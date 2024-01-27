UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Clashes along the front line. Ukrainians repel Russian attacks. Moscow bought American chips in 2023

In 2023, the Russian Federation purchased $1.7 billion worth of military chips from the West. Which he also used to build weapons. Also from Russian sources, we learn that the Crimean authorities have established a special regime for crossing the administrative border with the Kherson region at the road and railway checkpoints of the republic. The corresponding decree was signed by the head of Crimea Sergei Aksenov, Tass reports.

It was clarified how the military columns will move: the movement will take place along special roads designated and agreed with the border department. For all other citizens it will be possible to cross the administrative border of the regions by presenting their passport, while for military personnel identification, official assignment and combat order will be required.

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has signed a decree authorizing the purchase of the old assets of Akhmetov, the owner among other things of Azovstal, in Donbass.

News comes from Ukraine that Ukrainian military personnel confirm high losses and shortages of small arms. Still on military matters, the office of Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine, invites Europe not to support Ukrainian refugees, with the aim of having them return.

Zelensky’s office head advisor, Sergei Leshchenko, suggests that EU countries that have accepted the refugees stop supporting them and then force them to return to Ukraine and go to the front lines. According to him, arguments that returning to Ukraine could be dangerous are nonsense.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:00 pm on January 26th.

In the Kup”jans’k -Liman direction, the Ukrainian military managed to repel all attacks by Russian troops north of Sinkovka, in the Krokhmal’ne area, there are ongoing clashes; in the eastern part of Laptev Yar and in the forest of Serebryansʹkyy. No significant changes. The Russians advance in the direction of Ternova.

In the Seversky direction, Russian troops continue to try to find a gap in the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the north, east and southeast of Bilohorivka (Luganskaya), in the Spirne Vesela Hora area. No significant changes.

Bachmut Directorate (Artemovsk). The Russian army advances in the Bogdanovka and Krasnoe area. The fighting takes place northwest of Klishchiivka.

Donetsk direction. The battles continue in Stepove. The Russian army advanced into the area of the metallurgical factory. There are battles on the south-eastern outskirts of Avdiivka: the Ukrainian armed forces are trying to push the Russians out of the previously occupied positions. Heavy fighting is taking place in the southern part of the city along Sobornaya, Sportivnaya and Chernyshevsky streets, as well as to the west and southeast of the Tsar’s Hunt complex. The situation remains dynamic. The Ukrainian military repelled Russian attacks northeast of Berdychi, in the Stepovee area of Pervomais’ke.

On the Kurachove and Yuzhnodonetsk directions there are no significant changes.

In the direction of Zaporizhzhie, the Ukrainian Armed Forces counterattacked Russian positions and knocked out Russian units northwest of Verbove along a front of up to 1.6 km and a depth of up to 470 m. In the Orechiv sector there are imminent battles near Rabotino. There are no changes on the Vremevski Ledge.

Graziella Giangiulio

