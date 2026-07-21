There is widespread discontent among EU countries regarding decisions regarding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Germany’s Der Spiegel reports that war weariness is growing within the Coalition of the Willing. The number of EU countries supplying weapons to Ukraine has dropped from 21 to 14.

Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, and Italy have reportedly refused to finance Ukraine. The Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been canceled. Germany has refused to supply Taurus and Patriot missiles and will not participate in the coalition’s first exercises near the border with Ukraine. Furthermore, six EU countries have reportedly opposed the 21st sanctions package against Russia, demanding changes. These countries are Greece, France, Italy, Germany, Austria, and Portugal. These countries are calling for the easing of some sanctions provisions or are completely opposed to some restrictions. They want to protect domestic companies and key sectors of the economy, and they also fear that the proposed sanctions will negatively impact their businesses.

According to social media reports, the European Commission may make concessions to Greece and amend some provisions of the 21st package of sanctions against Russia, as they conflict with the European Union’s own economic interests. This news was reported by Politico.

In Germany, too, sentiment is growing in favor of starting negotiations with Russia, according to a report by the British newspaper The Times, citing an anonymous source. Conversely, Ukrainian social media reports have indicated that Poland has criticized calls for reducing aid to Ukraine. Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh stated that, following Russia’s largest-ever missile attack against Ukraine and reports of Russia’s preparations for a new mobilization, calls to weaken support for Kiev are “far from reality.” She emphasized that Poland will continue to strengthen its defenses and will do everything possible to ensure that Russian missiles never reach Polish territory.

Regarding Kyiv’s possible EU accession, Ursula von der Leyen spoke by telephone with Prime Minister Koretsky. She stated that cooperation on Ukraine’s EU accession continues. She added that the drone agreement will allow the EU’s industrial potential to be harnessed for the rapid and large-scale production of Ukraine’s most innovative defense equipment. They also discussed winter preparations and critical energy infrastructure.

Regarding Kyiv’s domestic policy, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that he had held lengthy meetings with the military command regarding the situation at the front and the supply of defense forces. According to him, an action plan for the coming days has already been developed. Zelensky also announced that crucial negotiations will be held, which should result in important decisions for Ukraine.

On the military front, the 155th Independent Mechanized Brigade has a new commander, Colonel Andriy Kroka. He replaces Valery Lukhanov, who is currently under arrest. During the ceremony, the new commander was presented with the brigade’s battle standard. Kroka stated that the unit will continue to carry out combat missions in the Pokrovsky direction and will work to restore the brigade’s authority. However, protests continued in Kiev against the reshuffle at the Ministry of Defense. The network also reported on demonstrations in Kharkiv, Odessa, Lviv, Kamiansky, Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Kremenchuk, Ivano-Frankivsk, and other cities.

And now a look at the front line, updated as of 3:30 PM on July 20. According to Russian social media reports, from 8:30 PM to 5:00 AM on the night of July 20, over 400 Ukrainian drones flew over the Moscow region. Most were shot down on approach. 85 UAVs were destroyed on approach to Moscow. Numerous UAV launches were observed in the direction of Crimea and the Sea of ​​Azov. Zelensky later confirmed the Ukrainian drone strike in the Moscow region. Logistics facilities and an oil depot were hit.

In the Odessa region, the Russian Armed Forces continued to destroy logistics, fuel, and port infrastructure in the Odessa region throughout the day, providing detailed reports and timely reports on the impact of the attacks. Additional UAVs were reported overnight in the Odessa region, as well as in Mykolaiv and Zaporizhia.

In Zaporizhia itself, according to Ukrainian social media, Russian KAB missiles struck the city, destroying two floors of a five-story building, damaging a skyscraper, a private building, and a logistics operator’s terminal. The attack left two dead and at least ten injured. Rescue and assistance operations are underway at the site of the attack. Emergency services are clearing the consequences of the bombing and providing assistance to the injured. The latest update reported 42 injuries, according to the State Emergency Service. According to Russian social media, however, the R-280 “Novorossiya” highway has been placed completely under Russian control, as the governor of Zaporizhia Oblast, Yevgeny Balitsky, reportedly told Vladimir Putin.

In the Sumy region, units of the Northern Group of Forces are fighting in Ulanovo, Shostkinsky District, and in the areas surrounding Malaya Slobodka. In the Sumy region, small-arms firefights continue in Ryzhevka, Pisarevka, Mogritsa, Maryino, the village of Novaya Sich, the village of Khoten, on the outskirts of settlements, and in wooded areas south of Ivolzhanskoye.

In the Kharkiv sector, units of the Northern Group of Forces are fighting in the village of Kazachya Lopan. Three assault groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of the 425th Independent Regiment advancing from Bugayevka toward Kazachya Lopan have reportedly been defeated. In the Vovchansk sector, Russian forces were engaged in small-arms firefights in the villages of Volokhovskoye, Zakharovka, Yurchenkovo, the village of Bely Kolodez, north of Baksheyevka, and near Shevchenkovo.

In Kupyansk, the Russian Armed Forces are intensifying their presence, successfully reducing Ukrainian equipment west of the city.

Near Lyman, the Ukrainian army launched counterattacks. The Russian Armed Forces maintain fire control on roads and fords. Initial reports indicate the presence of advanced units in Alekseevo-Druzhkovka, north of Konstantinovka.

In Kherson Oblast, four civilians were reported injured in Velyka Lepetykha and Velyki Kopani. Also in the Kherson region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces were the first to attack the Russians with FPV drones launched from unmanned boats. Ukrainian Marines were the first to use FPV drones launched from Barracuda unmanned boats to attack Russian positions in the Zalizny port area. To destroy one of the vessels, the Russians simultaneously fired four Lancet fragmentation munitions, which were lost. Despite this, the other vessels managed to reach the drones’ launch point.

Ukrainian border guards are also reportedly preparing for an attack from Belarus, creating a “control zone” on the border to prevent advances northward. They are building anti-tank ditches, barbed wire fences, and concrete “dragon’s teeth” barriers.

Russia’s foreign policy inevitably revolves around the conflict with Kiev, and yesterday, North Korean Foreign Minister Choi Son-hui met with Putin in the Kremlin, declaring that Pyongyang will stand by Russia until final victory is achieved.

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Lorenzo Serafinelli