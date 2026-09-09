ISRAELIRANWAR. Yemen’s Saudi-backed counteroffensive has begun in Aden: we will retake Sana’a. Houthis attack Saudi and Iranian oil facilities. Hormuz: oil prices rise.

Great Britain, France, Canada, Spain, Ireland, Poland, Iceland, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Portugal, and Denmark plan to limit trade with Israeli settlements in the West Bank. This has raised the spirits of Ministers Ben Gvir and Smotrich.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir: “It is time for the State of Israel to publicly recognize that the Malvinas Islands are occupied Argentine territory, which the British are violently seizing from the Argentine people. The British are not content to simply occupy the territory; they are also drilling for oil there and stealing money from the Argentine people. I call on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to recognize Argentina’s sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands and impose sanctions on Great Britain as long as the occupation continues.”

His words were echoed by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich: “Expel the British ambassador tonight! We will not be a doormat trampled on by an anti-Semitic government, in a country conquered by radical Islam, which seeks to save itself from economic and social decline by attacking Jews and the State of Israel. The British Mandate in Israel is over.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to i24 about October 7: “Could October 7 have been avoided? Because if [the warning] had reached me, I would have acted immediately. We would have acted immediately. I would have woken up all the Israel Defense Forces, alerted the communities, the local security teams, and ordered the Air Force to target anyone who tried to cross the fence. Maybe some would have managed to get through, but we would have eliminated them. I don’t believe they did it as part of a conspiracy or treason. It was simply a failure, a huge failure. I would have acted differently. Completely differently.” Recall that Israeli security forces’ recordings show that Netanyahu was warned early that morning but spoke to the General Staff only three hours after the initial phone call.

The United Arab Emirates: “We will not depend on the Strait of Hormuz and will create alternative routes.” This was stated by the UAE’s presidential advisor, Kurkash, who stated that the UAE will not depend on the Strait of Hormuz and is developing alternative routes for energy and cargo exports to reduce dependence on these vulnerable sea lanes amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.

The Secretary of Iran’s National Security Council: “In recent days, Washington has received a clear warning from Iran’s new missiles. The economic war will be countered by the establishment of a maritime blockade in the Persian Gulf, extending to the blockade area. The operational situation regarding US warships and bases has been completely reassessed.” And again, joking with reporters, the chairman of Iran’s National Security Committee, Mohsen Rezaei, asked Grok: “How many times has Trump claimed victory in the war with Iran to date?” Grok: 66 times.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 3:30 PM on September 8. According to the Financial Times, the US Navy secretly conducted a dangerous four-month operation to clear the Strait of Hormuz of Iranian mines, using Navy SEALs, drones, and sonar technology. According to a statement from the US Central Command (CENTCOM), since the resumption of the US naval blockade of ships entering and leaving Iranian ports, 94 vessels have been diverted, three have been immobilized to ensure compliance, and two have been inspected.

In Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have carried out 50 strikes in the south of the country in the last 24 hours.

Rocket launches against Saudi Arabia during the night. Targets hit by the Houthis: King Abdullah Airport, Jazan; Saudi Aramco storage facility, Jazan; Saudi Aramco refinery, Jazan; Saudi Aramco storage facility, Abha. According to the leading Arab social media: “This was the largest Yemeni attack against Saudi Arabia in recent years.” A Houthi military spokesman in Yemen announced an attack last night in Saudi Arabia. He reported that Saudi Aramco facilities in Abqa and Njaran, as well as Saudi Aramco facilities in Jizan and the Saudi Air Force base in Khamis Mushayt, were attacked with dozens of ballistic missiles and drones.

Counter-attack has begun in Yemen. An offensive by militias loyal to the internationally recognized government of Aden in the al-Jawf region of northern Yemen. Deputy Defense Minister General Samir Al-Sabri stated: “The decision has been made to liberate Sana’a and definitively resolve the issue.” Clashes intensified on Monday in the provinces of Taiz, al-Bayda, and al-Jawf, considered the main gateway to the capital. Government forces, supported by Saudi Arabia, claimed to have carried out missile and drone strikes against Houthi positions and reported “intense clashes” with ground troops. The current situation is as follows:

Taiz: Several military targets in the city of Taiz and surrounding areas were hit by ballistic missiles, but the outcome is unknown. Clashes stopped in the Maqbanah axis after Saudi mercenaries managed to destroy two military vehicles and a bulldozer belonging to Ansarallah forces, causing casualties on both sides. Ansarullah forces launched a large-scale offensive in the Barah axis, aiming to advance on the 55th Infantry Brigade headquarters near the Maqbanah intersection. The Shamaitayn District Security Committee in Taiz announced a curfew from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM. Much of the Kadha-Birin-Taiz road remains under the control of Ansarullah forces. Saudi aircraft carried out airstrikes against Ansarullah positions in the Rabiei area, west of Taiz city. On September 8, renewed airstrikes targeted the Al-Waziyah district of Taiz.

Al-Hodeidah: Saudi mercenaries are conducting operations to secure the city of Hais, attacking areas such as Al-Gharfa, Al-Nafs, Al-Mahrouq, Al-Qalmah, and Al-Talili, and attempting to advance towards Al-Rabia and Beit Akish, on the edge of the Al-Jarahi district.

Al-Jawf: A group of Saudi mercenaries was hit by ballistic missiles, but the outcome of the attacks is unknown.

Saudi mercenaries have warned drivers not to use several roads in Marib and Al-Jawf, as they are preparing for bombing: Nahm Road – Al-Jawf Junction – Al-Hazm; Bajaha – Sirwah; Qaniyah – Mahliyah – Al-Jawba; Al-Batinah – Hazm Al-Jawf; Arba – Safyan – Hazm Al-Jawf

A Saudi airstrike hit the central prison of Hazm Al-Jawf. 16 bodies were recovered from the rubble of a prison in the city of Al-Hazm, which was hit by an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition.

Rocket launchers belonging to Saudi mercenaries are targeting the Al-Yatimah area in preparation for an operation.

The Houthis posted high-quality video online capturing the moment Yemeni forces opened fire on trucks carrying military equipment from Saudi Arabia to the Al-Wadiyeh camp, using locally produced ballistic missiles. Tribes loyal to the Ansarallah movement in Yemen have mobilized to repel the Saudi-backed mercenaries.

Iranian missiles fired toward the Strait of Hormuz. A Qatari LNG tanker continues its journey through the Iranian corridor, while a US-backed convoy is currently present in the southern corridor and may attempt to cross it. Meanwhile, a P-8A Poseidon aircraft took off from Isa Air Base in Bahrain. Iranian air defense systems detected and attacked a US MQ-1 drone over the Strait of Hormuz.

September 8 also saw the launch of anti-ship missiles from Iran’s southern coast toward the Strait of Hormuz. Iran is intensifying its attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, and Yemen has launched heavy attacks against Saudi energy infrastructure and continues to block the passage of Saudi oil tankers through Bab al-Mandab. If these actions continue, oil prices will rise.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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