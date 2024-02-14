US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will not attend the Ramstein meeting on aid to Ukraine due to hospitalization, the Pentagon said, the meeting is scheduled for today.

The US Senate passed a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan with no border security provisions while most Americans were still sleeping.

US Congress Speaker Mike Johnson rejected the Senate bill for additional foreign aid with the words: “National security begins at our border. America deserves better than the Senate status quo.” As a result came the refusal of the US Congress to pass a bill on assistance to Israel and Ukraine, this will indicate that Washington cannot be counted on, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council.

“If we fail to do this, we will send a signal not only to allies and partners, but also to potential adversaries: that the United States cannot be counted on, that we are not interested in being leaders on the international stage, that we do not want to fulfill our obligations to allies and partners who are fighting the critical battle,” Kirby said.

The EU Council has passed a resolution allowing profits from frozen Russian assets to be used for Ukraine.

As the document explains, “the Council decided, in particular, that central depositories holding central bank assets worth more than €1 million should separately account for emergency cash balances accumulated as a result of the restrictive measures of the EU and should also keep the corresponding revenue separately. “. “Furthermore, custodians are prohibited from disposing of the net profits received,” it reads. The document highlights that “this decision allows the Council to decide on the possible establishment of a financial contribution to the EU budget, derived from this net profit , to support Ukraine and its recovery and reconstruction at a later stage,” it notes.

According to Norwegian intelligence: Russia is winning in Ukraine. While in the Russian social sphere, Switzerland is accused of having lost its neutrality. According to the social sphere, Switzerland is involved in terrorist attacks with drones against Russian cities: this puts an end to the country’s “neutrality” which has lasted for over 200 years. Swiss drones were allegedly used in Smolensk and Bryansk by the Ukrainian army.

According to French intelligence, the main suppliers of ammunition to Ukraine will not be able to fully meet Kiev’s needs until 2025, and Europe will need at least 15 years to replenish its reserves. The French highlight factors exacerbating Europe’s ammunition shortage, including shortages of raw materials, especially rare earths, which EU countries receive from China and continue to transit through Russia. They also cite the volatile market for nitric acid, which is sold primarily to fertilizer manufacturers but is also used to a lesser extent to make explosives.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is planning a trip to Western European countries ahead of the Munich Security Conference, which begins on February 16, Bloomberg reports citing sources. In particular, according to the agency’s interlocutors, Zelenskyj could visit Paris and Berlin, but the trip has not yet been defined.

And now a look at the Front line updated at 5.00pm on February 13th.

From the Ukrainian social sphere we learn that last week Russia attacked Kiev with 3M22 Zircon hypersonic missiles. The news would also have reached the newspapers. Two arrivals were recorded on the night of February 12th in Ljubotyn. Two trains with equipment and personnel had previously been hit.

The transport hub of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is located in Ljubotyn, as the use of Kharkov had to be abandoned after a series of regular attacks. According to a local account during a night attack with stray ammunition on an oil depot in Kharkov: ”Following attacks on the tanks of an enterprise in the Nemyshlyanskyi district, oil products penetrated the ecosystem. According to preliminary data, approximately 3,000 tonnes of products have entered the environment,” the OVA statement said.

A powerful missile and unmanned attack was launched on Dnepropetrovsk. The supply of reinforcements of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to the city is now very difficult.

Svatove-Kreminna direction. In the Kup”jans’k sector there is fighting in the areas of Syn’kivka and Tabaivka. There are no changes on the Torsky ledge. The Russians gradually advance towards the outskirts of Bilohorivka.

Bachmut Directorate (Artemovsk). Our fighters advanced south of Bohdanivka in the direction of Chasov Yar and east of Kleshchiivka. The Russians attacked a Ukrainian training camp in Selidovo.

At first the attack was denied, but in some communities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades it was actually recognized. Not official sources, but presumably close to the army, confirmed many losses.

Donetsk direction. The Russian army continues to advance in the north of Avdiivka, where fighting is taking place in the area of Industrial Avenue and the train station. Data have appeared that the third assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, consisting of men from the “Azov”, is heading towards the city for “reinforcement”. There are positional battles on the southern outskirts of the city. “Avdiivka is under assault by the Russian army, there are special forces, sometimes landing troops and normal mechanized infantry battalions”, the spokesperson for the Tauride Defense Forces announced. In recent days, the Ukrainians have begun to involve armored vehicles in offensive actions: tanks, infantry fighting vehicles,” said Dmitry Likhovy. In Pervomajs’k the Russians are fighting in the central part of the village.

Zaporozhzhie Directorate. In the Orechiv sector, the Russians lost part of the positions northeast of Novoprokopovka. There are no changes on the Vremevsky ledge.

Over the past week, Ukrainian forces have focused on attacking Russia’s border regions. However, there have been isolated drone attacks on industrial facilities in the Oryol and Krasnodar regions. Furthermore, Russian anti-aircraft on the Crimean peninsula twice repelled a Ukrainian drone attack.

The Donetsk metropolitan area continues to suffer the greatest number of attacks by Ukrainians. Ukrainian forces used cluster munitions, targeting Donetsk but also Gorlovka, Yasinovataya, Makiivka and other settlements.

In the border regions there have been no significant changes. Most of the attacks occurred in the Belgorod region. The most intense shelling was observed in the Shebekinsky urban district, where Ukrainians fired shells at the village of Rzhevka. Additionally, a bus carrying civilians in Novaya Tavolzhanka was targeted by Ukrainian UAVs, resulting in a total of 14 injuries over the past week.

The left-bank part of the Kherson region is also regularly subjected to shelling and drone attacks by Ukrainian forces. Several residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in various settlements were damaged, resulting in the death of at least one civilian and the wounding of four others.

The intensity of attacks on the rear has significantly decreased. Nonetheless, Ukrainian forces spent a week attempting to target the Crimean peninsula. Additionally, UAV raids were reported in the Oryol and Krasnodar regions, but no significant damage occurred.

Graziella Giangiulio

