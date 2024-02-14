ISRAELHAMASWAR. Nasrallah: the war could expand. Bombings continue in Rafah

According to former Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar: “World War III has begun. There is no longer any declaration of war. This is an unfocused war. It is not clear whether there is a war or not.”

The Rafah front has now caught fire and in this regard the Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said that: “We have no intention of withdrawing from the peace agreement with Israel”. According to the Financial Times, the head of the Mossad went to Cairo to meet the Minister, the Prime Minister of Qatar and the head of Egyptian intelligence to continue negotiations. The goal is always to bring the Philadelphia line to life.

According to Reuters, France has presented Lebanon and Israel with a draft ceasefire agreement, which proposes to withdraw all Hezbollah fighters to a distance of 10 kilometers from the border and to deploy 15,000 Lebanese army soldiers. The proposal highlights the need to resume negotiations on border demarcation between countries. Hezbollah told Reuters: “We will not discuss any issues relating to southern Lebanon until the Israeli aggression in Gaza ends. Israel is not in a position to set conditions.”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement: “We ask Israel to cease all military operations as soon as possible and prevent a more serious humanitarian catastrophe in Rafah.”

South Africa has made an urgent application to the International Court of Justice regarding the attack on Rafah. The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa said on Tuesday that it had submitted an urgent request to the International Court of Justice to review Israel’s decision to expand its military operations on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Several attacks reportedly hit the Houthis in Al-Tuhayta district in Hodeidah governorate.

Filling the flow of information in the social sphere on February 13 was the speech of the general secretary of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, during the celebration of the Day of the Wounded Resistant: “The wounds of the wounded have created many achievements and victories for our people and our nation.” “130 days of legendary steadfastness and heroism for the Palestinian people and Israel’s failure to achieve its goals.” “Everyone’s national interest is for Israel to be defeated in its aggression against Gaza.” “The opening of the Lebanese front against the enemy constituted a national interest, above all to prevent an “Israeli” victory. “The majority of the population of the border villages in the south have the will and choice to face the enemy, and not only embrace resistance, but also practice the act of resistance.” Nasrallah invited his men to keep the southern Lebanese front alive. Nasrallah said: “If the enemy continues to threaten us, he must realize that the 100,000 who left the north will not return.” “Anyone who threatens us to expand the war, “we will expand if it expands,” and if he thinks the resistance might feel fear, he is completely suspicious.”

The IDF said that according to announced official figures, the death toll in the Israeli army since October 7 has risen to 569 officers and soldiers, including 232 killed in ground battles in the Gaza Strip.

And now a look at the front line updated at 16:00 on February 13.

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon targeted a group of Israeli soldiers with missiles near the Marj site and two anti-tank missiles were launched from Lebanon towards “Margaliot” in the southern Galilee. Israeli police inspected the damage caused by rockets that fell in the city of Kiryat Shmona. The power company reported damage to the power grid within Kiryat Shmona after several rockets fell. Kiryat Mayor Shmona said: “I urge all residents and visitors not to come to the city, and those who remain must evacuate immediately.”

IDF fighter jets hit a number of Hezbollah military compounds where Party of God men operated, an observation post and further infrastructure in the areas of Houla, Khilat al-Daba, Yaroun, Meiss El Jabal, Yarine , and Shikhin, hit other Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ramyeh area. Throughout the day, IDF artillery fired at several locations in southern Lebanon.

Israeli raid in the West Bank in Jenin and its camp, clashes with Palestinians. Numerous arrests.

Israeli warplanes bombed the vicinity of the Martyrs’ Mosque, east of Nuseirat camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam forces clashed with Israeli soldiers in southern Gaza; in Khan Yunis 12 Israeli soldiers were reportedly injured. Clashes in the Abasan Al-Kabira area, east of the city of Khan Yunis. IDF bombing of a shelter in the Abasan al-Saghira area in Khan Yunis.

According to Palestinian sources, an Israeli bomb hit the concrete wall of the Rafah checkpoint in the departures/arrivals waiting area.

The Israeli military reportedly hit a group of journalists north of Rafah, on the Palestinian side. Two Palestinian journalists were injured as a result. Israeli planes bombed the Zalata area, east of the city of Rafah.

