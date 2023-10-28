On October 27 at 9 pm, an open meeting of the UN Security Council was held on the situation in Ukraine. The United States is releasing a new $150 million military aid package to Ukraine, including air defense and anti-tank systems, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The leaders of the European Union countries discussed the allocation of a new military aid package to Ukraine worth 50 billion euros, but the agreement of all 27 participants was not reached – Viktor Orban, Hungary and Robert Fico, Slovakia, opposed. The Hungarian Prime Minister referred to the fact that support for the Kiev government does not work, while the Slovak Prime Minister justified his rejection by the high level of corruption in Ukraine.

The decision on the updated budget should be made by the end of 2023, since that is when previously issued funds will end in Ukraine. It is not yet clear whether Hungary and Slovakia will allow the EU financial plan to be agreed, taking into account the presence in it of clauses on the allocation of independent military assistance.

The French publication Le Monde also published an article with the telling title “Why Ukraine’s counteroffensive is failing.” The authors note that in 150 days the Ukrainian formations failed to achieve significant success. Twelve new brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Western equipment were partially or completely destroyed, equipped with Western equipment, and their personnel were left stranded on the Russian first line of defense.

In addition to mentioning the successes of the Russian Armed Forces in the construction of the “Surovikin Line”, the journalists also highlight factors that could affect the Kiev regime’s ability to conduct military operations in the future – a possible lack of military assistance and a military reserve in decrease.

The FSB arrested members of three intelligence groups of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the Zaporozhzhie region. A note reads: “During operational activities, the administrators of the information resources of the Ukrainian mass media RIA-Melitopol and the Telegram chat Melitopol-tse Ukraine, used by foreign secret services to collect intelligence information and exercise psychological influence on the inhabitants of the region, who were part of the groups, were arrested. One of the agents of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Moscow Region, who put up armed resistance, was killed by return fire. During a search of his apartment, an improvised explosive device, an AKMS assault rifle and an RGN grenade were discovered”.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 12:00 on 27 October.

Bachmut Directorate (Artemovsk). Russian fighters advanced to the heights northeast of Khromovye. Firefights continue in Kleshchiivka. In Andriivka Russian soldiers managed to regain some positions, but there are still battles for positions near the railway.

Donetsk direction. The Russian army gradually advances towards Stepnoye, north of Avdiivka. To the south, the Russians are advancing in the northern area and on the outskirts of the city. Furthermore, the Russians also attacked in the Pervomaisky area. The latest updates from the social sphere relating to the Russian world state that Russian troops continue the operation to capture and block the fortified area of Avdiivka

The post reads: “After the Russian Armed Forces seized the area of the ash dump of the Avdiivska coking plant, the Ukrainian Armed Forces unsuccessfully attempted to regain what they had lost. Control over a tactically advantageous height allows you to keep both Avdiivka itself and the approaches to it under surveillance.”

The Russian Armed Forces are attacking around the “landfill” towards the plant itself. Another group of Russian troops began assault operations from Yasinovataya: they managed to get close to the Donetsk filter station, which was transformed into a powerful fortified area.

To the south, thanks to the joint efforts of several brigades of the Russian army, a breakthrough was made from the Opytne – Spartak line. Despite the dense mining activity, Russian troops occupied a landing site 1.5 km from the Khimik microdistrict.

From the south, assault groups of the Russian Armed Forces bypassed the area fortified DKAD of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the Tsarskaya Okhota recreation center and blocked the dilapidated base of Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners. Their supplies have been interrupted as the accesses are under fire control of the Russian armed forces. Members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces complain about the lack of assistance and call for reinforcements.

The situation of the Ukrainian group in Avdiivka has significantly worsened. For this reason, the 47th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was transferred in full strength from the Zaporozhzhie direction. From the Pervomaisky side, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are attempting to attack the flank, attracting the 9th Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces.

Many more Ukrainian brigades from various directions are expected in the coming days. This creates ideal conditions for a counteroffensive by the Russian armed forces in other sectors of the front, where the lines will be exposed. And in Avdiivka, one of the key factors in maintaining and further covering the outskirts of Donetsk is the timely destruction of adequate reserves even before they enter battle. At the end of the collection we learn from the social sphere, unverifiable news that “The Russian armed forces hit the personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Andriivka and Kleshchiivka area and repelled the attack in the Bogdanovka area; Kiev lost about 300 military personnel.

Zaporozhzhie Directorate. In the Orichiv sector, the Russian army repelled attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kopanei area and north-west of Verbove. There are no changes on the Vremevskij salient: the position battles continue.

During the night the Russian army hit an ammunition depot in the Nikolaev region. Around midnight on October 26, explosions were heard in the Voznesensk area of the Nikolaev region, after which reports came of a possible evacuation of civilians.

According to media reports, the Russians struck an ammunition depot located in the north of the city, used to store NATO weapons. Local authorities said they would write in the morning about the consequences of the attack, but so far there has been no news on the matter.

Ukrainian formations attempted to attack the Kursk nuclear power plant with three UAVs. The attack was stopped on the evening of October 26 and did not affect the operation of the nuclear power plant.

Graziella Giangiulio