ISRAELHAMSWAR. Houthis: we will strike until the war in Gaza stops. Hamas does not accept the truce. Khan Yunis begins the encirclement

The decision of the International Court on the investigation of genocide by Israel is highly awaited by supporters of the Palestinian cause in Gaza. Everyone on social media is talking about it.

The International Court of Justice announced today it will issue its decision on the “provisional measures” requested by South Africa in the case against Israel relating to the application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Yesterday the Israeli Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, arrived in Italy and met with the Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani. In the second part of the meeting, ministers Katz and Tajani met with the families of the kidnapped Israelis Almog Meir Jan, Tamir Nimrodi and Yair Yaakov. We remember that Italy mourns among the kidnapped who later died in Gaza, Elia Todeano.

Minister Katz thanked Minister Tajani for Italy’s efforts and activity against Hamas’ financiers in Europe and asked to continue the activity against supporters of the terrorist organization in Europe and Italy. Minister Katz asked Minister Tajani to collaborate with the Lebanese government on the withdrawal of Hezbollah from southern Lebanon and warned against a war that would seriously harm Lebanese citizens.

The two Ministers agreed to work towards the resumption of the activities of Italian airlines and to further promote cooperation in the energy and tourism sectors. “Minister Tajani is a true friend of the State of Israel. The families of the abductees and I told him that we have no choice but to complete our mission in Gaza: bring home all the hostages and eliminate Hamas. I asked to collaborate with the Lebanese government for the withdrawal of Hezbollah from southern Lebanon, otherwise the Lebanese state will suffer a blow from which it will not recover,” Katz said.

However, Iranian pressure continues on countries that trade with Israel. Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi on January 24, in a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, underlined the need to interrupt political and economic relations “with the Israeli regime and to take a deterrent position towards it”, underlining that “we must strive to establish a more just world order.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian confirmed that the American-British military aggression against Yemen is a “strategic mistake that only leads to a broadening of the scope of the war”. And again he said: “If today the United States stopped supporting the genocide of the Palestinian people that Israel is committing, even in logistical, weapons, political, media and support terms, then I assure you that Netanyahu would not last even 10 minutes. The solution to this problem is in Washington, not Tel Aviv. Without direct American support, Israel will not be able to wage a long campaign in Palestine for trivial resource reasons, let alone all others. Therefore the United States bears full and direct responsibility for the genocide in Gaza.”

A UN official said: “The siege of civilians in Khan Yunis during the bombing is unacceptable and must end.” China’s envoy to Brussels, Fu Cong, said Yemen’s attacks were an extension of Gaza’s aggression and warned that American and British operations against Yemen would “make things worse.”

On January 25, the Chinese Ministry of Defense clarified: “We have never supplied weapons to the Gaza conflict. We always take a responsible approach to arms exports”.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on January 24 in a meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu that London “still believes in a two-state solution.”

Finnish Foreign Minister Alina Veltonen in a message to Israel: “I will be clear: the time of Israel’s self-defense has passed, enough is enough, the residents of the Gaza Strip need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.” She added that the Israeli government “has not done enough to protect the citizens of the Gaza Strip.”

Doha strongly denounces “Netanyahu’s statements” and considers them an obstacle to mediation efforts. Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majid Al-Ansari expressed his “strong” denunciation of statements attributed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding Qatari mediation. In the meantime, however, we learn that it was Hamas who renounced a truce and rejected Israel’s offer to cease hostilities in the Gaza Strip for two months, subject to the release of all hostages, Associated Press. Israel asked Hamas to expel 6 Hamas leaders from the Gaza Strip, including Al-Deif and Sinwar, and the movement rejected the proposal. Hamas also said in a press note that Kirby’s statements on the future of Gaza are blatant interference. “The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas regarded the statements of American official John Kirby regarding the future of the Gaza Strip after the war as blatant interference.”

Hamas further wrote: “The Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement appreciated Egypt’s position regarding Israel’s threats, regarding the Salah al-Din axis (the Egyptian border with the Gaza Strip, ed.)”.

In Israel, the families of prisoners intensify their protests. The Ynet website revealed on Wednesday that families of prisoners are blocking the road in front of aid trucks heading towards the Gaza Strip via Kerem Shalom, indicating that this aid is part of what the Israeli government has been forced to deliver to Gaza under pressure. According to another source, they are radical Israeli settlers who have forcibly blocked the access of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The IDF reports that on the morning of the 25th, permission was granted to enter Lebanese territory, near the village of Hanita. “The IDF conducted searches in the area and ruled out any suspicion of infiltration or any security incident,” the military said.

Washington’s attempt to use mediators to stop attacks by Yemeni forces in the Red Sea fails. And the Houthis attacked American ships again on January 24. According to Maersk’s statement, the US Navy was accompanying two ships carrying cargo for the Pentagon and other American agencies to cross the Red Sea, but explosions occurred near them, forcing them to return. Maersk says the US Navy accompanied them to the Gulf of Aden. This means that the warships entered to protect the exit from the Red Sea and not to cross it.

According to the Houthis, an American warship protecting two commercial ships in the Gulf of Aden and the Bab al-Mandab Strait was hit.

According to Fox News, the American destroyer DDG 107 Gravley intercepted three missiles fired by the Houthis against the American-flagged container ship Maersk. The official spokesperson of the Yemeni armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sarie glosses the facts as follows: “Today there was a clash with some American destroyers and warships in the Gulf of Aden and Bab al-Mandab while these ships were protecting two commercial ships Americans.” “The clash resulted in a direct hit on an American warship, forcing the two American commercial vessels to retreat and return, and some of our ballistic missiles reached their targets despite the warships’ attempts to intercept them.” “The Yemeni armed forces used several ballistic missiles in the clash, which lasted more than two hours.” “The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm that they will continue to prevent Israeli shipping or shipping to the ports of occupied Palestine in the Red Sea and the Arab Sea until the aggression ceases and the siege of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.”

“The Yemeni Armed Forces emphasize taking all necessary military measures within the right of self-defense of our country, our people and our nation, targeting all American and British hostile targets in Red Bahrain and Arabic”.

The American unit Maersk Line Limited operates the two ships, and the unit transports cargo for the Department of Defense, the Department of State, the United States Agency for International Development and other government agencies. Maersk subsequently announced the suspension of the crossing of ships belonging to its American unit from the Red Sea.

On January 25, Yemeni commander Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi spoke live on television about the latest developments at four in the afternoon: “Never before in the history of the Arab-Israeli conflict has there been an aggression that is lasted for such a long period and with the same level of crime and on such a low level. limited scale like the Gaza Strip.” “The number of injured is now calculated as a percentage of the population of Gaza, and this is unprecedented in events in various countries around the world.” […] “The losses of the Israeli enemy amount to thousands of dead and wounded among its soldiers, with an unprecedented upheaval of the magnitude and a complete failure of what it hoped to achieve.” […] “Thanks to the steadfastness of the Mujahideen and the people of Gaza, the equation has become the equation ‘If you suffer, they will suffer as you suffer’”. […] “Muslims have a great responsibility to uphold the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in difficult circumstances, grave suffering and great oppression. If Muslims had provided the necessary support to the Palestinian people and their mujahideen, the equation would have changed completely.” “Leaders of the Revolution: As Americans struggle to get supplies to Israelis, they prevent food, medicine from reaching Gaza.” […] “The Americans have refused to provide medicine and food to the people of Gaza and have launched an escalation against our country despite the price that the escalation has paid to him.” “The American escalation against our country costs a lot on an economic level and has negative results in widening the conflict.” “The Americans did not care about the threat to international shipping and the transformation of the Red Sea into a battlefield, nor about the fact that food and medicine reached the people of Gaza.” “There is no battle in the Red Sea for international shipping. There is a battle at sea to support the Palestinian people against American aggression and to protect them from Israel’s crimes.” […] “The result of our operations so far has been the bombing with more than 200 drones and more than 50 ballistic and winged missiles.” “Our country will continue its operations until food and medicine reaches all Gaza residents and Zionist crime ends.”

And now a look at the clash between Israel and Hamas updated at 5.00pm on January 25th.

According to the Financial Times, the IDF demolished 1,100 buildings to create a buffer zone within the Gaza Strip. According to Hamas, Israeli soldiers blew up 21 civilian homes in Gaza to commemorate the 21 deaths in Khan Yunis.

Clashes between Hezbollah and Israel continued on January 25 with rocket launches and bombings from southern Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee and attacks in villages in southern Lebanon. The Lebanese social sphere talks about phosphorus ammunition used by Israel.

In southern Gaza, clashes continued in the center and west of Khan Yunis. Israel has entered porosity and is now operating near the cemetery. Clashes recorded north of and south of Khan Yunis.

Israeli ground forces, with air force support, controlled raids in the town of Khan Yunis, where within 24 hours they discovered tunnels, weapons warehouses and a large rocket manufacturing workshop. The engineering units destroyed defensive structures and buildings used by the militants as firing points. The planes carried out dozens of strikes against groups of armed Palestinians who were planning attacks against infantry and armored vehicles of the Israeli armed forces. Since the beginning of the week, the army has neutralized more than a hundred militants. The Ministry of Defense plans to surround Khan Yunis as soon as possible and begin house-to-house combing.

The IDF entered and made arrests in Jenin, amid clashes.

From the accounts of the Islamic resistance in Iraq we learn that it targeted the port of Ashdod with drones.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

