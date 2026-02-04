ISRAELIRANWAR. Meeting in Turkey on Friday to discuss Iran-US agreements, positions diverge. Israel attacks UNIFIL with stun bombs.

According to the Washington Post: “The meeting between Iran and the United States in Istanbul next Friday will be a sort of ‘regional summit,’ with the foreign ministers of Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar in attendance, as well as delegations from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Oman. All these countries are seeking to prevent an escalation between Iran and the United States and are ready to play a mediating role and secure any agreement. The United States has been informed that if it attempts to discuss Iran’s ballistic missile program, Iran will immediately withdraw from the talks.”

The WSJ also reports: “US officials have told countries in the region that President Trump has not yet decided whether to attack Iran.” “President Trump has asked his advisers to provide swift and decisive strike options that do not lead to a protracted war in the Middle East. President Trump’s advisers have said that such an option likely does not exist.”

The Financial Times also reports that the Turkey-Iran talks will focus on nuclear issues, not other topics such as ballistic missiles, diplomats say.

Israel stated via Channel 12: “A new US-Iran deal that does not include ballistic missiles would be very negative for Israel.” Furthermore, according to Yediot Ahronot, Israel believes the United States is using the negotiations as a way to exhaust its political legitimacy before resorting to military action. If the talks fail, Trump could argue that all diplomatic options have been exhausted and that Iran’s refusal leaves no alternative but the use of force. This assessment is reinforced by the unprecedented US military buildup in the region, costing tens of billions of dollars—far greater than past preparations against Venezuela—suggesting that Washington considers military action a realistic option.

According to CNN: “Israel will ask Washington to include the abandonment of enriched uranium in any agreement with Iran and will demand that any agreement include Iran’s abandonment of its ballistic missile program.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian: “In light of the request from friendly governments in the region to respond to the President of the United States’ proposal for negotiations, I have instructed my Foreign Minister to proceed, provided there is an appropriate environment—free from threats and unreasonable expectations—to conduct fair and equal negotiations, guided by the principles of dignity, prudence, and expediency. These negotiations will be conducted within the framework of our national interests.”

Ali Bakri Kani, Deputy Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council: “We have no intention of transferring enriched uranium to another country, and the negotiations will not touch on this issue at all.” “It is important to clarify the following point: the negotiating mandate given to Pezeshkian, on Khamenei’s direct order, concerns exclusively the nuclear program. The Americans, for their part, want to establish a zero enrichment level and significantly reduce Iran’s ballistic missile program.” It is unclear how these differences can be resolved.

Following the European Union Council of Ministers’ anti-Iranian decisions against Iran, including the offensive labeling of the Revolutionary Guard Corps, 57 ambassadors from various countries to Iran have been summoned.

Benjamin Netanyahu declared in the Knesset that Israel is on high alert and ready for any possible scenario. Joint naval exercises are underway in the Red Sea involving the USS DDG 119 Delbert D. Black and an Israeli corvette.

On the evening of February 2, the Knesset approved in first reading a bill introduced by Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat to promote new imports: “What’s good for the United States is good for Israel.” The Israeli military announced the appointment of Ella Wawiya to replace Avichai Adraee as the Israeli military’s Arabic-language spokesperson.

Channel 14 reports: “IDF Gaza Division Commander Barak Hiran decides to resign from his post after a year and a half in office.” Channel 13: “On the eve of a potential attack on Iran: Prime Minister and Defense Minister met with Gantz.”

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) officially changed its logo yesterday from the image of a sand owl rising from the ashes to the symbol of the Palestinian National Authority, which incorporates the eagle of Salah ad-Din. The Palestinian National Authority have returned to Gaza.

Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a speech yesterday from Lebanon: “We are convinced that Hezbollah is the party of Imam Mahdi, so if you can, try to ‘hit your head’… We will continue with this conviction and win through martyrdom, confronting our enemies and defeating them.” “The presence of Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, the national forces, and the army in different parts of the country is a great asset capable of achieving liberation.” “The attack on Kfar Tebnit and Ain Qana is proof that the Israelis want to destroy the environment. The ongoing attacks are an attack on the entire nation… and everyone must face Israeli aggression.” He congratulated Iran on the anniversary of the Iranian revolution.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:30 PM on February 3. Incident in the Strait of Hormuz: The vessel was ordered to stop after being surrounded by several armed vessels. The vessel continued to proceed, ignoring the order. According to the British Navy, the security incident occurred 16 nautical miles north of Oman, within the TSS line from the Strait of Hormuz.

The UKMTO message reads: “A group of armed vessels attempted to intercept a vessel 16 nautical miles (29.6 km) north of Oman.” “A vessel was intercepted by several small armed vessels.

An IRGC drone was active for 10 hours on February 2, over the Arabian Sea/Gulf of Oman, flying around the USS Abraham Lincoln. It was a “SHAHED-129” surveillance drone, which then landed at Iran’s Chabahar Konarak airport. On February 3, a massive fire broke out in a market in Tehran’s Janat Abad neighborhood. Rescue workers emphasized that there were no reports of casualties at this time. The cause of the fire is unknown. The FARS news agency reported the retreat of the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier group to a distance of 1,400 kilometers from the port of Chabahar, Iran. A few days earlier, they had approached as close as 700 kilometers. kilometers.

From Syria, the Interior Ministry: “We deny the news circulating on social media about the opening of the borders to 350,000 Syrian refugees.” A convoy of 15 vehicles carrying government-controlled internal troops entered Qamishli during the day on February 3.

Israel initiates a scorched earth policy in Syria and Lebanon. The Israeli army has begun spraying herbicides to destroy all vegetation near the borders with Lebanon and Syria, Channel 15 reported, citing security concerns related to militant cover-ups. Netanyahu thanked the Syrian Druze for their recent actions with his photos and the Israeli flag. Israel will continue to support the Druze forces.

The IDF fired four mortar rounds at agricultural land south of the town of Jbatra Al-Khashab, in the northern Quneitra countryside.

An Israeli drone targeted the area surrounding the house. A sound bomb was launched last night in the city of Kfarkela, Lebanon. UNIFIL: “Two Israeli drones flew hostilely over our soldiers this morning in Kfarkela. One of them was carrying an unidentified object. The drone then dropped a stun grenade, which exploded approximately fifty meters from our soldiers. The use of an armed drone is unacceptable, and this action by the Israeli army constitutes a violation of Resolution 1701 and international law.”

The Lebanese Army: “In clarification of reports circulating in some media, and following the statement released on February 1, 2026, regarding raids, arrests, and seizures of quantities of drugs and weapons, and in continuation of raids and the pursuit of those who disrupted security in the Dora-Hermel area, an army unit raided the home of a wanted man accused of drug trafficking in the Qasr-Hermel area. During the raid, the unit seized a medium-caliber weapon inside one of the buildings. The seized items were handed over, and an investigation was launched under the supervision of the competent judicial authorities.

A US warship was spotted near the southern coast of the occupied territories and around Eilat; a scene that indicates the US naval presence in the region and the continuation of this country’s military efforts to defend Israel in the event of a new possible war.

According to Channel 12: “One of those involved in the smuggling of goods to the Gaza Strip is Betzalel Zini, brother of the head of the Shin Bet.”

Ministry of Health in Gaza: “Several victims are still under the rubble and on the streets, as ambulances and civil protection teams have not been able to reach them so far. The total number of arrivals in Gaza hospitals in the last 24 hours: 3 wounded and 15 injured.

The IDF continues to demolish residential buildings east of Gaza City. Hamas records the IDF’s mistreatment of returnees through the Rafah crossing: “It is a heinous crime and an attempt to dissuade our people from returning.” According to Hareetz, the Israeli army recently established collection points along the Yellow Line in the Gaza Strip, through which Hamas is expected to transfer weapons to international parties and from which these are expected to be transferred to Israel for destruction. However, the army clarifies that it has not yet observed the start of arms deliveries and it is unclear whether the collection points will be activated in this context. At the same time, the army is monitoring Hamas’s attempts to restore its capacity to produce rockets and combat vehicles. A Palestinian returned to Gaza last night through the Rafah crossing and stated: “The Abu Shabaab group handed us over to the Jews for “Indonesian security forces may enter Gaza in the coming weeks after completing special training. So far, Indonesia has not officially agreed to operate in an area under Hamas control, and it appears that Indonesian forces, if they were to enter the Strip, would enter an area under Israeli military control, allowing the army to withdraw to the 1967 lines.

Mothers of prisoners protest in Nablus over their continued release. The IDF uprooted approximately 200 ancient vine trees in the town of Al-Khader, south of Bethlehem. In a repeat action in the West Bank, settlers raised Israeli flags along the road at the entrance to the Masoudiya area, northwest of Nablus. The IDF today announced the demolition of seven homes and four buildings at the entrance to the town of Hizma, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, and granted the owners of These buildings are subject to a time limit for evacuation in preparation for the implementation of demolition decisions.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/