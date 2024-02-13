Victoria Nuland, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs was dissatisfied with Volodymyr Zelensky’s plans to fire Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny, British newspaper The Times reported.

In any case, the United States will support Ukraine, despite Zaluzhny’s resignation, Defense Secretary Austin, who is hospitalized in intensive care, has not spoken to the new commander in chief Syrsky – the Pentagon said. At the moment everything is delegated to Austin’s deputy.

However, Zelensky’s office indicated four reasons why the change of commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Zaluzhny to Syrsky occurred, as formulated by the advisor to the head of the office, Mikhail Podolyak: “The need to reconsider the tactics that last year they did not fully deliver the desired result; the need to prevent stagnation on the front line; find new solutions that allow the initiative to be maintained and developed; initiate reforms of management principles in the Ukrainian army”.

Zelensky said he expected a new approach to the mobilization and rotation of the armed forces from Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Syrsky, in a context of personnel shortages and total mobilization

The brother of the new commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Alexander Syrsky, Oleg, who lives in the Russian city of Vladimir, has not communicated with his relative for many years, Oleg Syrsky himself told TASS. “I don’t communicate with him, I don’t even know where he is. (…) I don’t know anything about him. He went there (to Ukraine, ed.) a long, long time ago. He has been there all his life he started serving there and continues to do so, he has a family there”, said the agency’s interlocutor. Syrsky was born in 1965 in the Vladimir region, graduated from the Higher Combined Arms Command School in Moscow. Since August 2019 he has commanded the ground forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In reality, what happened at the top of the Ukrainian army was the purge of the men of Petro Porošenko, former president, entrepreneur, strong economic supporter of the army and the Ukrainian militias. In fact, Zelensky fired all of Poroshenko’s men down the hierarchy. Former commander of the Joint Forces of Ukraine Sergei Naev said he learned about his dismissal from the media. Last Sunday, Vladimir Zelensky signed a decree dismissing Naev as commander of the joint forces.

The new commander of the territorial defense of Ukraine, Ihor Plakhuta, appointed by Vladimir Zelensky, led the internal troops during the Maidan dispersal in December 2013, the publication Ukraine Public reported. Yuri Sodol was appointed commander of the joint forces instead of Sergei Naev. Igor Skibyuk became the head of the Airborne Assault Forces instead of Maxim Mirgorodsky.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine intends to use one of the best brigades to hold the front line in Avdiivka, Forbes magazine reported. The magazine writes from its columns that it believes that the replacement of Valery Zaluzhny with Alexander Syrsky as commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces could signal Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s intention to fight for Avdiivka “even at a high price”.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that the countries of the Alliance must “arm themselves” and prepare for a clash with Russia for “decades”. “If Russia wins in Ukraine, Moscow may attack other countries… It is necessary to invest in NATO’s military potential, as Russia is already preparing its economy for a long war,” the NATO Secretary General said.

The United States and Britain are convincing other G7 countries to establish the position of “special envoy” for Ukraine, reports SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service. It is assumed that this person will have a direct relationship with Zelensky, and will also have to block the steps of the Ukrainian leadership that are not coordinated with the United States and Great Britain, the Russian Department notes.

The West could appoint the current NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg as a special envoy for Ukraine, who, after the end of his current mandate, would like to go to maintain order in Kiev, says the SVR. The very introduction of such a position in the West is a matter of discussion because there are beginning to be fears of a betrayal on the part of the Ukrainian elites, who may try to “play ahead” by switching to the side of future winners, the department notes.

According to British intelligence, recent explosions at Russian industrial enterprises are most likely associated not with Ukrainian secret services operation, but to violations of industrial security regulations due to a sharp increase in the production of defense products

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reported that “Europe will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, but without the United States the situation will become extremely difficult.” French President Emmanuel Macron has postponed his visit to Ukraine for security reasons, Challenges reports, adding that several Ukrainian diplomats “fell off their chairs” after hearing the news.

As a result of the negotiations, “100 Russian servicemen who were in mortal danger during Ukrainian captivity were returned, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. In exchange, 100 prisoners of war were transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”

On February 12, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed the laws adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on the extension of martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days, until May 13.

In the meantime, a photo of an F-16A with the Ukrainian Air Force livery appeared in the social sphere, later revealed to be a hoax. Since February 9, Russia has deployed nine Tu-160 bombers at an air base near Alaska and has carried out patrols over the Bering Strait on the border with the States.

And now a look at the front updated at 4pm on February 12th.

Over the weekend, Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 19 UAVs overnight over the Kursk, Bryansk and Oryol regions, the Krasnodar Territory and the Black Sea; source Russian Ministry of Defense.

On February 9, according to the Turkish social sphere, a missile attack with new hypersonic missiles was launched against the Bundeswehr delegation in Ukraine. Kiev authorities remained silent about the attack.

And while the world expects a miracle from the new Ukrainian military commander on the Adviika front, the Russians are preparing for a second Bachmut and there is the threat of encirclement of the Ukrainian forces in the city: Ukrainian military analyst Konstantin Mashovets spoke about it on the social sphere . For the military analyst “the enemy (the Russians ed.) continue to successfully implement its plan to bypass the Adviika chemical and metallurgical plant from the east and south-east”. And, as sad as it is to admit it, it seems that the enemy is very close to putting it into practice,” Mashovets added.

Russian propaganda talks about many military women on the Adviika front stating that “Avdiivka is the New Bakhmut, but if this continues, if a quick solution is not found and the process drags on, the situation will turn into a much worse Bakhmut for the ‘Ukraine”.

Pro-Ukrainian military blogger Artur88 reports that Ukraine began withdrawing troops from Avdiivka on February 11, apparently on orders from the new commander-in-chief Syrsky. Although according to Forbes magazine, to try to save Avdiivka, Ukraine may have deployed “one of its best brigades”, the 3rd Assault.

From the front we learn that the Russian army is confidently cutting Avdiivka into two parts, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are introducing new units, trying to stop the Russian troops. Russian units have forcefully wedged themselves into the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the north and are strengthening their success by crossing the railway with battles, coming close to cutting the “road of life” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, “taking storming a car depot and kicking Ukrainians out of their dachas.”

There is also progress on the flanks. Then, during the assault on Pervomajs’kij, the Russians advanced and took houses previously in Ukrainian hands. “In the northern part of Avdiivka, the Russian Armed Forces advanced along the Lesya Ukrainka, Donetskaya, Chistyakov and Zheleznodorozhny streets in an area up to 1.1 km wide to a maximum depth of 700 m,” they wrote on the social sphere Ukraine after the Russian assaults of the last few days, progress is now even greater.

Svatove-Kreminna direction. In the Kup”jans’k sector, Russian fighters attacked in the Tabaivka area. Furthermore, the Russian army advanced to the outskirts of Bilohorivka.

Bachmut Directorate (Artemovsk). The Russian army advanced to the Bohdanivka area and attacked Krasna Hora. Fighting continues northwest of Klishchiivka. The Russian Armed Forces are advancing in the direction of Bakhmut also on the line on the Bohdanivka – Khromove line in the direction of Chasov Yar. Several large Ukrainian strongholds in the landings are now under the control of Russian forces.

South of Marinka, Russian shock troops managed to take several Ukrainian strongholds along the road to Pobjeda. The plantations almost on the eastern outskirts of the villages came under the control of Russian forces.

Russian troops launched a drone attack on targets in the Ukrainian rear. Industrial plants in Nikolaev and warehouses in the Odessa region and Kiev were targeted.

Over the weekend, an unmanned drone en route to Crimea was destroyed in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Three UAVs were shot down and intercepted in the Bryansk region.

Graziella Giangiulio

