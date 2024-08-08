American military contractors are in no hurry to conclude contracts for joint production in Ukraine, writes the Defense One portal. The reason is concerns about corruption and security issues. Despite pressure from the Pentagon, American companies are more reluctant to sign contracts than European ones.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the laws on the extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine until November 9. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova: “Zelenskyy sent the Ukrainians to the Kursk “meat grinder” to extend the mobilization,” Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

Also on the subject, the Rada learned that: “In Ukraine there are 150 thousand law enforcement officers who are retired after 40 years of service, they must be mobilized.” The same MP whose name is not given also noted that those with health problems under the age of 25 who have joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will have the right to resign from military service.”

The deputy commander of the Azov said that “the coming weeks will change the world.” At the same time, there is an opinion among Ukrainian specialized resources that the attacks in Crimea and the Kursk region are designed to distract the Russian Armed Forces from the direction of the main attack during the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which is aimed at retaking the area of ​​the Zaporozhzhie-Energodar nuclear power plant with the aim of capturing the station.

According to Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, “the Russian offensive has been delayed and will subside in a month and a half to two months,” “after a short pause there will be new attempts to attack by the Russian Armed Forces and we are preparing for it,” he said. “If we mobilize all people aged 18 and over, we will be able to fight until 2033,” Budanov concluded.

In Russia at 13:00 Moscow time, the Russian Security Council met, on the one hand they wanted to update Vladimir Putin on the situation in Kursk. On the other hand, Putin was waiting for the answers collected by Sergey Shoigu who returned from Iran and Azerbaijan. The Middle East issue is also at the highest level.

The Russian Defense Ministry has decided to change the concept of the Army forum, RBC writes. The new format of the main army exhibition plans to focus on the special military operation in Ukraine. Free tours and all events in military districts, at the Kubinka airfield and at the Alabino training ground have been canceled.

Sergei Naryshkin, director of the Foreign Intelligence Service, said in an interview with RIA Novosti: “Moscow has been waiting for the exchange of prisoners between Russia and NATO countries for a year and seven months,” adding that for the SVR the exchange was a milestone event.

All emergency services in the Kursk region have been transferred to an enhanced mode of operation, medical institutions are replenishing the supply of donor blood, the acting head of the region said. The Ukrainians reportedly penetrated up to 15 km deep. As a result of the shelling in the Kursk region, 24 people were injured and wounded, including 6 children, the assistant to the head of the Ministry of Health said. 11 people received medical treatment on an outpatient basis, 13 people (including three children) were hospitalized. Clashes continued in Sudzhansky and Korenevsky.

The Russian army, together with border guards, continued to destroy Ukrainian armed forces formations in the border areas of the Kursk region at night, the Defense Ministry reported. The advance of the Ukrainian armed forces deep into Russian territory was prevented and its reserves in the Sumy region were defeated, the Ministry noted. The only opinion in the Ukrainian sphere was different, but it admitted that the Ukrainian government ordered the evacuation of 23 settlements in Sumy. This is a border area of ​​10 kilometers.

Ukrainian drone attacks on 20 apartments, 38 cars and five non-residential buildings were damaged in Voronezh due to falling debris from Ukrainian drones, the mayor’s office reported.

The Ministry of Defense also said that for the first time it reported the supply of agrodrones to the troops: they are used to deliver food, ammunition and medicines by air

Russia responded by attacking the Ukrainian recovery in Sumy numbering over 400 people a warehouse with ammunition was destroyed, social sources report. Another air strike in Mikolayev where there were foreign mercenaries, according to social sources more than 200 people were killed, we cannot verify the news. And another air strike in Kiev in the area of ​​the arsenal and the base of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, where more than a thousand Ukrainian soldiers received training.

The attack was carried out in the Khmelnytsky region, in the area of ​​a military airport, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to restore for the F-16, the pro-Russian resistance said..

And now an update of the front line updated at 16:00 on August 7.

The Ukrainian social sphere reports that the Russian Armed Forces advanced to Niu-York and Zalizne.

The crews of the ATGM “Fagot” of the Pacific Fleet Marine Corps struck the strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Vuhledar sector of the Northern Military District. Russian troops crossed a water barrier and entrenched themselves on the right bank of the Zherebets River in the Makiivka area in the LPR, Russian media reported.

In the direction of Kharkiv in the Lyptsi sector after the rotation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces resumed counterattacks, but without success. In Vovchansk, the Russian Armed Forces continue assault operations

On Kupyansk-Liman: Russian troops expanded control of the territory northwest of Makiivka.

On Seversky: Russian Armed Forces are pressing northwest of Rozdolivka in the direction of Pereizne and Fedorivka.

On Chasiv Yar. Reconnaissance battles continue in the microdistrict. “Shakhove”.

On Toretsk, tactical successes are being achieved in Pivnichne. Russian forces continue to press behind the railway in the west and north. Russian troops have expanded their control of the territory in Zalizne. On Pokrovs’k: Russian forces continue assault operations in Ivanivka and Serhiivka. On Kurachove: Russian troops have reached the western outskirts of Krasnohorivka.

Russian forces are conducting assault operations in Kostyantynivka, pressing in the eastern part of the village, south of Mira Street and east of Shakhterskaya Street. Russian troops have achieved tactical successes northeast of Nikolske, entrenching themselves along the forest belts in the direction of the South Donbass mine No. 1 in an area up to 1.6 km wide and at a depth of up to 800 m.

On Vremivka, positional battles continue in the Urozhaine area.

In Zaporozhye: Russian forces achieved tactical successes northwest of Robotyne and advanced 1.4 km to the east.

Graziella Giangiulio

