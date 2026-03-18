ISRAELIRANWAR. Araghchi: “Iran seeks a lasting end to the war, not a ceasefire.” Israeli-American attack targets Basiji forces to spark Iranian demonstrations and overthrow the regime.

US envoy Steve Witkoff will hold a closed-door briefing on Iranian operations for a small, bipartisan group of senators on Tuesday afternoon, organized by Republican Senator Joni Ernst. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has denied any contact with Witkoff since the days before the attack.

Donald Trump called Iran “a paper tiger we’re dealing with now.” He expressed disappointment at his allies’ refusal to intervene in the war imposed by the United States and Israel on Iran: “We’ve been protecting you for 40 years, and you don’t want to get involved in something so insignificant?” “Very few shots will be fired, because they don’t have many left.”

Gulf leaders are pressuring Trump to deal a severe blow to Iran and remove the military threat: “They fear that, once the war is over, the threat will remain.” Trump on Israel’s use of nuclear weapons against Iran: “Israel would not do that. Israel would never do that.”

Joe Kent, a senior counterterrorism official at the US Office of National Intelligence, resigned over the war with Iran, declaring: “Iran did not pose an immediate threat to our country, and it is clear that we started this war under pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

US military officials confirmed that approximately a dozen MQ-9 Reaper drones (approximately 12) were lost, shot down in flight, or destroyed on the ground by Iranian missile attacks late last week. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius responded to the White House: “What does Trump expect from a handful of European frigates that the powerful US Navy cannot do? This is not our war, and we did not start it. Germany will not participate with its armed forces in securing the Strait of Hormuz.”

Kevin Hassett, director of the US National Economic Council, said: “If the war were to drag on, it wouldn’t disrupt the US economy that much. It would hurt consumers, and we should think about what to do about that, but that’s really the least of our concerns right now, because we’re very confident the war is progressing faster than expected.” The minister failed to mention the severe damage already suffered by the US healthcare system following the Iranian hack; the perceived shortage of agricultural fertilizer that is beginning to bite American farmers; and much more.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that NATO allies should take Trump’s warnings about the need to secure the Strait of Hormuz seriously. Stubb added that countries able and willing to support the United States should do so. European diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas said that EU foreign ministers have refused to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz. Only the Estonians responded to the call: “The Estonian authorities are ready to discuss with the United States the dispatch of Estonian military personnel to participate in a possible military mission aimed at ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated. It is unclear how and with whom.

Northern Cyprus authorities believe the Republic of Cyprus is exploiting tensions in the region to expand military cooperation with foreign powers in order to increase pressure on Turkish Cypriots.

Israeli Ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, said Israel is helping defend US bases in the Persian Gulf states from Iranian missiles and drones. Israel says Ali Larijani was killed.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that Ali Larijani and the Basij commander were killed overnight, calling the attack part of a broader campaign against the Iranian leadership.

If confirmed, this would be a far more serious attack than a simple bombing of military infrastructure. Larijani was part of the regime’s political-security core, while the Basij chief was linked to internal control. The combination of objectives suggests that Israel is not simply targeting military capabilities, but is eliminating the people who keep the administration running. All that’s missing is official confirmation from Tehran. Until Iran openly confirms it, it’s still a claim of attack and an information warfare move. Just as it is with the Israeli Prime Minister, who was reported dead in recent days.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar: “We don’t want to be in a new war every year, but to do that, we have to do what We are doing today (…) We are working to create the conditions that will allow the Iranian people to achieve their freedom.”

According to the Iranians, the real reason for the emergency trip to the United States by an Israeli War Ministry director is the “worsening air defense problem in Israel.” Tel Aviv has not commented on the matter.

An Israeli military spokesman stated: “In recent hours, the terrorist organization Hezbollah has intensified preparations to launch a rocket attack on Israeli territory in the coming hours. The Israel Defense Forces are working to counter the operations of the terrorist organization Hezbollah. The air defense system and the Israeli army forces deployed on the border are ready and prepared for attack and defense. The Israel Defense Forces wish to maintain high vigilance and comply with directives.

On the evening of the 16th, Netanyahu skipped another high-level war cabinet meeting, marking the first series of unexcused absences since the start of the “second war with Iran.” He attended on the 17th and referred to the Strait of Hormuz during the security meeting. Presumably after many countries rejected Trump’s request to protect the Strait of Hormuz, he entrusted this responsibility to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Recorded message from Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem to resistance fighters at 7:00 PM today (Beirut time).

Bloomberg: “The UAE’s main port, Fujairah, suspends oil loading operations.” The United Arab Emirates National Oil Company (ADNOC) has suspended oil deliveries to the port of Fujairah, whose area was attacked this morning. from an Iranian drone, AFP reported, citing sources.

The Iranian news agency Tasnim has released the preconditions under which Iran could reopen the Strait of Hormuz: the guaranteed lifting of sanctions, the withdrawal of US bases, the return of frozen assets, and the expansion of trade in currencies other than the dollar. Meanwhile, the cost of insurance for passage through the Strait of Hormuz has increased fivefold, according to Bloomberg.

Military escorts for merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz will restore only 8-10% of maritime traffic, the Times reports, citing analyst firm Lloyd’s List Intelligence. The Pakistani tanker Karachi (an Aframax tanker) passed through on March 15 and 16 with its automatic identification system (AIS) activated, following a route close to Iranian waters, demonstrating the existence of monitored or safer corridors in the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has granted permission for the Pakistani oil tanker Karachi to cross the Strait.

Late last night, a huge crowd gathered in the streets of Khomeinishahr, in Isfahan province, to demonstrate their support for Iran and the Islamic Revolution. Iran has been without internet for 18 days. Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, in an interview with Sky News, stated that his country is not currently focused on a diplomatic solution, but does not rule out negotiations. When asked about the possibility of sending US ground troops to Iran, his message to President Trump was: “Read what happened in Vietnam.”

An Iranian Foreign Ministry adviser, Araghchi, told the Lebanese channel Al-Jadeed that Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is expected to give a televised address in the coming days. He stated that Khamenei is in direct contact with army commanders and senior political officials and that his absence is due to security threats.

Mojtaba Khamenei stated, during a foreign policy discussion, that he rejects attempts to reduce tensions with the United States and Israel. Khamenei Jr. rejected mediation offers from the two countries, stating that “now is not the time for peace” and that the United States and Israel must be defeated. The Iranian ambassador to Russia officially denied reports that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was secretly flown to Russia for medical treatment.

Araghchi: “According to some sources, some neighboring states that host US forces and permit attacks against Iran are actively encouraging this massacre. It is necessary to clarify our positions immediately.” He finally said: “Iran seeks a lasting end to the war, not a ceasefire.”

Ukraine could become complicit in US and Israeli aggression against Iran; The Iranians will never forgive him, the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Ministry stated. Zelensky has been trying to drag the Ukrainian people into a four-year war and now wants to embroil them in a conflict with Iran, the Foreign Ministry noted. Hundreds of Starlink systems were confiscated in Iran during a nationwide operation, according to the Tasnim news agency, citing the press service of the Islamic Republic’s Ministry of Intelligence. The ministry emphasized that the use of Starlink systems is considered a crime and, in a war context, carries the most severe penalties, especially for individuals associated with the United States and Israel.

While awaiting confirmation or denial regarding the death of Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, we publish the contents of a letter he addressed to Muslims around the world and Islamic governments. […] “Iran suffered a deceitful American-Zionist attack during negotiations, aimed at dividing Iran. They martyred the great and devout leader of the Islamic Revolution, several civilians, and military commanders. Therefore, they encountered the national and Islamic resistance of the Iranians.”

“Do you know that, with rare exceptions and only at the political level, none of the Islamic governments has come to the aid of the Iranian nation? But the Iranian nation, with strong will, has repressed the evil enemy. To the point that today the enemy does not know how to escape this strategic stalemate.”

“Iran continues its struggle of resistance against the Great and the Little Satan (America and Israel), but does not the behavior of Islamic governments contradict the words of the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him): “If you do not respond to the call for help from a Muslim, you are not a Muslim”? What kind of Islam is this?!”

“Some countries have gone further, saying that because Iran has targeted American bases and American and Israeli interests in those countries, Iran is not Your enemy! Should Iran perhaps stand by and watch as attacks are launched against it from American bases in your countries?! They make excuses; on one side of today’s battle are America and Israel, on the other are Iran, the Muslims, and the resistance forces. Which side are you on?

“Think about the future of the Islamic world. You know that America is not loyal to you and that Israel is your enemy. Think for a moment about yourselves and the future of the region. Iran is your friend and does not intend to dominate you.”

“The unity of the Islamic Ummah, with all its strength, can ensure and guarantee the security, progress, and independence of all countries.”

Iran’s Mehr News Agency released footage from Kharg Island showing the island in complete safety and peace. This comes after Trump claimed the United States had “destroyed everything on the island.” In the report, the reporter states: “The island is completely under the control of the Iranian armed forces. Oil exports continue unabated.”

Message from Khatam al-Anbiya, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, to Trump: “The outcome of war is not decided by tweets. The outcome of a war is decided on the battlefield; the very place you and your forces dare not approach and can only talk about in your tweets. It’s better to call this war “Epic Fear” instead of “Epic Fury.” “This is the will, the will of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei.”

Tasnim News confirmed the deaths of “General Mahmoud Bagheri, commander of the Revolutionary Guards’ missile industry during the Twelve-Day War, and Commander Javad Bagheri during the Ramadan War.” They were killed by Israeli bombing.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the arrest of 55 individuals in Hormuzgan province in southern Iran for their ties to the United States and Israel. The IRGC stated that “these individuals were identified and arrested as part of a nationwide coordinated operation to maintain security in the wake of the ongoing war between the United States and Israel and attempts to create internal unrest.”

Russia, through Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, also spoke about the war against Iran: “[The United States] thought that with unprovoked aggression they would subdue [Iran] in a day.” “I think these people now understand how wrong they were, how misguided they were.” “When the Americans say they want to take more than 400 kg of enriched uranium from Iran, it shows they are not open to negotiations.” “They just want to get their energy source, as they do with Latin America, the Caribbean, the Persian Gulf, and other parts of our planet.”

“Recently, Trump claimed that Iran has been completely defeated and destroyed. On the same day, a representative of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they have further objectives to achieve.” “It is very difficult to predict how this conflict will evolve.”

And now a look at the military scenarios in the Middle East and Western Asia, updated at 5:00 PM on March 17. The United States military stated: “200 American soldiers have been wounded since the start of the war. Most suffered minor injuries, and 180 have already returned to duty.” Ten suffered serious injuries. They were stationed in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Bahrain, Iraq, and Israel. Thirteen military deaths have been confirmed so far.

The aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) is scheduled to return to Souda Naval Base in Crete next week after being deployed to the northern Red Sea following a recent fire that caused severe damage to parts of the ship and left over 600 sailors and crew members without adequate accommodations. The Ford will return to Crete for refueling and for the investigation of the serious fire that broke out on board on March 12. According to a source who spoke to the Greek newspaper Kathimerini, investigators are considering the possibility that the fire was deliberately started by some crew members to end the long mission. It took 30 hours to extinguish a fire in the laundry room of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford, according to the New York Times.

The United States is deploying additional E-2D Hawkeye early warning aircraft to West Asia—at least five have already been dispatched—to strengthen early warning capabilities following reports of the destruction of several radar systems in the region.

The British Prime Minister: “We have thousands of soldiers in Cyprus and three fighter squadrons operational to intercept Iranian attacks.” The British destroyer D35 Dragon, officially deployed to defend Cyprus, has entered the Mediterranean.

From 3:00 PM on March 16 to 5:00 PM on March 17, at least four waves of attacks against Israel were reported: Israeli Knesset members fled live on television after a missile attack from Iran. Missiles targeted: Safed area, warehouse containing solid fuel and jet fuel. Hezbollah attacked Nahariya, leaving three injured, with a fourth reported in the Capri area. One of Hezbollah’s missiles struck the area of ​​the Israeli “Leumi” bank in Nahariya this evening.

Attack against Tel Aviv during the night. Ben Gurion Airport declared a state of emergency while awaiting the landing of a stricken American tanker. Israeli channels reported a hydraulic failure. Iraqi channels reported that the plane was hit over Iraq and forced to return to Tel Aviv; it was a KC-135R Stratotanker.

At 2:30 a.m. on March 17, a new wave of rocket explosions was reported in Tel Aviv. The Islamic Resistance group Hezbollah targeted the Balmachim air base, owned by the Israeli army, south of Tel Aviv. At 11:30 a.m., another rocket fire was launched, this time from Iran: Tel Aviv, a rocket fell in the Gush Dan area. A rocket fell at the Holon train station, and another rocket fell in the central area. At 1:00 p.m., a fragmentation missile fell in the Ben Gurion Airport area and in the city center. Seven people are reported dead. Iran claims responsibility for the launch of Wave 58 of Operation True Promise 4, which targets sites in northern and central Israel, as well as US bases throughout the region.

According to Israeli media, the Iranian missile attack hit 21 areas in Israeli territories. Lebanese sources: “A major attack with Kornet missiles against Israeli army evacuation units in the area has been reported. Six military helicopters in the skies above the Krayot Shmona mountains.”

At 4:30 PM, new missile launches against Israel from Iran. Launches toward Haifa and one missile landing. Launches toward the Negev. Arrival of a missile reported, siren sounding in Beersheba.

A few days ago, the IDF attacked a police vehicle in Gaza, killing eight officers. A Jewish settler ran over a 6-year-old Palestinian girl in the West Bank.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for attacking and destroying an Israeli army Merkava tank on the southeastern outskirts of the town of Markaba with a guided missile. Israeli Channel 15 reported: “An Israeli soldier was not seriously injured in an ‘operational incident’ in southern Lebanon.” Israeli shelling in the Jal al-Arab region of Lebanon has caused serious damage. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) warns: Hezbollah has been detected preparing for a significant bombardment of Israeli territory in the coming hours. Clashes have been reported between IDF forces and Hezbollah members in southern Lebanon.

Iraq remains under fire, both from US-Israeli forces fighting pro-Iranian militias and vice versa. An online video shows Iranian rockets hitting strongholds of Iranian Kurdish parties located in the Koyesanjak district of Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan.

Pillars of smoke rose from inside the Rasheed Hotel in the capital, Baghdad, on the night of March 16, after one of the European Union missions was targeted by a drone. The Rasheed Hotel is home to the European Union mission, the Austrian embassy, ​​and the Swedish embassy, ​​as well as an alternate location for European Union embassies.

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft flew over the Nineveh Plains and areas of northern Iraq where Popular Mobilization Forces units are stationed. The attack occurred around 3:00 p.m. on March 17. Iraqi militias struck the Majnoon oil field in southern Iraq.

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad was under constant attack throughout the day. A Shahed-136 drone struck the interior of the U.S. Embassy. U.S. security officials confirmed to Reuters that two drones struck the embassy compound and requested the dispatch of ambulances and fire engines. On the night of March 17, a large Iraqi military presence surrounded the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad. Iraqi security source tells Al Jazeera: A logistics support camp near Baghdad International Airport has been targeted.

The Kuwaiti Interior Ministry announces the dismantling of a terrorist cell belonging to the Hezbollah organization, which was planning to undermine the country’s security and recruit people for the organization. Hezbollah denies having any relations with this group and asserts that there are no Hezbollah cells in Kuwait. American forces launch missiles from Kuwaiti territory, aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran.

A missile strike on American infrastructure in Qatar’s industrial zone caught fire.

A major fire broke out in the Shah gas field in Abu Dhabi. Iran targeted aircraft hangars at the US Al Dhafra air base in the United Arab Emirates. UAE air defense systems intercepted a ballistic missile; Debris fell in the Bani Yas area of ​​Abu Dhabi, according to the emirate’s press service. A Pakistani national was killed in the incident. On March 17, an explosion occurred near the port of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates. An attack was reported at the Fujairah oil terminal in the United Arab Emirates, where a fire broke out in the oil processing area following a drone strike. Ambrey, a company specializing in maritime risk analysis, reported that the explosion occurred near a ship anchored northwest of the port of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.

An attack on an oil tanker near the coast of Oman. The Financial Times estimates that Iran earns more than $140 million a day from oil exports, with prices exceeding $100 a barrel. Following recent US and Israeli attacks, at least 13 supertankers loaded crude oil at the Kharg Island terminal in Iran, with approximately 24 million barrels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran exports approximately 1.5-1.6 million barrels per day, most of which goes to China, often at discounted prices.

From approximately 1:00 PM on March 16 until approximately 5:00 PM on March 17, Israeli and American attacks against Iran were numerous. A building belonging to the headquarters complex of the Department of Electricity was bombed, instantly killing several employees and engineers. Shrapnel also injured and killed several civilians in the surrounding streets.

The attack on the Basij forces was significant. According to a source familiar with the incident, the assassination occurred during a meeting of the organization’s top leaders. Israel is investigating how many senior officials have been removed from the organization’s command structure, including district commanders. The next step for Israel and the United States: to call on Iranians to take to the streets.

In response, the IRGC: “We warn the defeated American regime to evacuate all American industries in the region and demand that residents in the areas surrounding industrial plants in which Americans hold stakes evacuate to avoid damage. In the coming hours, these industries will be targeted and struck.”

Tehran was hit multiple times in the attacks. According to Iranian police intelligence, “Mercenaries supported by Israel and the United States were planning to launch attacks on public infrastructure and checkpoints tonight.” They have reportedly been arrested.

Sardar Karami, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ground forces, visited the Persian Gulf islands this afternoon to inspect the operational readiness of the units and forces stationed on these islands in anticipation of the US attempt to land troops.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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