UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Accident over the skies of Belgorod. 65 Ukrainian prisoners killed along with 9 Russian crew members. It’s yellow on responsibility

Due to lack of funds, the United States cannot help Ukraine with the repair of already supplied weapons. This was stated by the representative of the US Department of Defense, Patrick Ryder. “Furthermore, without additional funding, we cannot provide systems and equipment to meet medium- and long-term needs and help them maintain the systems we have previously provided,” Ryder said.

In any case, Ukraine will receive the first F-16 fighter jets this year, US Deputy Defense Secretary Celeste Ann Wallander said. “We are working as a coalition on the F-16 program and are committed to achieving initial operational readiness for Ukraine with its F-16 program in 2024,” he said. According to Wallander, the program includes training of pilots, technicians, aircraft, as well as spare parts and ammunition. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin returns to work after taking part in a video conference on Ukraine for the first time since his hospitalization.

In Great Britain the population continues to prepare for war with Russia. British General Sir Patrick Sanders declared on live television that “if we go to war with Russia, we may find that our young men may have to be conscripted.”

Of a different opinion is Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico who arrived in Uzhgorod for negotiations with his Ukrainian counterpart Denis Shmygal, during which he intends to announce the cessation of military assistance. According to the Slovak Prime Minister, Bratislava is ready to use the right of veto in the North Atlantic Alliance, as Ukraine’s possible entry into the bloc risks becoming “the foundation of a third world war”. Fico also stressed that if we talk about plans for Ukraine’s accession to the EU, Kiev “must meet the conditions” imposed on all candidate countries.

From the social sphere emerge images of North Korean-made 122 mm projectiles being used for life-affirming slogans in the Northern Military District in the languages of the peoples of the world. While the Russian Federation rejects the United States’ accusations of using Iranian drones in Ukraine saying that “they are a lie”, source Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Kremlin spokesman Dmtrj Peskov stated at a press conference that “Zelensky’s territorial claims towards Russia are not stupidity, but an attempt to mask the problems of the Kiev regime.” “Zelensky wants to be like Putin, whom all the people support, but it doesn’t work,” added Peskov. Among the spokesperson’s lofty statements: “The Kremlin insists that it has reliable information on the presence of French mercenaries in Ukraine; called on French authorities to take care of their citizens amid information about French mercenaries in Ukraine”; “Russia is determined to expand interaction with African countries”; “The approval of Sweden’s application for NATO membership is a sovereign decision of Turkey.”

Surely the day of January 24th in the special operation areas will be remembered as the day of the shooting down of an Il-76 in the skies of Belgorod, at 11.00, Moscow time. We will learn that the plane was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners ready for exchange in Kharchiv and the Russian military crew, six people and three companions. In the morning it was learned from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense that an exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine was being prepared. “But I can say that the exchange scheduled for today has not yet taken place,” said GUR representative Andrei Yusov. All passengers on the flight died. Before crashing, the pilot reported that the plane had been hit by missiles.

Russia has cried foul by talking about war crimes and blaming Ukraine for the shooting. While Ukraine, in an initial message from the General Staff, takes responsibility for the shooting down of the plane. In a second message, the army does not know who shot down the plane. Finally, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense: the department is “still clarifying the information” and finally states that the shooting down was the work of the Russians. The Ukrainians were informed about the plane’s route and the vehicle had carried out similar operations on another occasion. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the missiles that shot down the plane came from the Patriot defense system from the Liptsy area of Kharchiv. The radar equipment of the Russian aerospace forces observed the launch of two Ukrainian missiles, writes the Ministry, and the alarm was raised then there was talk of a shoot-down of a drone then the plane crashed. according to the social network, this would not be the first time that an incident of this kind has occurred, which will lead Russia to say that it is necessary to create a buffer zone in the area.

According to reports from the Russian Ministry of Defense, however, the launch of the missiles that hit the plane was carried out from the village of Liptsy, in the Kharkov region, which is located just 100 kilometers from the plane’s impact site. According to the department, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired two missiles at the plane. Most likely this is a tragic incident that confirms the existence of a serious conflict in the ranks of the country’s security, in particular between Zelenski and Zaluzhny. One post reads: “The power steering is Budanov. Air defense – Zaluzhny”. This incident would lead to Zelensky’s long-desired resignation. According to Telegram channels close to Budanov, the Patriot launches are decided directly by the military technicians who manage the British defense systems and therefore there may have been a lack of communication between the army and the air force.

And now a look at the front line updated at 5pm on January 24th.

Two people died in Donetsk during shelling by Ukrainian armed forces. The Ukrainian army fired five missiles in the Kuibyshev region, operational services in the region said.

Bachmut Directorate (Artemovsk). The battle for Bohdanivka continues. The Russians attacked from the direction of Bachmut and from the northwest of Kleshchiivka

Donetsk direction. In the Avdiivska sector there were imminent battles in the Stepovoe area. The Russian army advances towards the south-eastern outskirts of Avdiivka. The assault on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in Pervomajs’kyj , Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka continues.

In the direction of Avdiïvka, the armed forces stopped the advance of Russian troops in the southwest of Kam’yanka and in the southern part of Avdiïvka. According to reports from the field, active hostilities continue in the area of the Tsarskaya Okhota complex and in the eastern part of Sportivnaya and Sobornaya streets. Russian troops are bringing additional forces and preparing to increase the pressure. There are no changes in Stepove.

Zaporozhzhie Directorate. In the Orechiv sector the Russian army attacks west of Rabotino. On the Vremevsky ledge, Russian fighters advanced to the Urozhaine area.

In the Kup”jans’k -Liman direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled attacks by Russian troops east of Ivano-Dar’ivka, in the Krokhmal’ne area and in the direction of Berestove.

The soldiers of the Dnieper troop group are clearing Ukrainian positions in the direction of Kherson. One post reads: “The leaflets contain feedback instructions for Ukrainian military personnel on what and how to do to stay alive.”

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/