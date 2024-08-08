ISRAELHAMASWAR. Sinwar leads Hamas, preparations for Haniyeh’s retaliation almost ready. Attacks in southern Lebanon and northern Israel

“The Pentagon is prepared to deploy forces in the Middle East to respond to threats to the security of the United States and its partners,” the Pentagon said. According to the Wall Street Journal: The Pentagon has deployed F/A-18E/F fighters from the aircraft carrier CVN 71 Theodore Roosevelt to one of its bases in the region in preparation for intercepting a planned attack by Iran. Six US Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter jets have arrived at Lakenheath Air Base for further deployment in the Middle East region.

The WSJ also reported that Israel told the US that it was responsible for the killing of Ismail Haniyeh shortly after the assassination, although it has not accepted actual responsibility. The White House reacted with surprise and outrage, considering it a blow to their months-long efforts to negotiate a ceasefire and the release of the kidnapped men. Just when Washington thought it was on the brink of progress

A poll finds that 55 percent of Americans now oppose sending American troops to defend Israel if it is attacked by its neighbors. Only 41 percent support such actions. This is the lowest level of support since the poll began in 2010.

Canada has begun evacuating its diplomatic staff from Israel, according to Yedioth Ahronoth. Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel Yevgeny Korniychuk said: “The democratic world must stop the aggression of the axis of evil led by Iran and Russia. At the beginning, Iran generously provided Russia with its drones for ruthless attacks on civilians, and today Russia is handing over its weapons and helping Iran prepare for war with Israel.”

Iran has issued NOTAMs for August 7 and 8, for military exercises and ballistic missile launches. Israel has turned underground parking lots into emergency hospitals. Kuwait’s Cabinet discusses all possible options in the military and security field.

Meanwhile, via socialsfera, we learn that part of a cargo was delivered from Syria to Beirut on board an Il-76T transport plane, which has already returned to Syria. Forces loyal to Assad are occupying the area where US bases are located, while in Iraq the Resistance has already attacked the US base Ain Al Assad. The United States reported that it intercepted a drone and two Houthi missiles on August 7.

Despite international advice to seek an agreement and avoid an escalation in the region, the words of Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich work in the opposite direction: “Israel should not react to Nasrallah, Israel should destroy Nasrallah”

Public religious programs in the Israeli city of Safed have been canceled due to possible attacks by Iran and its allies. Kann suggests that Hezbollah will likely strike before Iran, followed by an Iranian attack and perhaps a joint attack with all members of the Axis of Resistance. The same station reports that there is a noticeable decline in relations between Israel and Norway. Israel decides to suspend the deposit of Palestinian Authority compensation funds in Norway and tries to convince Switzerland to take over as guardian of its trust.

According to Politico: Israel is running out of ammunition to repel an expected major attack by Iran and Hezbollah, and it is unclear whether its Arab neighbors will help it, as they did last April.

Netanyahu said in a statement: “I know that the citizens of Israel are on guard and I ask you one thing: remain calm.”

The IDF reports that there was a very low turnout of ultra-Orthodox at the military registration and enlistment office. In the last two days of the reception and sorting process, 48 ​​conscripts from the ultra-Orthodox contingent arrived, out of approximately 900 conscripts, or only about 5%. The IDF stated: “The IDF is a people’s army that recruits its ranks according to the law. The appeal to the ultra-Orthodox is an operational necessity and a national mission.”

Channel 12 reports that the IDF is beginning preparations for a large wave of preemptive strikes against targets belonging to Hezbollah and the Axis of Resistance forces in Lebanon. In this regard, it is learned that Brigadier General Yehuda Wah, until recently commander of the officer school, has taken command of the 252nd Reserve Division, which is currently fighting in the Netzer Corridor in the center of the Gaza Strip.

He will replace Brigadier General Moran Omar, who will soon take command of the largest regular division and the IDF’s 36th Division, which is fighting on the northern border. A reserve officer for the Israeli website Srugim reports: “More than half of Hamas’ brigades in the Gaza Strip are still qualified to work effectively.”

Hamas unanimously chose Yahya Al-Sanwar to replace Haniyeh as head of the Politburo, so the war continues. According to the Turkish daily Takvim, MIT intelligence foiled two assassination attempts on Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul and Qatar. Hamas Politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh died in his sleep and was buried by the collapse of the walls, an eyewitness, the movement’s representative in Iran, Khaled al-Qaddumi, told RIA Novosti.

President Mahmoud Abbas in an interview with RIA Novosti said: “Consultations on the creation of a government of national unity in Palestine will begin after the end of the war in the Gaza Strip and if the Hamas movement accepts the terms of reconciliation.” He also said: “Palestine is ready for final status negotiations with Israel within the framework of the peace conference.”

On August 7, numerous statements congratulating Yahya Al-Sanwar on his appointment were made: the deputy secretary general of the Popular Front, Jamil Mezher, wrote in a press release: “Dear brother/Abu Ibrahim: your election was unanimous, in light of these fateful and delicate circumstances in the history of our people; The ongoing Zionist war of annihilation in the Gaza Strip, and your presence on the ground and at the forefront of the battle to confront the aggression, are an affirmation of the strength, cohesion and vitality of the Hamas movement” […] The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine is very confident that you will be qualified for this great responsibility thanks to your political acumen and your rich experience of struggle, and as the architect of the epic of the “Al-Aqsa Flood”.

The Political Bureau of Ansar Allah: “We express our sincere congratulations to the leader Mujahid Yahya Sinwar for his selection as head of the Political Bureau of the Hamas movement”. “The ability of Hamas, at this delicate moment in history and in record time, to fill the great void constitutes a severe blow to the enemy Israel.” “We renew the support of our Yemeni people in support of Palestine as a people, a cause and a resistance”.

Iraqi Al-Nujaba Movement: “We congratulate the Mujahideen brothers of the Hamas movement and the axis of the Islamic resistance for choosing Mujahid Yahya Al-Sinwar as the head of the political bureau of the movement.” “We will continue our unlimited support, support and cooperation with the men of the resistance in Gaza.”

Al Arabiya reports that Iran and Hezbollah have postponed their attack on Israel until Thursday or Friday. Hezbollah’s current attacks on Israel are not the answer. In general, we are waiting for what the Iranians and the Axis of the Resistance.

And now a look at the situation between Israel – Hamas – Hezbollah updated at 16:00 on August 7.

The Israeli Home Front Command has asked residents of the Galilee and Golan Heights to remain near shelters until further notice. Israeli media outlets report that the Israel Defense Forces have begun setting up checkpoints and checkpoints along roads leading to the Golan Heights.

On August 5, the IAF struck a military facility where Hezbollah men were operating in the Yaroun area, as well as Hezbollah infrastructure sites in the Kfarkela area in southern Lebanon.

Israeli shelling continued on August 7: one person was killed and four others were injured in an Israeli raid in the town of Joya; three raids targeted homes in Aitaroun, southern Lebanon. Israeli artillery shelling targeted Wadi Hamoul.

According to Lebanese sources: “Israeli aircraft target a house in the city of Halta, in southern Lebanon”, finally more Israeli artillery at work against the town square of Muhaibib and the houses nearby.

Hezbollah also continued its launches from southern Lebanon towards Israel: Double rocket attack against Kiryat Shmona. Interceptions of the Iron Dome reported.

Other claims of responsibility by Hezbollah report: “Attack against Israeli soldiers near the Zar’it barracks. Israeli soldiers targeted near the Karantina hill. The air defense headquarters in the Kila barracks was targeted with dozens of Katyusha rockets. Four rockets were launched from Lebanon towards Shtoula in Western Galilee.

Clashes also continue in the Gaza Strip. Near the Wadi Gaza bridge, north of the camp Nuseirat area clashes; “Al-Qassam Brigades” blew up another Namer infantry fighting vehicle with a mine.

The IDF struck a Hamas and Islamic Jihad weapons manufacturing facility embedded in the Deir al-Balah humanitarian area hit by the IAF. According to the statement thanks to IDF and ISA information destroyed “The Hamas terrorist organization continues to systematically abuse civilian and humanitarian infrastructure, including the designated humanitarian area, for its military activities.” “Furthermore, IDF troops are continuing precise and intelligence-based operational activity in the Rafah area. Throughout the day, troops dismantled Hamas infrastructure sites and eliminated several Hamas men operating in the area against IDF troops.”

“Additionally, IDF troops continue operational activity in the central Gaza Strip and eliminated several terrorists in cooperation with the IAF and in close quarters clashes. Throughout the day, the IAF struck dozens of terrorist targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including a facility from which IDF troops and military facilities were fired upon.”

Two Palestinians killed in an Israeli artillery strike east of Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza Strip. An airstrike near Al-Shafi’i Mosque in Khan Yunis camp.

Israeli raid on Bani Amer archaeological site in Daraj neighborhood, east of Gaza City. The house of the “Iki” family near Ramla school in Al-Daraj neighborhood, central Gaza City was hit City.

Dead and injured in Israeli bombing of a house belonging to the Al-Salibi family near the Al-Shafi’i mosque, west of the city of Khan Yunis.

Al-Quds Brigades: “We have taken control of an Israeli drone while it was carrying out intelligence missions in the skies of the city of Khan Yunis.” An airstrike was recorded in the town of Abasan Al Kabira, east of the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

