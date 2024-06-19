China has urged NATO to “stop shifting blame” for the war in Ukraine after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg accused Beijing of worsening the conflict by supporting Russia.

On June 17, Stoltenberg asked China to stop helping the Russians by supplying the Russian defense industry. Stoltenberg also said that China’s support for Russia’s actions in Ukraine has led NATO to establish global partnerships, especially in the Indo-Pacific region, and to significantly increase defense spending.

On June 18, Beijing responded by saying that NATO “should engage in self-reflection rather than slander and arbitrary attacks against China.” something practical for the political solution to the crisis,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

Spending by all NATO countries will increase by 10.9% in 2024, reaching 1.4 trillion dollars. The increase in costs for the purchase of new military equipment and vehicles is indicative of the desire to rearm in response to the military conflict in Ukraine. According to the data made public, 23 countries of the Alliance, out of 32, will reach a military spending target equal to 2% of GDP. The leading countries are Poland (4.12% of GDP), Estonia (3.43%) and the USA (3.38%).

The Security Policy Committee of the Swiss National Council, the lower house of parliament, has approved proposals that will allow the indirect export of arms to Ukraine.The proposal to adopt changes to the Swiss law on arms exports that will allow the indirect supply of weapons to Ukraine was supported by 10 members of the parliamentary commission, 10 others spoke against it and 4 others abstained. If the law is adopted, countries such as Germany, Denmark and Spain will be able to supply Ukraine with Swiss weapons in the future.

Germany’s Rheinmetall wants to produce Leopard hybrid tanks and Skyranger air defense systems at a factory in Ukraine. The German conglomerate told Bild am Sonntag that they have many Leopard 1 tanks, on whose chassis Skyranger turrets with 35 mm guns can be installed. Currently, the factory in western Ukraine is mainly engaged in repairing Leopard 1 tanks and Marder IFVs damaged during fighting.

British sources report that Italy is ready to send its ninth military aid package to Ukraine, including the advanced Samp-T air defense system and a batch of Storm Shadow missiles, capable of reaching Russian territory.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted a bill allowing local self-government bodies to finance units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine during martial law; 303 MPs voted in favor of the bill.

From now on, municipalities will be able to legally procure drones, first aid kits, pick-ups, car parts and everything that can be purchased on request by military units.

Besides that, due to the increase in funding for military needs, the Ukrainian government is discussing increasing the military levy rate and value added tax.

Remaining in Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that North Korea could arrest the Russian president during his visit to Pyongyang in exchange for restoring relations with the West: “Such a step by the North Korean leader would demonstrate the willingness to start a dialogue with the democratic world”, said the Ukrainian Minister.

White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said Ukraine must win the conflict with Russia in order to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

The Ukrainian F16s, Russian sources claim, will be aided by Western AWACS who will provide intelligence. The objective would be to aim at the rear, 100-150 km behind the front, detect the take-off of Russian planes and from a safe distance direct the missiles launched by the F-16s against Russian targets. The Ukrainians’ objective would be to prevent Russian planes from approaching the front line for more than 50 km

Last night, Ukrainian drones once again carried out an attack in the Rostov region of Russia. At least five explosions were recorded in the area of ​​the Sea of ​​Azov port and industrial zone, followed by a fire. The one hit is the Cjsc “Azovproduct”, which produces methanol, and about a kilometer away are the oil tanks of the “Donterminal”.

And now a look at the Russian Ukrainian deflowered line updated at 3pm on June 18th.

In the direction of Kharkov, Ukraine is attacking Russian positions in Glubokoye north of Liptsy and is increasing the frequency of attacks and the use of precision bombs in Volchansk. The Russians are responding with Tos and Fab with Umpc. Heavy fighting is underway. The Russians have increased their troop presence to 10,000 and deployed 450 military vehicles from Raihorodka to Novovodyane, preparing for a potential offensive on Borova in Kharkov Oblast.

In the direction of Kupyansk, the Russian army is attacking near Sinkovka, west of Ivanovka and Kotlyarovka. There are reports of an advance west of Krakhmalnoye as far as Peschanoye.

In ChasovYar the assault on the Vostochny microdistrict continues. The task of the Ukrainian forces is to contain the offensive of the Russians to prepare the main defensive positions behind the Seversky Donets-Donbass water canal, to the west of which the main part of the city is located. The battle is fought in the ruins of Kleshcheyevka.

In the direction of South Donetsk the assault on Krasnogorovka continues, the Ukrainians use drones to hit Russian positions.

On the Vremyevka ledge, Ukrainian forces counterattack in the Staromayoskoye area, to no avail.

No data on changes in the Line of Contact during the day were reported from the Zaporozhye front. At the same time, a large number of FPV drones have been deployed by the Ukrainians.

In the direction of Kherson, fighting was reported in the area of ​​the island, skirmishes against Krynki and Cossack camps. Clashes in the floodplain of the Dnieper River.

In the Rostov region, at night, the port of Azov was attacked. Following the explosions of the Ukrainian UAVs, the oil tanks were set on fire.

In the Belgorod region, Ukrainian UAV attack on Mokroy Orlovka, city of Grayvoron, on the village of Golovchino; on the village of Gora-Podol; on the Kozinka; on Glotovo.

In the Kursk region, Gornal in the Sudzhansky district, Gordeyevka, Troitskoye, Uspenovka and Viktorovka in the Korenevsky district, Tyotkino, Kulbaki and Yelizvetovka in the Glushkovsky district were repeatedly bombed. Residential buildings hit in the village of Troitskoye, Uspenovka and Viktorovka, Korenevskij district; in the village of Krasnooktyabrsky, Glushkovsky district, and in the village of Begoshcha, Rylsky district.

Electronic warfare equipment in these border areas suppressed 12 Ukrainian drones.

In the DPR, Ukrainian artillery hit Donetsk. Heading south from Donetsk the assault on Krasnohorivka continues, with the Ukrainian Armed Forces using drones to target our positions.

