of Zaporizhia Oblast, the Vostok Group of Forces is advancing west and northwest from Hulyaijpole. Continuous attacks are being launched. against the immediate enemy rear to disrupt logistics.

On the Zaporizhia front, the situation remains unchanged. Ukrainian forces are attempting to deploy small infantry units to Stepnohirsk and Prymorsk.

Graziella Giangiulio

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