Palestinian tribes between June 25 and 28 managed to secure a small number of humanitarian aid trucks and “prevent Israeli-backed thieves from stealing them,” the social media outlet reported. The thieves in question are Abu Shabab men. Not only that, it seems that the sacks in the flour trucks recovered from Abu Shabab’s warehouses contained Oxycodone. Let us remember that among the crimes charged to Abu Shabab, a guest of Palestinian prisons, there was also drug dealing. The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported: “Despite direct Israeli support and the recruitment of 400 members, the Abu Shabab militia remains confined to Rafah, unable to expand due to widespread popular rejection.”

A Hamas Arrow unit and a team from the Investigation Department neutralized 17 flour thieves on June 26 and distributed the entire amount of flour to the population for free near the Bani Suhaila roundabout, Al-Bahr Street and Al-Saniya roundabout. Thefts, however, continued in Khan Yunis: “dozens of trucks loaded with flour were stolen near the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis,” the social media outlet reported. Hamas has issued calls to “not go to aid distribution centers” because soldiers and Abu Shabab men are shooting at crowds. “The IDF opened fire on people waiting for aid northwest of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip,” Hamas Arrow units wrote.

The Commissioner General of the Committee for Tribal Affairs in the Gaza Strip, Akef Al-Masry in a press release wrote: “We confirm that the distribution process is currently underway through the relevant international and local institutions, in accordance with the standards of international organizations. The role of the tribes has ended with the security process. What happened in the southern governorates is being monitored. We confirm that those responsible will be prosecuted. They will not escape their crime. We are working to consolidate what happened in the Gaza Strip and the Northern Governorates in Khan Yunis and the Center Governorate. We affirm that Israel continues, to this day, to reject the work of UNRWA in the distribution process, in a clear and flagrant attempt to undermine its role and erase it from the Gaza Strip. We underline our support for UNRWA and are fully prepared and ready to ensure its work”.

Palestinians receive flour from the World Food Programme after months of deprivation, following the securing of an aid convoy by Palestinian clans, amid a hunger war waged by the occupation, which supports gangs to steal trucks.

Things are better in the north, with distribution of humanitarian aid starting in Gaza City after clans and security committees managed to get the trucks in and ensure their arrival.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

