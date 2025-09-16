UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Trump says no to sanctions on Moscow. EU fears World War III. Russians advance into Kupyansk

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Russian military launched 6,300 drones against Ukraine in July 2025, compared to 426 in July 2024. The attacks are intensifying. Bloomberg, meanwhile, reports that the United States will propose to G7 countries that they create a “mechanism for the seizure” of frozen Russian sovereign assets. According to the news agency, “The United States has discussed with Europe the possibility of gradually seizing frozen Russian assets to “increase pressure” on Moscow. And the United States could also propose to the G7 sanctions against legal entities that support the Russian military-industrial complex, including a ban on artificial intelligence services in Russian special economic zones.”

Trump has stated that he is ready to introduce heavy sanctions against the Russian Federation when all NATO countries agree and stop buying Russian oil. Therefore, there will be no further sanctions, given that Hungary and Turkey maintain good relations with Moscow and are eager to purchase Russian energy resources. And other European states still rely heavily on these resources.

Kaja Kallas, the High Representative for the Extended Community Policy: “The situation is reminiscent of 1938.” “We find ourselves in a situation reminiscent of 1938. Czechoslovakia asked for help against Nazi Germany, did not receive it, and fell into Nazi hands. The difference today is that if Ukraine were to fall, the security of all of Europe would be at risk. We must demonstrate that we have learned the lessons of history.” NATO countries began exercises today to test the transfer of troops and materials to Lithuania.

The EU has extended sanctions against Russia for six months. And it is preparing to toughen its stance on visas for Russian citizens, Politico reported: “The European Union will publish new regulations for the bloc’s countries by the end of the year.” “Several EU countries are calling for a complete ban on Russian tourists entering the community,” according to the Euractiv portal.

Austria is ready to become a platform for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, says Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger. “Vienna should increase its weight in world diplomacy and become a center for conflict resolution, while maintaining neutrality.” “Austria is not a member of NATO and does not support NATO membership,” she stated.

On September 13, the Romanian government sent an alert to the phones of residents near the border with Ukraine. “A drone is reported to be approaching.” The Ministry of Foreign Affairs The Romanian Defense Ministry reported that a Russian drone infiltrated Romanian airspace and crashed on Romanian soil. Romanian media confirmed the destruction of a Geranium drone that entered Romanian airspace. Two Romanian F-16s took off from the Fetești air base at 6:05 PM local time. However, the wreckage has not yet been presented. According to social media posts, objects were found in the Tulcea area of ​​Romania, near the border with Ukraine, local media reported.

The accusation against Moscow regarding the violation of Romanian airspace is “far-fetched” and “unfounded,” the Russian embassy stated. This was the diplomatic mission’s response to the Romanian Foreign Ministry’s protest to the Russian ambassador. The Russian side was accused of launching a drone that, according to Bucharest, subsequently flew over Romanian territory near the border with Ukraine.

In Ukraine, Starlink is not working across the entire front, says the commander of the Madyar drone. Unmanned Systems Force According to Downdetector, Starlink satellite internet outages have been reported worldwide. Ukrainian MP Fyodor Venislavsky said the war is over, “This is obvious. Some political actions have already begun.” Another batch of weapons for the Ukrainian armed forces, presumably Patriot air defense systems, was delivered to Lublin by the U.S. Air Force.

From Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “NATO is de facto at war with Russia.” “The creation of a no-fly zone over Ukraine and allowing NATO countries to shoot down Russian drones would mean war between the Alliance and Russia,” said Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev. A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Kamchatka, Governor Vladimir Solodov reported. A tsunami warning was issued. No damage was reported.

“Russia is not interested in an escalation of tensions with Warsaw,” Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Nebenzya.

The FSB and the Investigative Committee of Russia have reported the discovery of a plan to withdraw over 2.5 billion rubles from Latvia by the head of an international holding company. The money was withdrawn through microcredit organizations. Two of the defendants are reported to have systematically transferred funds to support Ukrainian armed groups. The Investigative Committee and the FSB have not disclosed the identities of the defendants in the case. The statement does not name the defendants.

Russian social media sources report that on September 24, the State Duma may consider a bill on compulsory conscription for military service during the calendar year in its first reading.

Former Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov has been charged with three counts of accepting bribes amounting to 1.3 billion rubles, his lawyer Denis Baluev told RBC. In July, a Moscow City Court sentenced Ivanov to 13 years in prison for embezzlement and money laundering. According to investigators, in 2015, Ivanov, head of Oboronstroy, along with his accomplice Anton Filatov, head of the Oboronlogistics company, embezzled over 216 million rubles to conclude a deal to purchase ferries to cross the Kerch Strait.

Regional elections have concluded in Russia. All incumbent governors have won the elections in 20 regions, the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation announced. The overall voter turnout for the 2025 Unified Voting Day was approximately 47%, said Ella Pamfilova, Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation.

“Voter turnout was approximately 47%, which is 8% higher than in the same period, for example, in terms of the scope and format of the election campaign introduced during the days “The 2022 vote,” Pamfilova told the Central Election Commission’s information center, summarizing the preliminary results of the 2025 Unified Voting Day. Pamfilova also added that 290,000 attacks were recorded on the portal of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation, an unprecedented attack.

Next September, in addition to the elections for State Duma deputies of the ninth convocation, elections for the presidents of seven regions will be held, as well as elections for deputies to the legislative assemblies of 39 constituencies of the Russian Federation, according to a presentation by the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation. Elections for regional heads will be held in the Republic of Mordovia, the Republic of Tuva, the Chechen Republic, and the regions of Belgorod, Penza, Tver, and Ulyanovsk, the presentation states.

Over the weekend, Putin inaugurated the National Space Center in Moscow, in the Kremlin. The flight control center for the Russian orbital station will be located at the Space Center. National, declared Roscosmos chief Bakanov. “Here, in this hall, will be the flight control center of the Russian orbital station, which RSC Energia CEO Igor Maltsev spoke about earlier,” Bakanov said during the center’s inauguration. “The control centers of the entire orbital group of the Russian Federation, including communications vehicles, navigation devices, and Earth remote sensing devices, will be here,” he said. Putin inaugurated new metro stations on the Troitskaya line in Moscow via video link.

Vladimir Putin awarded Dmitry Medvedev the Order “For Merit to the Fatherland” of the 4th degree. The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council has been made a full Knight of the Order “For Merit to the Fatherland.”

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 3:30 PM on September 15. At night, the Gerananiums struck the Nezhin oil depot in Chernihivska. Power outages occurred in Zaporizhia after the arrivals. Explosions were also heard in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions.

Since last Wednesday, the Belgorod region has been under Ukrainian attack. Two people have been killed, 28 civilians injured. 106 homes and apartments were damaged, and 122 cars were damaged or partially destroyed. On September 14, 10 settlements were attacked.

Fighting continues along the entire front in the direction of Sumy. Ukrainian forces are completing the transfer of reinforcements and the counterattack. On September 14, the Russian Northern Group of Forces repelled an attack by the 225th Detached Regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Andriivka. Following the extensive bombardment, According to Russian sources, a Ukrainian assault group has been destroyed. Fighting is ongoing in the Yunakivka area, where Ukrainians are putting up resistance.

In the direction of Kharkiv, heavy fighting is ongoing in the forest west of Synelnykove, on the left bank of the Volchya River in Vovchansk, and in the Kalynivsk sector of the front. In Vovchansk, on the left bank of the Volchya River, Ukrainians are putting up resistance.

In Kupyansk, Ukrainians recognize the advance of Russian troops along Davydova-Luchitskogo Street, in the northwestern part of the city. North of Stepova Novoselivka, Russian troops continue their attacks.

In the direction of Kostyantynivka, Russian forces are conducting an offensive near Oleksandro-Shultyne and in the area between Predtechyn and Oleksandro-Shultyne.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russian Vostok Group of Forces continues to occupy areas of Berezove; fighting is ongoing. Russian forces are advancing near Novomykolaivka toward Novohryhorivka. Attacks are occurring simultaneously on different sections of the front.

On the Zaporizhia front, fighting is ongoing near Stepnohirsk and Prymorsk. Despite the intensity of the fighting, the LBS has not yet changed significantly.

On the Kherson front, reciprocal attacks across the Dnieper; the city of Kherson and its southern part are considered inhabited only by Ukrainian troops.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/