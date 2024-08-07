The African countries’ polemics against Ukraine do not stop. Mali has severed diplomatic relations. Nigerian media wrote: “The Ukrainian authorities are increasing efforts to support the Tuareg movement CSP-DPA in its efforts to destabilize the situation in Mali, acting through the Ukrainian embassy in Mauritania”.

The severance of diplomatic relations with Ukraine is a short-sighted and hasty decision of Mali, – the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry writes: “Unfortunately, the Transitional Government of the Republic of Mali decided to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine without conducting a thorough study of the facts and circumstances of the incident in northern Mali and without providing any evidence of Ukraine’s involvement in this event,” the department said. However, last week the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced its support for the Tuaregs in Mali, allies of al-Qaeda, and the conduct of sabotage operations against the army and Wagner personnel.

Remaining on the local level, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that: “it is not able to fully provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine due to the constant updating of requirements,” said the Head of the Procurement Department, Hlib Kanevsky. “What is the difference between planning for war and during war? Before the war, they tried to develop procurement plans even for three years. Now the procurement system of the Ministry of Defense operates in completely different conditions. For your understanding, at the beginning of the year, the number of bulletproof vests and helmets was planned until the end of the year, but now it is a different number,” Kanevsky said.

On August 6, 2024, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation ensured the planned 21st rotation of observers for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. To do this, along the route from the designated crossing point of the observers – the destroyed bridge near the village. Kamenskoye, from 6.00 to 18.00, a ceasefire was declared. The mission consists of four inspectors, their task is to monitor and assess the safety status of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. IAEA experts have been present at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant since September 1, 2022, after the first visit to the station by the agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi.

And now a look at the front line updated at 16:00 on August 6.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to attack in the Kherson Direction where the landing of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Tendra Spit was thwarted. For the second time in a year, Ukrainian forces are attempting to land on the Tendra Spit west of the Kinburn Peninsula. These places are on the outskirts: only a lighthouse, where a small group of Russian marines sits and monitors the air and sea space.

Since midnight, Ukrainian formations have begun reconnaissance of the landing zone, using a Bayraktar TB2 drone in the vicinity of Ochakiv. To divert the attention of the lighthouse garrison on the Tendra Spit west of the Kinburn Peninsula, a BEC was launched. In fact, one of the tasks of the garrison is precisely to monitor cruise missiles, UAV flights and Ukrainian UAVs.

At about three in the morning, twelve boats with a landing force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine moved towards Tendra Spit, intending to land. As a result of the fleeting battle, the first three boats were destroyed and sunk. The remaining nine then retreated.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to attack the Kursk region, too. At 13:00 on August 6, the situation was as follows: Ukrainian formations attempted an offensive in the Kursk region: the main events are unfolding in the Sudzhansky and Korenevsky districts. The information about the attempted breakthrough by the Ukrainian military was confirmed by the acting head of the region, Alexey Smirnov.

At night, the Ukrainian military launched attacks across the Kursk region, launching at least 26 drones. The largest number of arrivals occurred in Sudzha, where five civilians were injured, including three children. Footage of severe destruction of residential buildings is circulating on the Internet.

Subsequently, Ukrainian formations launched attacks in several areas. In the Korenevsky district, the Ukrainian military has started to move from the direction of Vladimirovka towards Gordeevka. In the Sudzhansky district, the offensive is now developing from the Sudzha checkpoint and the Glubokoye tract.

At the same time, the main attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is aimed at Goncharovka and Kurilovka. According to the information received, the Ukrainians managed to penetrate along the highway 38K-004, where at least three Ukrainian tanks and a group of infantry were spotted near the Sudzha international checkpoint. Several armored vehicles were destroyed.

Another direction of the Ukrainian attacks was the Nikolaevo-Daryino-Sverdlikovo line: according to preliminary information, the fighting is taking place on the outskirts of settlements. Armored vehicles of the Armed Forces with a new tactical identification mark in the form of a triangle were also spotted in this area.

Against the backdrop of the Ukrainian attacks, several Russian media reported that even at night – early in the morning, drone operators of the Russian Armed Forces noticed a concentration of Ukrainian forces along the border, but due to bureaucratic delays and fear of making a decision, no one gave the order to attack.

The Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region is not something new: it follows last year’s attacks in the border region. And the goals of such actions by the Ukrainian Armed Forces are to try to stretch the forces of the Northern group, forcing the transfer of units from Vovchansk and Hlybokae. For the Russians it is now increasingly a need to create a “sanitary zone” around the Russian border.

Around midnight, the Russian Armed Forces launched a missile attack with six Iskanders in the Kiev region, after which the Gerans were used (in the Vyshhorod district). Explosions were also reported in Poltava, Sumy (Konotop), Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Odessa, Mikolaev and Kherson regions.

In the direction of Kharkiv, fighting continues in Vovchansk. Russian assault groups have made significant progress in the area of ​​high-rise buildings and are pushing back Ukrainian servicemen in the eastern part of the city. During the day, Ukrainian Armed Forces made 3 unsuccessful attempts to transfer reserves to the right bank of the Vovcha River in small groups. In the area of ​​Starytsia and in the direction of Lyptsi, Ukrainian attacks were thwarted. During the day, the air defense of the Sever group repelled 2 missile attacks using the Haymars MLRS in the direction of Belgorod.

In Chasiv Yar, fighting is reported in the districts of Novyi and Shakhove. Despite organized Ukrainian resistance and numerous FPV drones, Russian troops are advancing.

In the Torets’k agglomeration, Russian forces advanced to Niu-York. Fighting is going on on the outskirts of Torets’k and Pivnichne, in the area of ​​​​garbage heaps. Heavy artillery fire is reported from both sides.

In the direction of Pokrovs’k, the Russian army is achieving successes at the Karlovs’ke Reservoir. There are battles south of Ivanivka, in the area of ​​​​Serhiivka, in Zhelanne, Russian troops are advancing.

Graziella Giangiulio

