ISRAELIRANWAR. Israel will continue to attack Iran and Tehran intends to symmetrically respond

Overnight, new mutual launch by Israel and Iran. Israel targeted the Tehran Television complex as well as critical infrastructure sites. Iran has its sights set on the Dimona nuclear power plant and Israel’s critical infrastructure.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during a phone call with the Sultan of Oman: “If America does not restrain Israel, Iran will be forced to react in a more painful way”. “Israel deluded itself that by assassinating leaders and scholars and bombing citizens, the stability of the country would be destabilized and Iran would not be able to respond”.

The Russian Foreign Ministry: “Iran is exercising its right to self-defense in the face of any Israeli attack”. Pakistani Defense Minister tells Al Jazeera: “Iran has not requested military assistance. If the situation worsens, we will definitely respond, but we do not see an escalation now.” China has reportedly brought new weapons to Iran.

The United Arab Emirates has expressly agreed to share information with the United States and Israel about Iranian strikes and has opened its airspace to warplanes after Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan and Egypt.

Israel Defense Minister Israel Katz says Israel is not seeking to harm Iranian civilians in Tehran, even as the IDF prepares to carry out further strikes on the Iranian capital. “I want to make one thing clear: there is no intention to physically harm the people of Tehran, as the bloodthirsty dictator is doing to the citizens of Israel,” Katz said in a statement. “The people of Tehran will be forced to bear the costs of the dictatorship and evacuate their homes from areas where it will be necessary to strike regime targets and security infrastructure in Tehran,” he said.

Prime Minister Netanyahu in Tel Nof: “The Israeli Air Force controls the skies over Tehran. We strike regime targets, unlike the criminal regime of Iran, which strikes civilians.” Minister Katz to pilots: “When the Prime Minister, the government and I had to decide whether to attack Iran, and these decisions are not easy, we knew one thing, and that was the deciding factor: when the decision is made, we have someone to count on: you.”

Morocco announces its willingness to provide humanitarian aid to Israel against Iran.

Iran is seeking mediators to reopen dialogue with the United States but has called for a ceasefire. Israel wants the United States to join Tel Aviv in bombing. In the meantime, both Israel and Iran have begun to release reports of the dead and wounded. 34 people were killed and nearly 750 wounded in Israel. While in Iran, at least 78 people were killed and 329 wounded. But there will be many more because in many affected districts they have not communicated the data on damage to people or things. Ali Shamkhani, advisor to Khamenei, is not dead. His conditions are critical but stable.

And now let’s take a look at the attacked sites updated at 16:00 on June 16.

Yemen and Iran gave rise to simultaneous attacks on the night of the 15th. Intercepted by the Israeli navy. We also learn from Abu Shabab sources that the militia is recruiting men to take to Yemen for a ground offensive. Let us remember that both the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are engaged against the Houthis.

In Iran on the night between June 15 and 16, Israel hit: Qom military airport; the Bushehr site, Iran’s only nuclear power plant; western part of Tehran; Tehran-Qom highway hit. Khorramabad military base hit again, more attacks on Kermanshah, Mashhad airport, state television and Tehran state radio. Smotrich: “We have attacked more than 800 targets across Iran”. Israel has ordered the complete evacuation of Area 3 in Tehran. In Iran, the Basij have been deployed to safeguard the city of Tehran for fear of unrest as the Iranians try to leave the capital and are arresting collaborators and spies for Israel. A drone laboratory has been closed in Ray. Arrest of a group of collaborators along with 5 foreign nationals on the Nahavand-Noorabad road near Bahruddin, in Lorestan province. Iranian security forces have identified and arrested a group linked to Israel in the city of Barkhar, in Isfahan province. Swiss and German embassies closed in Tehran.

Iran strikes Tel Aviv and Haifa. Iran says it carried out a “retaliatory strike” that “targeted the buildings of the Israeli arms company Rafael.” Simultaneous missile launches against Israel by Iran and Yemen. On June 16, Tehran asked the citizens of Tel Aviv to evacuate.

Lebanese sources: “A beekeeper was killed in an Israeli drone strike on the western outskirts of Houla town, south Lebanon

Israeli forces withdraw the 98th Division from the Gaza Strip due to the war with Iran. A soldier was killed by an explosive device in the Gaza Strip. In northern Gaza, the Al-Qassam Brigades confirmed that a Merkava tank was hit by a high-explosive explosive device on Al-Sikka Street, east of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, on June 11, 2025.

In southern Gaza, the Saraya Al-Quds: “We shelled a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles near Al-Qarara municipality, north of Khan Yunis, with a barrage of 60-caliber mortar rounds.

In the West Bank, the Israeli army continues to impose a total closure of the West Bank, preventing Palestinians from moving between cities and towns.

