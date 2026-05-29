ISRAELIRANWAR. Trump’s response awaited, but the draft doesn’t match. Lebanon: 20 killed in IOF airstrikes. IDF attempt to kill Hezbollah leader fails.

The White House told Al Jazeera that Donald Trump will only sign an agreement that “serves the interests of the American people and absolutely guarantees that Iran does not possess nuclear weapons.” Trump said negotiations are progressing well and has clearly outlined his red lines.

US diplomats say the timing and location for the signing of the planned Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) remain unclear, despite reports that most of the terms were largely agreed upon over the weekend, according to CNN. The ceasefire framework, now in its eighth week, is reportedly under renewed pressure, with flashpoints emerging around the Strait of Hormuz. Economic and regional stakeholders are pushing for the agreement’s rapid formalization to stabilize the situation and address unresolved issues through diplomatic channels. However, analysts note that even a “definitive” MOU would likely be limited in scope and might not provide a clear political victory narrative for Washington.

Trump reiterated his desire for Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and other countries to join the Abraham Accords. He stated, “They have an obligation to do this for us.” President Trump forgot that the UAE is already a party to the Abraham Accords.

Trump also stated: “I don’t like the idea of ​​China or Russia storing Iran’s enriched uranium. There will be no agreement between Oman and Iran on control of the Straits: they will be open to all. Washington will not ease sanctions against Iran in exchange for the transfer of highly enriched uranium.”

“The U.S. military stands ready to resume military operations against Iran if negotiations fail,” Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth said.

The latest draft agreement proposed by the United States to Iran, according to a U.S. official for Axios: “The agreement will last 60 days and obligates Iran to cease threatening the Strait of Hormuz. The agreement requires Iran to remove all weapons lines from the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days. The agreement includes an Iranian commitment not to seek to acquire a nuclear weapon.”

The US Treasury Secretary: “Today we imposed sanctions on Iran’s Persian Gulf Straits Authority. We are warning companies and countries not to pay transit fees to the Authority or disguise them as aid. Our naval blockade has reduced Iran’s seaborne oil exports to their lowest level ever.”

Closing its data collection, Axios states, citing two sources: “Iranian and US negotiators have reached an agreement and are awaiting Trump’s approval.”

The elections in Israel are on the brink of internal division. According to Hebrew-language experts, the upcoming elections scheduled for October 2026 are shaping up to be the most contentious ever. Regarding relations with Iran, Channel 14 stated, “an attack on Iran is ruled out at this stage.” After a long period in which an attack seemed imminent, including Donald Trump’s own revelation of a planned attack last week, Israel has now received a clear message to that effect. The official suggested that the upcoming FIFA World Cup and the celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the United States’ independence were significant factors in the decision, while also noting that the situation could change in the future.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated during the recent Security Cabinet meeting that Israel currently faces a complex situation with the United States regarding potential attacks in Dahieh, south of Beirut. He also reiterated Israel’s commitment to “defend itself” by any means necessary, adding, “No one will stop us.” The attack, however, was carried out on May 28, with the aim of killing the head of the Rocket Forces and the head of Hezbollah. Both attacks failed.

For Maariv, Ben Caspit: “The Israeli military admitted, in closed-door talks, that its preparedness and response to the drone threat were not up to the required level. It said, ‘The response we have implemented is not satisfactory.’ On the one hand, this is understandable. The military was preparing for a war against Iran’s nuclear program, with one-ton ballistic missiles, 170,000 Hezbollah missiles and precision missiles, and tens of thousands of Radwan fighter jets, and we didn’t even deploy to Gaza. So, these flying objects have escaped our control and are now threatening us. Our fighters are being killed and wounded. Much of what they do in Lebanon is evade the drones. Someone must decide whether it’s worth it; whether the benefits of remaining in southern Lebanon outweigh the damage and loss of life. I’m glad I’m not that person.”

The Lebanese army announced the death of Saleh Muhammad Souni, a soldier killed yesterday in an Israeli air strike against his post near the Qaraoun Dam in eastern Lebanon.

Iran has clarified that yesterday’s clash with American forces in the Strait of Hormuz, which resulted in the loss of several Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) patrol boats and fighters, will not derail negotiations with the United States, as Tehran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, remained in Qatar for talks throughout Tuesday.

Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence issued a statement saying that, following what it called a military defeat, the United States, led by Israel with the cooperation of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Arab countries, is escalating its hybrid war against Iran through economic pressure, social provocations, and ethnic and religious divisions. assassinations, sabotage, cyberattacks, weapons smuggling, and hostile media operations. The ministry noted that despite the deaths of senior officers and commanders, Iran remained stable. It warned that any disturbances, espionage, contact with terrorist media, or separatist activity will be “firmly pursued.”

Iranian state media reported the unofficial initial draft framework for a memorandum of understanding with the United States, outlining the following key points: “U.S. military forces will withdraw from Iran’s vicinity and lift the naval blockade; Iran has committed to restoring commercial and transit vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels within a month, although military vessels are not included in the draft; the management and routing of vessel traffic through the strait will be jointly managed by Iran and Oman; and if a final agreement is reached within 60 days, the agreement will be enshrined in a binding UN Security Council resolution.” The framework of the Islamabad memorandum has not yet been finalized, with Iran declaring that it will not take any action without “tangible verification.” Ebrahim Azizi, Chairman of the Iranian Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, also clarified: “Iran will not back down on its red lines.” Ali Bagheri Kani, Deputy Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, stated that Iran and Oman are holding joint consultations on a new mechanism to regulate and manage ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Fars News, the removal of debris, repairs, and reconstruction of all damaged petrochemical units were completed in just 50 days, and all facilities are now capable of producing at pre-war capacity. Ali Bagheri, Deputy Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, stated: “America and the Zionist entity are two common aggressors in the region.” “Only countries in the region have the right to self-determination and decision-making regarding their own security and future.”

And now a look at the ongoing military scenarios in the Middle East and Western Asia, updated at 4:00 PM on May 28. The Jerusalem Post reports that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the United States Central Command (Central Command) remain on high alert over the possibility that nuclear talks with Iran could fail and that Donald Trump could order military action. A source familiar with the matter confirmed that coordination between the two militaries is ongoing, including direct communication between the Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Eyal Zamir, and the Commander of Central Command (CENTCOM), Brad Cooper.

On May 27, a female IDF soldier was killed in Shomera Following the explosion of an explosive-laden drone near her at a military post in the settlement, a second Hezbollah explosive-laden drone reached the site and targeted the rescue team that had come to evacuate the deceased soldier, wounding seven other soldiers. To counter the threat of Hezbollah’s FPV drones, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has deployed over 254,000 square meters of anti-drone netting along the Israel’s northern border with Lebanon has been extended, with contracts already signed for an additional 280,000 square meters. Air defenses were activated in Kiryat Shmona, and rocket and drone fire was launched toward the Galilee without warning sirens being sounded on May 28. Hezbollah attacked northern Israel with at least two more drones by 2:00 PM on May 28.

Twenty people were killed in various areas of southern Lebanon following Israeli airstrikes on May 28 alone. The reported casualties include six in Nabi Sari, two in Maaroub, one in Harouf, two in Maarakeh, four in Tyre, three in Sidon, one in Kfar Roummane, and one in Zebdine. The evacuation notice for Tyre and surrounding areas affects approximately 60,000 civilians still present in the area.

Hezbollah launched a missile attack near the town of Adaisseh in Bint Jbeil late this afternoon, targeting IDF soldiers.

The person responsible for killing Major Itamar Sapir (reservist) last week was eliminated in a combined tank and air strike after being spotted entering a facility near the church from which the attack originated. Following the operation, Israeli forces launched a targeted operation in the area. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said further strikes targeted Hezbollah observation posts, weapons depots, and facilities presumably used for operational activities, according to an official statement.

On May 28, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for an attack on a Namira vehicle in the town of Al-Qantara with an Ababeel attack drone.

An Israeli drone strike hit a motorcycle in the town of Burj Qallawiyah, southern Lebanon.

On May 28, the IDF also attacked Beirut, aiming to kill a Hezbollah missile force commander, Ali Husseini, a missile officer with the Imam Hussein Brigade. Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance responded with attacks against a Merkava tank near the pond in the town of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah using an Ababeel attack drone. According to the Lebanese press, the resistance also set up ambushes that caught Israeli forces by surprise, given the events in Zoutr al-Sharqiyah. The clashes occurred at close range between resistance fighters, and there were also casualties among the IDF, who reportedly retreated under resistance attacks with missiles and attack drones.

The Israeli Air Force carried out another wave of airstrikes on the town of Nabatieh, in southern Lebanon.

The Ansar Allah Al-Awfiya movement in Iraq announced the assassination of its leader Zafar Al-Halafi following a sticky bomb explosion in the vehicle he was traveling in Maysan province, southern Iraq, and blamed the operation on the Americans. Furthermore, the commander of the 19th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces, supported by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was killed, presumably by a US airstrike.

In Kuwait, air defenses were under attack by hostile missiles and drones on the morning of the 28th. The Chief of the Army General Staff stated that the explosions heard were the result of air defense systems intercepting hostile attacks. Everyone is urged to comply with the security instructions issued by the relevant authorities. Iran wrote in a statement: “Following this morning’s attack by the invading US military on a point near Bandar Abbas Airport with aerial shells, the US air base, as the origin of the aggression, was targeted at 4:50 a.m. This response is a serious warning to the enemy that the aggression will not go unpunished, and if repeated, our response will be more decisive.”

An analysis of data available from the network of Automatic Identification System (AIS) receivers across the Middle East shows that a total of eight vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz in recent days on May 27: four vessels used the Iranian traffic route and four vessels followed the Omani coastal route established by the US-based Project Freedom. There may have been other vessels that passed through the strait without their AIS transponders activated.

An Iranian military source reported on Iranian television that four ships attempted to cross the Strait of Hormuz and enter the Gulf today without coordinating with Iranian security forces. The Iranian military source added that the ships ignored the warning, so fire was opened on them, forcing them to turn back.

The Revolutionary Guards released footage of the attack on the U.S. base in Kuwait, from where the attack on Iran began at dawn today. The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council: We condemn in the strongest terms Iran’s continuation of its perfidious attacks against the State of Kuwait.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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