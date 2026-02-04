UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Moscow awaits Washington’s response on nuclear issues. Agreements expire tomorrow. Trilateral meeting begins in Abu Dhabi. Eight Ukrainian regions under Russian attack.

Steve Witkoff arrived in Abu Dhabi after a stop in Israel. He will remain in the Emirates until Thursday for talks between Russia and Ukraine. The US-Russia nuclear arms control treaty expires tomorrow. The United States has never responded to Russia’s request to resume talks on the START agreements. And this “could trigger a global nuclear arms race for the first time since the Cold War,” Politico reports.

From Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron says technical discussions are currently underway to prepare his contacts with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, quelling rumors that he was conducting parallel deals. Donald Tusk has announced a visit to Kiev in the coming days. “At the invitation of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, I will be in Kiev in the coming days. At this dramatic moment, Ukraine cannot be left alone,” the Polish prime minister announced, without providing details. Sweden and Denmark have ordered Tridon Mk2 anti-aircraft systems from BAE Systems for delivery to Ukraine, Swedish Defense Minister Poul Jonsson announced Tuesday.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was in Kiev on Tuesday morning, just hours after the massive Russian attack. “As soon as a peace agreement is reached, partner forces, aircraft, and naval support will be present in Ukraine,” Rutte said from the Rada podium. Among other statements by the NATO Secretary General: “Future peace agreements should not be a repeat of the Budapest Memorandum or the Minsk Agreements. The Alliance will continue to support Ukraine while maintaining pressure on Russia. NATO is learning from Ukraine; you are applying innovation in a unique and impressive way.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree imposing sanctions against companies supplying Russia’s oil tanker fleet, “Kremlin propagandists,” and individuals involved in cyberattacks against Ukraine and its partners.

The war must end. The de-escalation measures, which effectively began Friday evening, are helping to strengthen public confidence in the negotiation process and its possible outcome, Zelenskyy said. “Ukraine is ready to take concrete steps. We believe that a dignified and lasting peace is possible.” Further statements after the meeting with the negotiating team: “We expect the American side to be resolute in ensuring the necessary conditions for dialogue. A bilateral document on security guarantees with the United States is ready. We look forward to further substantive work on the documents on economic reconstruction and development. We have agreed with the team on the negotiating framework and specific objectives. The Ukrainian delegation will also hold bilateral meetings with the American side.”

The first stage of the talks in Abu Dhabi will be a meeting with Vitkoff and Kushner on security guarantees, Umerov said. Further statements by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council: “Afterwards, a trilateral meeting is planned with the participation of Russian representatives, who will be mandated to discuss military-political issues. Separately, work continues on a package for Ukraine’s economic recovery and development, with the participation of Europe and the United States. The document is in the final stages of preparation and could be finalized. It could be signed soon. You will soon know the specific results of the prisoner exchange negotiations. This is an initiative that has been ongoing since 2022.”

Eight regions of Ukraine were hit by Russian attacks on February 2. According to Energy Minister Shmyhal, attacks were launched against skyscrapers and thermal power plants that operate exclusively for heating in the districts of Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk. A missile attack hit military facilities in the Kiev-controlled part of the Zaporizhia region. The Ukrainian Air Force reported shooting down 38 aircraft overnight. Of the 71 missiles and 412 of 450 drones launched by the Russian military, the number was 100.

“Any proposal for a peaceful solution in Ukraine requires examination to verify its acceptability by Russia and its compliance with the objectives of the Joint Security Council,” the Russian Foreign Ministry stated in response to questions during Sergei Lavrov’s recent press conference.

And further: “Moscow will take into account Kiev’s transition to state terrorism in its negotiating position, including the attack on Vladimir Putin’s residence before the New Year. Russia will consider the deployment of Western military forces and infrastructure in Ukraine as foreign intervention. Attempts to negotiate with Russia through ultimatums and from a position of strength are “inherently absurd and doomed to failure.” A solution in Ukraine is impossible without restoring the rights of the canonical Orthodox Church, its clergy, and its faithful. Russia is grateful to the United Arab Emirates for their sincere desire to facilitate a solution; over 4,000 people have been released thanks to Emirati-mediated exchanges. Moscow has also transferred over 12,000 bodies to Kiev since last summer and received over 200.

“The composition of the Russian delegation to the talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, which will be held today and tomorrow, will remain unchanged,” Dmitry Peskov announced. The delegation will be led by Igor Kostyukov, Head of the General Directorate of the General Staff.

Other key statements by Dmitry Peskov: “If the New START restrictions are not extended, the world will find itself in a more dangerous situation within days. Russia is doing everything necessary to ensure its own security despite Poland’s aggressive rhetoric; Russophobia bordering on hysteria continues to dominate the Polish leadership; Russia is monitoring Trump’s statements, including those on tariffs on India and oil; Moscow has not received any message from New Delhi regarding the refusal to purchase Russian oil; China opposes joining a possible New START treaty; China’s nuclear potential is incomparable to that of Russia or the United States; Russia cannot ignore the nuclear potential of Great Britain and France when discussing the future system of strategic stability.

Peskov noted that without discussing the nuclear potential of Great Britain and France, working on strategic stability is impossible, as Putin has repeatedly stated.

In Russia, Vladimir Putin has ordered the implementation of years of Russian-Chinese cooperation in education in 2026-2027. And the Russian Ministry of Justice has added four foreign organizations to the list of undesirable entities in the Russian Federation: the European cryptocurrency exchange WhiteBit; the American foundation International Women’s Media Foundation; the Ukrainian Regional Center for Human Rights; and the Fintech group W Group. The Prosecutor General’s Office has declared the activities of WhiteBit, which finances the Ukrainian government and the Ukrainian Armed Forces, undesirable in the Russian Federation.

Moscow Metro employees will have the right to monitor the functionality of passengers’ smartphones, but not their messages, photos, and apps, TASS reported. Moscow State Duma Deputy Oleg Leonov. The Moscow Metro may begin checking passengers’ cell phones if necessary, the metro’s press office reported. Similar measures had already been introduced in St. Petersburg.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on February 3. Nighttime attacks in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odessa regions have inflicted significant damage to Ukrainian energy resources. Geran missiles and missiles, including air-to-sea missiles, were used.

In the Rostov region, a drone was destroyed overnight in the Kamensky District.

In the direction of Sumy, the Russian Northern Group of Forces is engaged in fierce fighting in the Sumy, Krasnopil’s’kyi District, and Glukhovsky Districts. No changes have been reported in the Tetkinsky and Glushkovskiy areas. District.

In the Bryansk region, drone strikes in three different regions have injured three people. Yesterday morning, February 2, Ukrainian armed forces used suicide drones to attack the village of Polevye Novosyolki, in the Suzemsky District, injuring one civilian.

In the Kursk region, three people were injured in a drone strike on a civilian vehicle in the village of Mikhailovka, in the Rylsk District.

In the Kharkiv sector, fighting continues near Vovchansk. The Northern Group of Forces is advancing in the Khatnie sector of the front, near Starytsya, and in the area of ​​Symynivka and Vovchansk Khutory.

In the Belgorod region, three people were injured by Ukrainian drone strikes in different locations.

In the direction of Kupyansk, Russian ground forces have not reported any positive changes in the situation, including reports to superiors from the field.

In the direction of In Kostyantynivka, Russian forces are engaged in fighting in the city, expanding their zone of control north of the Kleban-Byk Reservoir. Ukrainian forces maintain the ability to conduct local counterattacks. Anti-tank bombs are being dropped on the Ukrainian Armed Forces advanced forces, as occurred in the Dobropillya area.

The Vostok force group reported the liberation of the village of Prydorozhnye, in Zaporizhia Oblast. Six enemy counterattacks by separate assault groups were repelled.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/