Bloomberg reports that “The United States can force Ukraine to defend itself under one condition. The White House wants Kiev to stop Russia rather than cede lost territory by providing armored vehicles and ammunition.

At the Davos summit the United States will ask Ukraine to remain on the defensive. President Joe Biden and National Security Advisor Jack Sullivan met with Volodymyr Zelensky. Who actually said: “The United States must provide Ukraine with more weapons.”

Meanwhile, Ukraine at the front benefits from buried facilities that are created mainly in the second level of defense/support and are used as closed command posts. In the photo you can see an example of the underground control stations produced by the Ukrainian company Metinvest (included in the list of Rinat Leonidovich Akhmetov’s activities).

The underground modules are installed at a maximum depth of 6 meters. Often bunkers are interconnected, consisting of 5-6 connected sections, equipped with sleeping places and working areas for command personnel. After the attacks on the headquarters of the OTG “Liman”, as well as in Seversk, the command of the ground forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces began to place headquarters units in such bunkers that had already been put into operation in the area between Slov”jans’k and Liman, as well as northeast of Mykolaivka, where new engineering facilities are now being actively built.

This has not stopped the Russians who are advancing into the Bilohorivka area. The left flank of the Ukrainian defense on Melinkova is held by units of the 122nd battalion of the 81st separate airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which occupy a chain of fortresses on the heights along the Seversky River. Russian forces, having approached the borders of the settlement, where the positions of the 167th battalion of the 119th separate brigade are located, are in no hurry to assault it frontally, bypassing it from the southern flank – from the side of the waste heaps of the chalk quarry Kreydovyy Kar’ yer, up to 60 m high.

Currently, Russian units are entrenched in the waste treatment facilities east of the waste pile, covering the Russian positions. The distance to the nearest Ukrainian Armed Forces north of Bilohorivka is 3.5 km. Overcoming the waste pile is made difficult by the fact that the southern part of the chalk quarry is covered by APU supports, equipment and firearms deployed on the plantations, providing fire control in two directions: to the north – a section of the road Bilohorivka – Grigorovka; to the east – the area between the quarry and the waste heap north of Zolotarivka.

Graziella Giangiulio

