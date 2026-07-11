ISRAELIRANWAR. On November 28, Gaza holds its first elections in 20 years. Attacks on Lebanon continue. The Kurds are calling for talks with Tehran. Qatar mediates between the US and Iran.

Khamenei’s funeral procession ended, attracting 43 million visitors across Iraq, Lebanon, and Iran. Anyone who imagines an imminent uprising in Iran against the Ayatollahs’ government has miscalculated. Not least, the crowd closed the ceremonies in Mashaad, in northeastern Iran, where Ali Khamenei was buried, with the burning of a Trump statue made of bricks.

Attacks between the United States and Iran continue, even though “intense diplomatic activity is underway behind the scenes to defuse tensions between the United States and Iran, with Washington currently prioritizing negotiations over further military action,” according to CNN. “The United States has deliberately adopted a strategy of attack followed by a pause to avoid escalation, while allowing diplomacy to take effect, maintaining a list of potential targets as leverage.”

In any case, it seems that “the Trump administration does not want Israel involved in US attacks against Iran,” CNN reports. “Netanyahu would very much like to participate in US strikes, but the United States has made it clear that Israel’s participation is not welcome at this stage.” CNN

Israel recently shared new intelligence with the United States that it claims points to a new Iranian plot to assassinate President Trump, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Turkey and the United States are discussing the transfer of Russian S-400 air defense systems to the Persian Gulf country, according to Hürriyet. Ankara is seeking a legal solution to lift sanctions under CAATSA. Options involving decommissioning, dismantling the launch systems, or storing them under US control do not meet Washington’s requirements for sanctions relief. Russia has previously expressed its opposition to their transfer to a Gulf state, their return, or their storage under US control.

Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen: “We must ensure that Turkey does not establish a military presence in Syria. I said in the Cabinet meeting: if Turkey wants to establish military bases in Syria, then we will do the same. We must work with the United States to prevent Turkey from obtaining advanced weapons. We must insist that our greatest ally, the United States, preserve Israel’s qualitative military advantage (QME).” Cohen also stated: “The gas pipeline between Israel and Cyprus will be built. We know how to defend ourselves, and no one can dictate the terms to us. Over the past two and a half years, we have demonstrated that those who threaten the State of Israel do not come to a happy end.”

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich echoed Cohen’s words: “In January 2025, Steve Witkoff told me this in English, and I understand English. He said, ‘Listen, I will not allow two million Nazis to live next to your children on the border.'”

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has scheduled Palestinian parliamentary elections for November 28, the first in over twenty years.

From Syria, Syrian Interior Minister Enes Khattab announced the arrest of several members of the cell responsible for the terrorist attacks that occurred during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Damascus on July 7. Khattab stated that details on the suspects’ identities, their roles, and their connections to other people will be released following the completion of the investigation. The commander of internal security in the suburbs of Damascus, Colonel Ahmed Dalati, told Al-Ahrasiya TV: “The preliminary investigations conducted on the members of the The cell involved in the July 7 explosions in Damascus has proven to be linked to the Islamic State.

An explosion was heard on the outskirts of Erbil, northern Iraq.

Qatari negotiators are in Iran for talks with Iranian officials aimed at reducing tensions and creating the conditions for the resumption of broader negotiations, with coordinated discussions with the United States, according to Reuters. The talks are expected to focus on implementing the US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding and resolving the issues that triggered the latest escalation between the two countries, including disputes over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz has dropped dramatically, with only 22 verified transits recorded on Thursday, according to Kpler. Only one vessel used the Omani canal; the rest transited through the Iranian-designated shipping route. This figure marks a sharp decline from the 40-50 weekly transits recorded in recent weeks. represents only a fraction of the pre-war daily averages, which exceeded 100. Some ships are turning off The transponders, suggesting that actual traffic volumes may exceed those detected by tracking data.

The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, said: “The most hated figure in the world has once again given his due to the great people and the grieving and revolting Iranian people. He is outraged by the magnificence of the historical epic of the peoples of Iran and Iraq during the funeral of the pure body of the martyred leader. As we have already stated, attacks on infrastructure will be met with retaliation, and the criminal Zionist regime, responsible for these acts of aggression, will not be spared the response of our fighters.”

Shiyar Shugar, commander of the Kurdistan Combat Units (YRK) group, said the war has weakened Iran, adding: “The Kurds are no longer the Kurds they once were. We decide whether or not to fight based on our interests.” He stressed that if Iran wants peace, it must initiate dialogue with the Kurdish people and that Kurdish unity must be strengthened! Shugar confirmed that a recent Iranian operation in the city of Mahabad killed four members of the YRK, and six members of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDPI) in Piranshahr. He warned that those responsible for espionage will not be forgiven and called on the Kurds to unite and create a single Kurdish army!

And now a look at the military scenarios in the Middle East and West Asia, updated as of 3:30 PM on July 10. From a military perspective, the US military has significantly expanded the scope of its air strikes since the ceasefire. Active strikes are targeting the Bandar Abbas region and its surroundings, as well as Qeshm Island. However, hits have already been recorded in central and northern parts of the Islamic Republic. Meanwhile, the Americans have clearly refocused their attention on transportation infrastructure. Further hits on bridges and highway junctions have been confirmed. Hits have also been recorded against Iranian railway infrastructure.

The resumption of US strikes against Iran has been unofficially dubbed Operation “Slap” by some members of the US administration, according to the New York Post (NYP). According to ABC News, Iran has shot down approximately 30 US MQ-9 Reaper drones since the start of the war.

Israel has said it is ready to join future US strikes against Iran if Washington so requests, the New York Post reported. Dorn Kadosh’s Hebrew page: “The Shin Bet and police arrested four residents of the Negev village of Segev Shalom on charges of planning an attack on the Beersheba central bus station and shooting at the Segev Shalom police station. The four were planning to create an organizational structure aimed at undermining the various security forces operating in the city of Beersheba.”

The International Stabilization Force in the Gaza Strip has postponed the deployment of the first group of 10 to 20 peacekeepers, according to the Wall Street Journal. US President Donald Trump’s initial plan called for the deployment of 20,000 troops. The first group of Moroccan troops was supposed to arrive in the Gaza Strip in June, but their deployment was delayed by several months. The peacekeepers must first undergo training near the Israeli border before beginning operations in the enclave. Additional forces are expected to join them later. Palestinian sources reported: “Three injured following an Israeli drone attack inside Kamal Adwan Hospital, in the northern Gaza Strip.”

Haaretz quotes The Guardian as saying: “A Palestinian driver transporting aid for the World Central Kitchen (WCK) organization was shot dead by the Israeli army on Wednesday in Rafah, according to eyewitnesses and the Gaza Truck Drivers’ Union. Witnesses said the driver, Ahmed Nasser Salim, was shot in the head after occupation soldiers ordered him to get off the truck while he was standing with his hands up. The convoy, consisting of four trucks, stopped on the Philadelphia Corridor after one of the trucks broke down. Its mission was to transport humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The transport company confirmed that the convoy’s movement had been coordinated in advance with the World Food Programme (WFP), the World Central Kitchen (WCK) organization, and the Israeli army.” “The soldiers forced the drivers off the trucks, assaulted them, and forced them to undress, before one of them shot Ahmed Nasser Salim.”

Abdul Nasser Al-Ajrami, head of the Gaza Bakers’ Association, told Al Arabiya: “The association managed to procure 2,100 liters of oil for the generators of bakeries that cooperate with the World Food Programme and will distribute it on July 11 to 18 bakeries threatened with closure.”

From the Hebrew Breaking News website: “The IDF killed Yahya Said Muhammad Hamdan, a group commander in the elite unit of Hamas’ military wing, in the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday. Hamdan participated in the attack on Re’im camp during the October 7 attack. Hamdan had recently promoted military operations against Israeli forces and sought to rebuild Hamas’ capabilities.”

Attacks in southern Lebanon were recorded on July 10: an Israeli drone struck a car in Kfar Reman, and a second strike hit houses. An Israeli Hermes 450 drone, registration number 722, is flying over Beirut and its southern suburb (Dahieh). Drone strikes on Nabatieh al-Fawqa. Two Israeli drone strikes targeted the Al-Sawwan area, on the outskirts of Qa’aqaiyat al-Jisr, in southern Lebanon, causing a fire. After the first strike, ambulances and fire engines headed to the site of the attack. Iran’s National Security Agency: “Attacks on infrastructure will be met with retaliation, and the criminal Zionist regime will not be safe from the fighters’ response.” On the night of July 9th to July 10th, explosions were reported in Bushehr and Ahvaz, Bandar Abbas, and Sistan. The official Iranian news agency stated that the Iranian naval base in Konarak was attacked by the “enemy.”

Iranian Television and Radio Television: “Contrary to some reports appearing on social media, no explosions have been reported at the ports of Bandar Abbas, Kish, Sirik, and Jask at this time.” Ehsan Jahanyian, deputy governor of Bushehr province, announced that a military command center located on the outskirts of Bushehr was hit.

The governor of Konarak confirmed that two explosions occurred in a naval forces military area. At least two Basijs were killed in a terrorist attack on a checkpoint in Mashhad. The situation is evolving; the damage is being assessed and the perpetrators are still being sought. Finally, the General Director of the Russian company Rosatom stated: “The first six company employees have begun returning to the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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