ISRAELIRANWAR. Hormuz: Diplomacy moves amid missiles and bombs on both sides of the Strait. Lebanon: Aoun at the White House. Gaza: Israeli right-wingers want to reopen settlements. New Hamas leader named.

A senior Iranian official said Monday that Tehran has received a proposal from mediators for a 10-day ceasefire in an attempt to salvage the interim agreement, intended to pave the way for a lasting settlement to end the war that began on February 28 with the US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said that mediators recently submitted proposals to Tehran, signaling that diplomatic contacts remain active.

Separately, two Pakistani government sources said that Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, on his second visit to Islamabad in less than a week, called on Pakistan to resume its role as a mediator in the conflict between Iran and the United States.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has vowed that the United States will continue to target Iran as long as it attacks global commercial shipping: “As long as Iran insists on controlling an international waterway, we will have to respond. The United States always remains open to a diplomatic solution,” Rubio said.

With October elections looming, the Israeli right is making the reconstruction of Jewish settlements in Gaza a central theme of its election campaign.

This is part of a broader initiative aimed at pushing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reverse the 2005 disengagement, which has seen Israel unilaterally dismantle its settlements.

On July 19, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich led thousands of Israeli settlers and activists along the Gaza perimeter, calling for the reconstruction of three settlements in the northern Strip: Nisanit, Dugit, and Elei Sinai. Organized by the radical Nachala settler movement, the demonstration was attended by ministers and parliamentarians.

The demonstration is much more than a simple political maneuver to secure right-wing votes; it is a golden opportunity to pressure Netanyahu to advance his agenda.

In an attempt to prevent the demonstration from entering Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared the area a closed military zone, forcing the organizers to change their route. But the protesters were undeterred, pushing toward the Gaza perimeter and bypassing the blockades erected by the Israeli army and police.

Young activists from Ben Gvir and Smotrich’s parties distributed campaign materials and flyers. “We are going home. Gaza is ours,” Ben Gvir declared. “If someone had said three years ago that we would control 70% of the Gaza Strip, no one would have believed it,” he later stated during the demonstration. “So today I say: there will be Jewish settlements throughout Gaza,” Israel “should encourage voluntary migration” of Palestinians; a possibility floated by the Trump administration before being ultimately rejected in the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Smotrich framed the situation in clearly political terms, warning that a change of government could “undo the entire Zionist and settlement revolution” of the past four years: “All of this could go up in smoke—and we will march here again to prevent the evictions,” he said. Before the 2005 disengagement, Israel maintained 21 settlements in Gaza, home to approximately 8,000 settlers. The unilateral withdrawal under former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon dismantled those communities.

Defense Minister Israel Katz has stated his intention to establish three military outposts in the area, typically the first step in establishing a civilian presence on the ground. Netanyahu, however, has neither approved nor condemned these settlement plans, and they have not been submitted to the Israeli government.

Hamas announced the election of Khalil al-Hayya as its new head of political bureau, replacing Yahya Sinwar. The election took place through an internal Shura process involving representatives from Gaza, the West Bank, Israeli prisons, and diaspora communities.

Meanwhile, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun is in the United States for the first time, aiming to present to US President Donald Trump a plan to disarm the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah and secure Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon. Aoun is the first Lebanese head of state to visit the White House in nearly 20 years, where he will meet Trump face-to-face for the first time.

Today’s meeting (July 21, ed.) takes place at a crucial moment for Lebanon: Israeli troops occupy a vast area in the south of the country, hundreds of thousands of Lebanese are still displaced following Israeli attacks and Hezbollah has firmly rejected direct talks with Israeli government, as well as the state’s attempts to disarm it. In statements published by his office last week, Aoun said he would ask Trump to “exert the necessary pressure on Israel” to implement the June 26 agreement between Lebanon and Israel, brokered by the United States. This agreement aims to disarm Hezbollah, provide for a gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops, and lay the foundation for peaceful relations between the two countries.

Aoun will present Trump with a written proposal on how to divest Hezbollah’s massive arsenal, because he believes that only Trump has the leverage to pressure Israel to withdraw its troops and help Lebanon restore its sovereignty.

Let’s take a brief look at the situation in different theaters of the Middle East.

Traffic in Hormuz is decreasing. According to shipping data released Monday, the number of ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz remained low over the weekend, as the United States and Iran intensified their attacks.

On Sunday, four ships made the crossing, down from eight the previous day, according to LSEG data. At least three tankers and one VLC (Very Large Crude Carrier) have entered the strait since Friday to load oil, according to the data.

LSEG data covers the transit of container ships, bulk carriers, vehicle carriers, and tankers carrying oil, gas, and chemicals.

On Sunday, the United States declared it had completed its eighth consecutive night of attacks against Iran, while U.S. allies Kuwait and Bahrain reported further Iranian attacks.

In recent days, both sides have targeted maritime traffic: the United States said it had imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports, while Iran said it would target vessels violating its navigation regulations in the Strait of Hormuz, which typically handles a fifth of the world’s oil trade.

The UK Maritime Operations Agency (UKMTO) said on Monday it had received a report of a vessel on fire 8 nautical miles (14.8 km) northwest of Kumzar, Oman. UKMTO said the cause of the fire had not yet been determined. The vessel remains adrift, but the crew was unharmed.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said two oil tankers exploded after attempting to pass through the strait via a “dangerous” route. On Sunday, the IRGC said two vessels had been involved in an “incident” in the same area. It is unclear whether the two incidents are related.

No liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers have been seen transiting the strait since Thursday. Tankers and other vessels sometimes turn off their transponders to disguise their passage.

According to S&P Global Energy vessel tracking data, the combined 10-day moving average of loaded LNG transits through the strait dropped to just 0.2 cargoes per day by July 15, compared to around 0.8 cargoes per day at the end of June.

Only one LNG cargo was known to have left the Gulf in the past week, according to the data.

However, LNG production and ship loadings in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have continued at a relatively strong pace despite the disruption to outbound shipments, S&P Global analysts said in a note, leading to a growing accumulation of LNG aboard tankers waiting within the Gulf.

As of mid-July, seven Qatari LNG tankers loaded with LNG were estimated to be carrying approximately 0.57 million metric tons of LNG, while nearly 1.9 million metric tons of LNG transport capacity is currently positioned in the Gulf, equivalent to approximately eight days of typical pre-war peak exports, according to S&P Global.

In addition, Israel is preparing to receive more US tankers, an Israeli military official said Sunday, as attacks launched by the United States and Iran have intensified over the past week.

The Israeli official said the United States has “decided to adjust its deployment of forces in the region” and “to reinforce the existing fleet of tankers stationed in Israel with additional aircraft.” Dozens of US tankers are expected to arrive in Israel.

Citing three U.S. and Israeli officials, Axios reported Friday that the Trump administration had notified Israel it was sending dozens of additional planes for air-to-air refueling ahead of a potential expansion of military operations against Iran.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted U.S. aircraft at Aqaba Airport in Jordan with ballistic missiles, as well as military targets at Al-Adiri Camp and Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait, and positions in Syria.

Jordanian authorities did not issue any decision on Sunday regarding the evacuation of Aqaba Airport or Port, a government spokesperson said, after the U.S. Embassy in Amman said the facilities had been evacuated due to a credible threat.

“In the last few hours, the relevant Jordanian authorities have not registered any potential threat,” Mohammad Al-Momani said. “The airport and port are operating normally.”

The US Embassy said the airport and port had been evacuated due to a “specific and credible threat,” without providing further details.

On Monday, the Houthis announced the imposition of a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia. The announcement came despite signs of renewed diplomacy between Tehran and Washington to halt the escalation of attacks.

Iran had pressured the Houthis to close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the gateway to the Red Sea, if the United States continued to attack Iranian energy infrastructure. In their statement, the Houthi military said they had declared “a maritime embargo against the criminal Saudi enemy, based on the principle of ‘an eye for an eye,’ effective immediately,” in response to what they called “an unjust and oppressive siege” imposed on Yemen by the Saudis.

US Central Command (UCC) said the ninth consecutive night of attacks on Iran was aimed at “weakening” the The country’s ability to attack merchant ships in the strait’s vital shipping lanes has been called into question. No further details were provided. In Iran, explosions were reported in Tabriz, Chabahar, Konarak, Bandar Mahshahr, and Bandar Imam Khomeini. One person was killed and several others injured southwest of Tabriz, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

Sirens sounded in Bahrain throughout Monday, as the Kuwaiti military claimed to have again intercepted Iranian drones.

The Kuwaiti government said a desalination plant was attacked on Sunday for the second consecutive day, causing a fire, in what it called a direct attack on vital civilian infrastructure.

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio