ISRAELHAMASWAR. Houthis side with Iran against Israel: We will strike airports

In light of the new escalation between Israel and Iran, in which the United States sides with Israel, the Houthis have renewed their support for Iran. Mahdi Al-Mashat, head of the Houthi-controlled Supreme Political Council of Yemen, condemned the statements made by US officials against Iran. He stressed that Tehran has the right to defend its sovereignty.

In a recent statement, Al-Mashat said: “We condemn and denounce the threatening rhetoric of American officials that we hear from time to time. On what basis does America make these threats? What international law allows them to speak in this way and interfere in the sovereignty of other nations? Iran has the full right to defend its sovereignty by all legitimate means and we support this right.”

According to sources close to the leader of Ansar Allah, “When Al-Mashat refers to “all legitimate means,” he specifically means the right to pursue nuclear energy. The Yemeni government has consistently supported Iran in the context of political and regional tensions. There is no other country or coalition in the world that has a stronger ally than Yemen.”

And precisely in function of the support to Iran, Ansar Allah, has decided to move to a new phase of its “military campaign” namely from the naval blockade, now it wants to prevent planes from flying to and from Israel. On June 10, for example, it targeted Ben Gurion airport, located on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, with a Palestine 2 ballistic missile and a Zulfiqar ballistic missile. During the attack, an air defense missile or fragments of the Yemeni missile were observed near an Israeli plane flying over Israel. And in the claim Ansar Allah wrote: “That airlines should immediately suspend flights to Ben Gurion Airport if they want to prevent a potential disaster.” “According to the statement of General Yahya Saree, the operation successfully achieved its goal, forcing thousands of Israelis to seek refuge in shelters and blocking air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport. In addition, one of the missiles reportedly hit Ben Gurion Airport directly and Israeli defense systems failed to intercept it.” “This is the 135th air operation conducted by the Yemeni Armed Forces against Israeli positions in occupied Palestine.”

In reality, Israel has eliminated the threat of missiles but the Yemenis have still achieved their goal of decreasing traffic at the airport.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

