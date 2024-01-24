ISRAELHAMASWAR. Khan Yunis: war zone. Houthis prepare for new attacks

January 23, the 109th day of the start of the Israeli operation in Gaza, was the day on which the Palestinian authorities reported that 195 Palestinians had been killed in the Strip in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the war, according to their data, 25,490 people have been killed and about 63,300 injured.

Israel mourns 24 soldiers killed in attacks during the capture of Khan Yunis and at least 30 wounded. A context in which Hamas has refused the two-month ceasefire and therefore the families’ hope that those kidnapped in the hands of Hamas and the Islamic Resistance will return home is dwindling.

400,000 people risk dying at any moment in the northern Gaza Strip. Following the interruption of basic nutrition, there is a lack of water and still no medicines.

The Al Arabiya channel reports a message from Hamas: “Negotiations on prisoners have not stopped, but they have not reached the level of reaching an agreement. There is no retreat, no surrender, and we will fight even if there is no one left among us. Continuing the resistance is the choice of the people of Gaza.”

Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy told the press that “Efforts are underway to release the hostages held in Gaza.”

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that the foreign ministers of EU member states have approved the creation of a military mission to protect merchant ships in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks. NATO is strengthening its anti-mine force ahead of the operation against the Houthis. The German M1064 Grömitz class 332 mine-disposal vessel with mine-protection devices on board entered the Mediterranean Sea

In Iran, a mass transfer ceremony of UAVs and stray munitions to Iranian security forces took place on January 23, and this could mean that the same weapons could reach the Houthis.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, in a meeting with his European counterparts, said: “We proposed the idea of an artificial island as an alternative homeland for the Palestinians.” Hamas in response said the minister has problems.” psychological”. However, the words written by the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation are worrying: “An Israeli security delegation led by the director general of the Ministry of Defense arrived in Washington on January 22. The visit of the security delegation to Washington aims to strengthen the purchase of combat weapons in Gaza and the possible war in Lebanon”. On January 23, the Political and Security Council of Ministers is now holding an extraordinary meeting with the participation of the heads of the northern authorities in one of the northern settlements.

Yesterday there was an incident in Tel Aviv: stabbing inside a supermarket in Holon.

According to CNN, Mossad director David Barnea, during his meeting in Warsaw in December with the head of the CIA and the prime minister of Qatar, proposed expelling the Hamas leadership from the Gaza Strip as part of a broad plan of a ceasefire. The issue was raised again in a subsequent meeting in Doha between the CIA chief and the Qatari prime minister, and the Qatari official made it clear that “this plan will not work” because Hamas leaders do not believe Israel will stop the fighting in Gaza.

On January 22, a joint official statement from the United States, United Kingdom, Bahrain, Australia, Canada and the Netherlands read that “Eight Houthi targets attacked in Yemen, focusing on underground, missile and air control systems.” Between 2015 and 2020, the Al-Dailami air base, also bombed on the night of January 23, adjacent to Sanaa international airport, was subjected to over 200 air attacks, it is therefore assumed that there are no particular weapons on the site or launch pads for rockets or missiles. According to the Houthis there were 18 attacks against Yemen: “12 raids against Amanat Al-Asimah and in the Governorate of Sana’a; Three raids in Hodeidah Governorate; Two raids in Taiz Governorate; A raid in the governorate of Al-Bayda”. The Houthis have promised to take revenge, between 00:28 and 16:00 on January 23, an attack on an American ship was reported, and an accident one km from Yemen. On January 22, the tanker Ocean Jazz was hit.

And now a look at the front line updated at 4pm on January 23.

Clashes between northern Israel and southern Lebanon. Renewed Israeli incursions in the city of Aitaroun, in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah responded with a missile attack that targeted the Meron air base. Attack confirmed also from the IDF.

In northern Gaza the Al-Qassam clash with Israeli vehicles and forces in the eastern regions of Jabalia Al-Balad. .

In southern Gaza, an attack on the Khan Yunis camp has been underway since 5pm on January 22nd. Clashes in the west, east and southern parts of Khan Yunis continued throughout the day on January 23. Israeli tanks have arrived at the industrial center of Khan Yunis. Starting at 3:00 pm the fighting began in the streets of Khan Yunis, or Hamas posts spoke of: war zone.

Graziella Giangiulio

