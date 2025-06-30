ISRAELIRANWAR. The Israel-Iran War in Numbers

A few days after the date of the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, the official data on the human and material damage suffered by Israel and Iran have arrived. The latest death toll in Iran due to Israeli attacks is: 627 dead and 4,870 injured. Tehran is the city with the highest number of injured and dead, followed by Kermanshah. Khorestan, Lorestan, Isfahan, Markazi, East Azerbaijan, Hamedan, Zanjan and Gilan rank from 3rd to 10th. 86.1% of the dead died as a result of the impacts and only 13.9% died in hospital.

As for Israel: 29 are the dead while 3,491 were injured. (28 civilians and one IDF soldier). The number of settlers left homeless: 11,000. The number of claims: 38,700. The number of times the air raid sirens sounded due to Iranian ballistic missiles from June 13 to June 24, 2025: 19,434 times. 41.3% in the north – 44.3% in the center – 14.3% in the south. The number of times the air raid sirens sounded due to Iranian drones from June 13, 2025 to June 24, 2025: The air raid sirens sounded 609 times. 78% in the north – 8% in the center – 14% in the south

According to an infographic by accounts close to Iran: “of Iranian attacks on “Israeli” assets during the 12-day war. The following were hit: “Al-Jalil base; military base in the north; Haifa port; Haifa power plant; Haifa oil refinery; Tel Nof Air Base; Mossad Headquarters; Kiryah Base, Military Command Headquarters; Kiryat Gat Industrial City, a technology and chip manufacturing hub; Israel Ministry of Defense Control and Monitoring Center; Rafael Company, a defense systems supplier; Hadar Power Plant, one of Israel’s largest power plants; Ben Gurion Airport; Weizmann Institute of Science; Israel Nuclear Research Center in the Negev; Nevatim Air Base; Ovda Air Base; Intelligence Headquarters for Cyber ​​Operations Unit 8200”. Only targets officially announced by the media were included.

Iranian missiles destroyed 6 research facilities at Ben-Gurion University in Beersheba in the June 19 attacks, which Israel said hit Soroka Hospital, but in reality hit laboratories. “Iran has undermined years of work on several scientific research projects,” the Israeli university says. The residences of nearly 100 Israeli scientists, faculty and staff were also hit.”

Iranian delegates across the Middle East, which Iran has been building for decades just for this day, did not join the “true promise 3” campaign in response to the Israeli attack: Hezbollah did not launch a single missile; militias in Iraq did not join; and even the Houthis, who have been firing missiles at Israel almost every night before the campaign against Iran, have fired a total of two ballistic missiles in the past 12 days. There has been widespread international legitimacy for Israel’s actions.

Iran’s nuclear sector hit. Three major nuclear sites hit: Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan. Initial intelligence assessments suggest significant damage to each site, although the extent of the damage has not yet been fully determined and it is not yet clear whether enriched uranium stockpiles were damaged. Attacks on dozens of other nuclear sites, including Tehran’s nuclear headquarters and centrifuge production facilities. Killing of 15 top Iranian nuclear scientists, including the group of scientists who led the “weapons group.”

In the ballistic missile sector: 65% of Iran’s ballistic missile launchers were destroyed. Approximately 800-1,000 ballistic missiles in the Iranian arsenal were destroyed by the IAF before they could be fired at Israel. The Iranians are estimated to still have around 1,000-1,500 missiles in total, less than half of their original arsenal. The capabilities of the Iranian arsenal have been significantly reduced, with all missile launchers in western Iran dismantled and fire shifted to central and eastern Iran.

Israel eliminated three senior military commanders: the commander of the Armed Forces and the commander of the Emergency Command, and appointed their replacements. Assassinated the commander of the IRGC Aerospace Wing and all top IRGC Air Force officers; two senior Quds Force officers, Izadi and Shahriari. Assassinated hundreds of Basij and IRGC fighters in a series of attacks on their headquarters in Tehran.

The success rate of air defense systems is 80-90%. Of all the missiles launched, about 50-60 hit the Israeli rear areas. Eight missiles killed and wounded Israeli civilians fatally. 99.99% of Iranian drones were successfully intercepted: only one hit Beit Shean, with no casualties. The supply of critical infrastructure to the State of Israel remained uninterrupted and uninterrupted: no significant damage to critical infrastructure in the electricity, energy and water sectors – the “Alta scenario” or similar scenarios did not materialize.

In the area of ​​air superiority: “According to a senior IAF official, more than 80 percent of Iran’s air defense assets have been destroyed. Contrary to initial Israeli estimates, no manned aircraft have been shot down in Iranian skies and no Israeli pilots have called for rescue. More than 80 Iranian anti-aircraft missile batteries have been destroyed.

According to the Institute for National Security Studies at Tel Aviv University: “Number of ballistic missiles and drones launched by Iran toward Israel from June 13 to 24, 2025: 591 ballistic missiles, 1,050 drones”.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

